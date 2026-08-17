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Team Nadda Vs Team Nabin: Who's In, Who's Out

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU August 17, 2026 19:46 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin has made his first significant mark on the BJP's national apparatus with a major organisational reshuffle, bringing back key figures like Smriti Irani and Ram Madhav while removing Nadda-era functionaries, signalling a strategic move ahead of crucial state elections.

BJP President Nitin Nabin and his predecessor J P Nadda

IMAGE: BJP President Nitin Nabin and his predecessor J P Nadda with the party's supreme leader Narendra Modi. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nitin Nabin's first organisational reshuffle as BJP president introduces new faces while bringing back seasoned leaders.
  • Former Union minister Smriti Irani and former general secretary Ram Madhav have returned to key positions.
  • Prominent Nadda-era functionaries, including Amit Malviya from the IT cell, have been dropped, indicating Nabin's assertion of authority.
  • The reshuffle aims to sharpen the BJP's organisational machinery, broaden representation, and prepare for upcoming electoral battles, including the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.
 

The Bharatiya Janata Party's latest organisational reshuffle marks the first clear imprint of Nitin Nabin on the party's national apparatus, months after he took over from J P Nadda as party president.

The new team blends continuity with a deliberate infusion of new faces, bringing back some seasoned leaders while dropping several prominent members of the previous leadership set-up.

The BJP said out of the total 65 names of office-bearers announced on Monday, 51 are new.

Six are below 40 years, 15 are in the 40 to 49 years age group, and 21 are in the 50 to 59 years age group.

Key Appointments and Exits

Among the most closely watched changes is the return of former Union minister and television actress Smriti Irani and former general secretary Ram Madhav.

At the same time, the exit of key Nadda-era functionaries, including Amit Malviya from the IT cell, signals that Nabin is keen to stamp his authority on the organisation.

Strategic Timing for Elections

The reshuffle comes ahead of crucial elections to Uttar Pradesh assembly next year and at a time when the BJP is seeking to sharpen its organisational machinery, broaden representation and prepare for the next electoral battles.

Presenting a checklist of who from Nadda's team has been retained by successor Nabin, and who hasn't.

TEAM J P NADDATeam Nitin Nabin
National Vice Presidents
Vasundhara Raje, Saudan Singh, Baijayant Jay Panda, Saroj Pandey, Rekha Verma, D K Aruna, M Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty, Laxmikant Bajpai, Lata Usendi, Tariq Mansoor Vasundhara Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor, Madhuchandra Kar
National General Secretary (Organization)
B L Santhosh B L Santhosh
National Joint General Secretary (Organisation)
Shiv Prakash Shiv Prakash, Saudan Singh
National General Secretaries
Arun Singh, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Dr Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi, Sanjay Bhatia
National Secretaries
Arvind Menon, Pankaja Munde, Dr Narendra Singh, Alka Gujar, Omprakash Dhurve, Rituraj Sinha, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Surendra Singh Nagar, Anil Antony, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Om Prakash Dhankar Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Dr Bhola Singh, Dr Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Dr Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Dr M Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Dr Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta, Jai Prakash
Treasurer
Rajesh Agarwal Piyush Goyal
Joint Treasurer
Naresh Bansal Rajesh Mangal
Office Secretary
Mahendra Kumar Mahendra Pandey
Morcha Presidents
Yuva: Tejasvi Surya
Mahila: Vanathi Srinivasan
OBC: Dr K Laxman
Kisan: Rajkumar Chahar
SC: Lal Singh Arya
ST: Samir Oraon
Minority: Jamal Siddiqui		 Yuva: Dr Hemang Joshi
Mahila: Roop Kumari Choudhary
OBC: Amarpal Maurya
Kisan: Bansilal Gurjar
SC: Shivesh Kumar Ram
ST: Dr Mannalal Rawat
Minority: Kunwar Basit Ali
Media & Social Media
Chief Spokesperson: Anil Baluni
Media Co-Incharge: Dr Sanjay Mayukh
Social Media In-charge: Amit Malviya		 Media Convenor: Anil Baluni
Media Co-Convenors: Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari, Siddharth Yadav
Social Media Convenor: Deepak Mhaskey
Social Media Co-Convenors: Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt, Arun Yadav

 

 

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Nitin NabinBJPSmriti IraniRam MadhavNadda

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