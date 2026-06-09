Subhash Kashyap: A Titan Passes Into The Ages

Dr Subhash C Kashyap not only enhanced Parliament's image in India and abroad, but also the position of Lok Sabha secretary-general which succeeding secretary-generals have upheld thorough neutrality, objectivity and high degree of professionalism, notes Rup Narayan Das.

IMAGE: Dr Subhash C Kashyap.

Key Points As Lok Sabha secretary-general, Dr Kashyap closely supervised parliamentary research, publications, speeches and institutional development initiatives.

Dr Kashyap played a significant role in strengthening committee systems, training programmes and parliamentary research services.

It was during his time that Parliamentary Standing Committees in its embryonic shape took place when he established subject-based Parliamentary Committees.

The news of former Lok Sabha secretary-general Dr Subhas C Kashyap's passing on June 4 was not a surprise to me.

After I became the consulting editor of the Journal of Parliamentary Information, I repeatedly tried to contact him, but each time the call remained unanswered. I reconciled that being a nonagenarian in his twilight years, he must be ailing and bed ridden. My fears were only confirmed.

My memory of Dr Kashyap very clearly flashes back when I came to Delhi for my MA at Delhi University in 1979. After I completed an MA in political science from the arts faculty in 1981 and was preparing for an MPhil at JNU, an officer from the Lok Sabha secretariat who met me at my brother's house in Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, advised me to meet Dr Kashyap who was then director in the Lok Sabha research division.

I met Dr Kashyap with a cousin of mine who had an MSc in agricultural science from Allahabad University. My cousin was also looking for a job in Delhi. He came from Allahabad with a recommendation letter from Dr Pati, a professor in mathematics at Allahabad University and a close friend of Dr Kashyap.

Dr Kashyap received us with due courtesy and enquired about the purpose of our visit. My cousin passed on Professor Pati's letter to Dr Kashyap.

Dr Kashyap asked me about my academic background and after knowing that I had a master's in political science quipped that agricultural science was like Greek and Latin to him and offered to guide me for a job in the Lok Sabha secretariat's research division.

As I was preparing for the civil services examination, I thanked him and explained my aspirations.

I joined JNU and prepared for the civil services examinations and taught in a college at Delhi University for a short while.

After failing to get into the civil services, I appeared for the research assistant's post in the Lok Sabha secretariat.

As my teaching job was on an ad hoc basis, I decided to quit and joined the Lok Sabha secretariat's research division. Dr Kashyap had risen to become Lok Sabha secretary-general when I joined the Lok Sabha secretariat.

I was asked by my senior officer to meet Dr Kashyap with other freshly recruited research assistants.

In a file, Dr Kashyap noted, 'Met Das today and was impressed, I'm sure he will rise in his career.'

Be that as it may, I continued to serve the Lok Sabha secretariat with devotion and dedication. The Parliament library in the old Parliament Building, the reading room in the Princes Chamber and the overall working environment nourished my interest in scholarly pursuits.

My responsibilities including writing draft speeches and briefs for the Speaker and members of Parliament.

Dr Balram Jakhar was then the Lok Sabha Speaker. Dr Kashyap enjoyed Mr Jakhar's full confidence.

Dr Kashyap himself would supervise the drafts very meticulously, correct and improve them and clear the file the same day in spite of his heavy work load.

His personality was awe inspiring. While still a very junior functionary, I was entrusted to bring out a book on Jawaharlal Nehru, his life and legacy under Dr Kashyap's supervision.

It was an edited volume with a bio-profile of Mr Nehru. I prepared a beautiful profile of Mr Nehru and submitted it to Dr Kashyap through my superior officer.

The next day the file came back with Dr Kashyap's comments; he had written, 'Hope the profile doesn't violate somebody's copyright'.

Aghast, my senior officer looked at me and asked if it did. I said, 'Yes, it does.'

Noticing my officer's concerns, I said the profile would not appear in my name as I was the ghost writer. My officer heaved a sigh of relief.

More was in store for me when Dr Kashyap transferred me to report to him directly. It was indeed a great honour and pleasure for me to work under his benign guidance.

While working with him, I was offered a field study grant by JNU to go to Hong Kong for two weeks for my PhD.

In a conservative office, it would have been difficult to get leave to go abroad. Dr Kashyap not only granted leave, but also wished me best of luck.

When I returned from Hong Kong and met Dr Kashyap, he asked me how the trip went. I said it was fine, but food was a problem. 'Das,' he said, 'you didn't go to Hong Kong to eat native food, you should have tried Chinese food.'

Dr Kashyap Established Subject-Based Parliamentary Committees

Dr Kashyap was indeed a great institution builder. Although we had brilliant secretary-generals like M N Kaul and S L Shakdher, Dr Kashyap contributed immensely in strengthening parliamentary institutions.

It was during his time that Parliamentary Standing Committees in its embryonic shape took place when he established subject-based Parliamentary Committees.

He also started flagship programmess like the Parliamentary Internship Programme and the Legislative Drafting Programme at the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training (BPST), now rechristened as PRIDE.

These two programmes were supported by the ministry of external affairs through its Indian technical and economic programme, attracting MPs and parliamentary officials in their capacity building.

Dr Kashyap, in particular, took personal interest in developing the research services of Parliament for the benefit of MPs and in wider dissemination of awareness and knowledge outside Parliament.

He was instrumental in goading officials in the research division to bring out useful books and monographs and also in updating the Practice and Procedure Of Parliament, first authored by Mr M N Kaul and Mr S L Shakdher which is updated by succeeding secretary-generals. The latest edition is updated by Mr Utpal Kumar Singh, the present secretary-general, Lok Sabha.

During his long innings as Lok Sabha secretary-general, Dr Kashyap successfully organised a number of parliamentary conferences -- the Inter-Parliamentary-Union, the Commonwealth Parliamentary; the Presiding Officers Conferences.

Dr Kashyap served the Lok Sabha from the times of the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the 9th Lok Sabha.

A prolific writer and Constitutional expert, he authored a number of books and was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2015 in recognition of his scholarly contributions.

Recipient of many national and international awards and honours, he was awarded the honorary title of Commander and Degree of Honorary Order of the Academy of San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Fellow of the Academy of American and International Law, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.

He received the Motilal Nehru Award twice for his works in law and political science.

He was awarded the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship for his scholarly research project titled Parliamentary Procedures, Practices, Precedents and Privileges.

Dr Kashyap was a popular figure in the international parliamentary fraternity like the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Dr Kashyap not only enhanced Parliament's image in India and abroad, but also the position of Lok Sabha secretary-general which succeeding secretary-generals have upheld thorough neutrality, objectivity and high degree of professionalism.

Rup Narayan Das is the Consulting Editor, Journal of Parliamentary Information of the Lok Sabha secretariat. Views expressed are personal.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff