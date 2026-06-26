The Last Trip With My Father

At Kolga Aabla, the closest beach to her grandmother's home, at the edge of a birch forest, we immersed her balance ashes.

It was a sombre, precious day for both of us. But a day that also brought long-needed closure.

My mother's spirit, chained for so many years in a Parkinson's-locked body, was free. But my father came back from the beach a visibly older man.

All photographs: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Travelling with parents is golden time. Time you will never ever get back again. Grab it with both hands, folks, and create enduring memories.

I lost my father almost nine years ago; my mom two years before that.

I did quite some travelling with them or travelling to see them. Certainly not enough. There are many wistful regrets.

Reading Archana Masih and Roopa Unnikrishnan's tender, touching pieces on travelling with their elderly parents reminded me of my last ever trip with my father.

The memories are bittersweet but ever so special.

The reason for that last trip was to take my mother's ashes back to her motherland, Estonia, in the September of the year after she passed.

If Estonia was her homeland, India was her Chosen Land that she loved dearly, unconditionally, like it was her own. Family consensus was her ashes should go to both places.

My father, my younger daughter and I (my second last trip with him) first immersed half her ashes in the holy Sangam at Allahabad, reaching there via Varanasi.

It was a journey of discovery for the Mumbai-born beti, who hadn't ventured to any Ganga-kinare city before, especially atmospheric Allahabad and Varanasi. She and my dad rode cycle rickshaws through the town in Allahabad, absorbing the sights, visiting his college, sampling varieties of delicious chaat.

In venerable Varanasi, they floated down the Ganga. Sixteen-year-old eyes, accustomed to Mumbai cityscapes, viewed the burning ghat Manikarnika, and the mist rolling in over the sacred river, and sat atop a building terrace at Dashashwamedh Ghat, located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, with my father and took in the vibrant Ganga Aarti.

A few months later my dad and I planned my mother's last voyage to Estonia. The return would be via Finland because of easier connections. My dad and I, a father-daughter with a lifelong travel itch, decided we would venture further to St Petersburg too, first, before heading to Estonia.



He flew from Baltimore into London and I from India. We met at the efficiently-run wheelchair lounge at Heathrow. He gets around without a wheelchair, but his hip injury, due to childhood pneumonia, gets aggravated during long travel.

The moment he set eyes on me, as was customary, and so embarrassing when I was in school/college, he bellowed, "Beti!" from afar (how I miss that) and gave me one of his signature bear hugs, showering me with the SKP (*Shashi K Pande) slobbery kisses.

We hung around waiting for our Finnair flight to St Petersburg. I did my usual compulsive, purposeless round of peeking at what I cannot purchase at duty free or was no longer young enough to have use for (think extravagant makeup etc) or looking for stuff for my daughters.

IMAGE: Landing in St Petersburg.

This was the first time I was travelling internationally with a wheelchair-bound passenger and the bonus was the unbelievable speed at which we got around.

Zero queues.

Getting from the main concourse to the gate was a breeze and the same grumpy unaccommodating security customs/immigration officers are so much more charming to disabled travellers.

IMAGE: Looking over the rooftops of a splendid city.

It was a smooth flight to St Petersburg -- there's nothing better than Scandinavian efficiency. The former Leningrad looked gorgeously bejeweled from the air.

We reached Pulkovo airport late at night exhausted. Arrival at Indigo hotel in the heart of St Petersburg cheered us up. Comfortable, attractive, all glass and chrome, we had a most cosy room.



Sharing hotel space with a parent can be a new experience.

When I bunked down with both parents on my last trip to Estonia, my mother was just starting to get more seriously affected by Parkinson's and would be up all hours of the night, totally confused, no longer on an even keel, to fuss with the duvet, changing bed sheets, all lights on.

Opting to share a room with my father was easier. As he'd gotten older he had become loads more accommodating. He was 89 on that trip. He remained -- till the day he died -- spry, from years of taking care of my mother. He was always completely on the ball, his lively, sharp mind never gained a switch off button.

As a result, he would get up very early and start checking mail or news headlines on his phone or begin reading. Sometimes he would groan strangely. I never asked him why -- I think it was his mourning ritual for my mother.





IMAGE: Waking up to a grand morning meal.

