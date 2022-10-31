The 2 Year Old Who Donated Her Hair For Cancer Patients

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: The 2-year-old child who donated her hair for cancer patients. Photograph: ANI

Guarding India's last post.

Paying tribute to Independent India's first-ever military operation.

Celebrating Bandi Chhor Diwas.

Amazing! Combat free fall

Location: New Delhi

And that's how the Special Forces of the Indian Army does it.

They also practised precision delivery of heavy loads in a high altitude area using aerial platforms.

New Jalpaiguri's Coach Restaurant

Location: Siliguri

The New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal got a special Diwali gift -- a restaurant inside a railway coach.

Sanjay Chilwarwar, additional division railway manager, Katihar division, Northeast Frontier Railway, says, "An old coach has been renovated and converted into a restaurant. It has been given a heritage look and offers good food."

The decor outside the restaurant makes you feel you are entering a railway station.

The menu includes tea, biryani, fried rice, chilli chicken, momos and dosas.

What did the customers think of this initiative by Indian Railways? Watch!

The last Army post

Location: Poonch

If you have wondered how difficult it is for the Indian Army to safeguard this area, take a look.

The kind-hearted infant

Location: Mangaluru

She is just two years old.

And her heart, as well as the hearts of her parents, is just as tender.

The family, which belongs to Mangaluru, decided to donate the little one's hair to help make wigs for cancer patients.

Bandi Chhor Diwas

Location: Amritsar

It was a battle for freedom and against oppression.

Guru Hargobind, the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, had been imprisoned by the Mughal emperor Jehangir.

When he was finally released, he walked out with 52 other prisoners who had been unjustly imprisoned.

No one stopped them.

Since that day, this occasion has been celebrated as Bandi Chhor Diwas.

It was Guru Hargobind who asked the Sikhs to take to arms to defend themselves and took to wearing two swords himself; one symbolised piri (spiritual authority) and the other miri (physical or temporal authority).

The Nihang Sikhs -- or the armed Sikhs -- celebrated the day in Amritsar by showing their horse-riding skills; some were seen riding horses while standing on them.

Independent India's first military operation

Location: Srinagar

Do you know why Shaurya Diwas or Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27?

It marks the occasion of Independent India's first military operation, when the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment repelled the first attack on Independent India in the Kashmir valley in 1947.

The first step towards that victory was the Budgam landing, when the soldiers were dropped by the Indian Air Force at Budgam Airport.

At the 75th anniversary of this momentous day, the Indian Army and Indian Air Force re-enacted that mission.

Take a look.

