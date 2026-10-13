Supreme Court Lawyer Detained For Being At Protest Site!

Harvard educated lawyer Shahdan Farasat's detention by the Delhi police at Saturday's protest has ignited a crucial debate on the shrinking space for peaceful dissent and the protection of democratic rights.

IMAGE: A protester is detained by police personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party protest in New Delhi, October 11, 2026, seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Lawyer Shahdan Farasat was detained by Delhi police while trying to join a protest and offer legal assistance near the Safdarjung flyover.

Farasat criticises the administration and Delhi police, alleging they are making it increasingly difficult for people to express dissent peacefully.

He expresses significant concern over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, fearing it could exclude a large number of genuine voters.

Farasat connects the right to protest and the right to vote as fundamental democratic rights that require protection.

He believes the judiciary must ensure space for peaceful protests and balance citizen interests with legitimate State interests.

Supreme Court lawyer Shahdan Farasat was returning from a legal seminar when he learnt that a protest was taking place in New Delhi.

He decided to head towards the site. He wanted to join the demonstration and, if needed, help anyone who required legal assistance.

But near the Safdarjung flyover, he found himself caught in a road blockade.

The police were arresting Neha Bora, president of the All India Students Association, and around 200 to 300 students had gathered there.

Farasat left his car and walked towards the scene.

"Neha Bora was detained at the same place where I was, and after that they started picking up and detaining anyone they found at the protest site," recalls Farasat.

Soon, he says, he was also detained by the police.

"They were arresting everyone, even bystanders. And soon they detained me too. They took me to the police van and released me after taking me for some distance," says Farsat.

"I was not taken to a detention centre. The police did not say anything before releasing me," Farasat tells Rediff, recalling the incident.

For a lawyer who had gone to a protest hoping to offer help, the experience raises a larger question: What happens when the people who turn up to support a demonstration also find themselves caught in police action?

Concerns Over Policing of Protests

Farasat believes the incident reflects a a troubling approach to protests in the national capital.

In his view, the administration and the police are not simply managing demonstrations but making it increasingly difficult for people to express dissent.

His criticism is direct.

Responding to the criticism that protests were creating an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, he said, "Anarchy is being spread by the administration and Delhi police. It is not the protesters who are spreading anarchy. It is the Delhi police that is spreading anarchy."

The question of who is responsible for the disorder lies at the heart of the debate over protests in Delhi.

Demonstrations can disrupt traffic and create challenges for the authorities.

The police have a responsibility to maintain public order.

But there is also a question of how that responsibility is exercised, and whether people are being given enough space to protest peacefully.

For Farasat, the right to protest cannot mean much if people are discouraged from coming out on the streets or are unable to seek help when police action takes place.

His account of the Safdarjung flyover incident is brief.

He says he was detained and released after being taken some distance, and that the police did not explain the reason for his detention.

The circumstances of the incident, including the police's reasons for detaining him, remain important to establish the full picture.

Threats to Democratic Rights

But Farasat's concerns go beyond what happened to him that day.

They are also rooted in his work as a lawyer and his involvement in legal challenges concerning democratic rights.

One of the issues he is particularly concerned about is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Farasat said he was among the lawyers who opposed the process before the Supreme Court.

His objections, he said, concern the way the exercise has been conceptualised, structured and implemented.

IMAGE: Supreme Court lawyer Shadan Farasat. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

"SIR has a huge problem -- the way it is conceptualised, structured and how it is operationalised. All of it," he said.

Farasat fears that the process could leave large numbers of genuine voters off electoral rolls.

He alleged that the number of people affected could run into lakhs and potentially even crores, although the scale of any exclusion would need to be established through official data and records.

"The right to vote today is in great peril," he said, adding that lawyers and former judges had also expressed concerns over the issue.

For him, the debate over electoral rolls and the debate over protests are connected by a common concern: the ability of ordinary citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

Role of the Judiciary

Farasat also referred to a Supreme Court directive concerning the blocking of railway services, arguing that judicial orders must be followed by the authorities.

"The Supreme Court told the government not to block trains, and yet this happened. Now it is up to the courts to implement their own orders," he said.

His larger hope rests with the judiciary. With tensions continuing over protests and restrictions in the capital, he believes courts must ensure that citizens have a place to demonstrate peacefully.

Given the continuous protests going on along with the standoff between the government and the opposition, as could be the solution, Farsat said, "I think the courts have power over the government. They have to make space for peaceful protest to happen in the city.

"They have to balance the interest of the citizen vis a vis any legitimate interest of the State."