Hotel Indigo rolled in an enticing breakfast spread early morning, the day after we arrived, just as the sun was peeking in. It was such a cheerful way to begin our first day in Russia, a country I was visiting again after 32 years (I had to perforce come through Russia on my first trip to Soviet-ruled Estonia as a teenager to see my great aunt).

IMAGE: Indigo Hotel, St Petersburg.

We had a bird's eye view of the lobby and the breakfast buffet unfolding below. Across the hall, the large picture windows afforded sunny views over the roof tops of the metropolis.

St Petersburg was a revelation. A young-old city with both its communist and tsarist pasts coexisting harmoniously with the new shiny pseudo-capitalism that has overtaken Russia.

IMAGE: A St Petersburg neighbourhood that reminds you of its past.

The slightly sad, thakela lal salaam (red) mood still lurked in many places.

IMAGE: Bustling Nevsky Prospekt.

But there was also the brisk energy of the prosperous New Russia (not exactly new anymore considering it had been around for a good 20 years) -- fast expensive cars, well-turned out, fashionable people, lively cafés and plenty of shopping to be done at the malls, posh boutiques, top-end designer outlets. Everything smelled of money.

IMAGE: Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood was built over the spot where Tsar Alexander II was assassinated in 1881 by socialist revolutionaries.

A place also of outstandingly beautiful Russian Orthodox churches in so many cheerful myriad colours, they obligatorily demanded viewing.

IMAGE: Quiet moments inside Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood, a massive baroque cathedral erected in memory of Tsar Alexander II.

Unlike Estonia, the basilicas were full. Singing, head-covered, candle-wielding folks trooped in and out. Leningraders were pious people quite obviously. Vladimir Putin hails from this city -- I saw Baskov Street in passing but couldn't grab a pic -- and it is said that communism and a KGB job didn't change his religious orientation. He's apparently a devout man.

IMAGE: Posing amongst the oils at State Hermitage Museum that owns over 3 million pieces.

We paid that absolutely mandatory visit to the simply enormous State Hermitage Museum, known for having the world's largest collection of paintings, courtesy Catherine the Great.

IMAGE: Many a St Petersburg newly-wed couple chooses the Winter Palace as the backdrop for their first photographs.

Housed in the gracious, over-awing Winter Palace of the ill-fated Romanov tsars, its grandeur (the palace has 1,886 doors+1,945 windows) is both a symbol of the immense, unimaginable royal wealth Russia had for centuries and the October Revolution, because the fall of the palace in 1917 -- sensationally documented in October -- signalled a hairpin turn in history.

State Hermitage is one of lively, artsy St Petersburg's 221 museums, apart from thousands of art galleries, umpteen theatres, several gardens, scores of breathtaking architectural marvels.

IMAGE: A bookstore on Nevsky Prospekt

My father and I, fortunately have the same travel rhythms, that became even more apparent during this interlude -- we aren't crossing-off-the-bucket-list types. We don't overdo the museums or sights -- just random walk-throughs of crucial ones, no exhaustive dekkos. We were flaneurs (and flaneuses) before I knew what the word meant, preferring aimless wandering, to get the pulse of the city and its levels of raunak or liveliness/lustre (one of my dad's fave words).

IMAGE: Parked on Kazansky Bridge over Griboyedov Canal near Nevsky Prospekt.

I'd park him somewhere and wander off and he would sit and watch the world go by.

We also loved hitting bookstores and the tea rooms of the big fancy department stores for chai and indispensable cake/dessert breaks or seeking out pizza and beer/wine.

IMAGE: Indian restaurant scouting.

My dad's always on the lookout for Indian restaurants for Jain dal and rotis -- I do not share that passion, giving most Indian restaurants a wide berth when not in India.

IMAGE: Swan Lake at the Hermitage Theatre.

Taking in a performance of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, so representative of Russia, had to be on the cards. But the more organised, meticulous kinds book travel+tickets months, even years ahead of time to make sure they get to see the few-and-far-between performances of the famous ballet at Mariisnky Theatre, the number one venue to watch it.

Watching an asli Mariinsky production of the Tchaikovsky classic was not possible for us. Tickets were only available for, according to the guides, the more touristy, kitschy performance at Hermitage Theatre.

I was okay with that. My father was too. We really were not culturally-woke enough to know the difference and would probably enjoy the apparently cheesier, less-top-drawer version just as much.

Formal attire was required, of course. Hermitage, even though the so-called No 3 choice, was an exceptionally elegant location and how we (the non-culture-vultures) enjoyed the performance.

IMAGE: Peterhof Palace looks out to the Gulf of Finland, from where you can gets boats back to the city.

You can't leave St Petersburg without doing a chakkar of Peterhof Palace at Petergof, west of St Petersburg, on the choppy blue Gulf of Finland -- pictures of its stunning golden statuary and lavish fountains have made the city famous. Fairly far away, we went by cab with the plan to boat it back. As glorious as expected, it's one of those destinations of a lifetime.

IMAGE: Taking in Peterhof Palace.

Returning by boat proved a challenge. No one knew the exact timings. When I went to the end of the long, long pier after parking my dad at a spot on the terrace overlooking the sumptuous gardens, I was told the last boat would be leaving in less than 10 minutes. I raced back to get my father and it was fierce obstacle course race, along geometrical paths, to get him in the wheelchair to the dock. We made it and were quite tickled to have done so.

From St Petersburg we took a train to Tallinn, going across the border just before the fortress town of Narva on the Narva river.

It was prudent to arrive at St P's Moskovskiy Station well before train time given he was in a wheelchair. My dad travels heavy and, well, I am his daughter. He invariably had a mixed book collection in his hand luggage, in the habit of dipping into 12 books at the same time, at whatever corner of the planet he was at, with books heavily underlined in yellow marker, and notes written in his neat hand in the back.

Along with 10 kg of books would be an assortment of winterwear, vests, a plethora of gadgets (booklights, three phones, a laptop, an iPad), three pairs of reading glasses etc etc.

We had to board the train on an outer track before dawn with a mountain of luggage. There was no way of getting there and at that early hour no one at all to help. A rail employee arrived two hours later and assisted, happy with his enormous tip and the comfortable train departed.

IMAGE: Crossing the Narva River that forms the international border between Russia and Estonia.

After an hour, as the sun began rising, we entered magnificent, peaceful Estonia, always so heart-warming on first sight.

We checked into the well-located, 14th century Merchant House Hotel, a hop, skip and jump from the main square in old Tallinn and a small walk from my father's favourite Indian restaurant, Maharaja which has been there for now 30 years.

IMAGE: Raekoja Plats in Tallinn.

I have always viewed Tallinn and my Estonia through intensely rose-coloured glasses. Whenever I arrive and stand in 10th-century Tallinn's central Raekoja Plats, attached to the town hall, or view its pretty Baltic Sea-facing skyline of medieval buildings, in that emotional first moment, I am once again taken aback by its charm. But the Hanseatic League marketing hub that had its heyday in the Middle Ages is easily one of the most attractive towns in Europe.

IMAGE: Hare Krishna devotees singing their way through Tallinn's central square.

We hired a car to go north to Kolga, where one part of my mother's family hailed from. Her family fled Estonia for good from a beach on the north coast, in 1944, even as the Russians were entering Tallinn.

At Kolga Aabla, the closest beach to her grandmother's home, at the edge of a birch forest, we immersed her balance ashes.

IMAGE: The journey to Estonia was complete.

It was a sombre, precious day for both of us. But a day that also brought long-needed closure. My mother's spirit, chained for so many years in a Parkinson's-locked body, was free. But my father came back from the beach a visibly older man.

IMAGE: Tallinn's cobblestoned extremely well-preserved Old Town or Vanalinn is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Over the next few days we did some of the usual things we do in Tallinn. We met the lawyer. Had several rather tasty meals at Maharaja, including one with my ever so warm Estonian cousin and her daughter.

IMAGE: On a Tallink cruise liner, crossing the Baltic.

For our return through Helsinki, we caught one of those giant cruise liners sailing between Tallinn and Helsinki several times a day.

IMAGE: Hotel Seurahuone, Helsinki.

Our overnight stay was at a classy, well-priced Art Deco hotel downtown.

IMAGE: Downtown Helsinki on a gray morning.

We idled the following day away in laidback Helsinki and shopped at the popular Stockmann.

IMAGE: Helsinki shopping spree.

My dad was an inveterate shopper (whose genes I most definitely inherited). He puttered around looking for a range of tea kettles/chai mugs and wallets. I perused the all-year-round Christmas section.

IMAGE: Helsinki-New York.

In the evening, we took off for New York, treasured memories of a cherished trip filed away forever.