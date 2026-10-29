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STUNNING Images! From Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

By REDIFF NEWS Updated: October 29, 2026 11:31 IST 6 Minutes Read
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Discover the awe-inspiring winning images from the 62nd Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, showcasing the planet's most striking nature photography and highlighting critical environmental stories.

The Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition

IMAGE: A collage of the winning entries of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition 2026. All Photographs: Kind Courtesy Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Key Points

  • The 62nd Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition reveals its global winners.
  • Federico Veronesi won the Grand Title for his poignant image of an elephant carrying its deceased calf in Namibia.
  • Oscar Whitfield secured the Young Grand Title for his photo of a dung beetle in Zambezi National Park.
  • Sitaram Raul from India won in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category for his image of a desert scorpion in Rajasthan.

Now in its sixty-second year, the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition brings together the planet's most striking nature photography.

Selected from tens of thousands of global entries, this year's winning images showcase the breathtaking beauty, complex behaviours, and fragile realities of the natural world.

 

Grand Title Winner: Federico Veronesi (Italy) -- Behaviour: Mammals

The Aftermath by Federico Veronesi, Italy Winner, Behaviour: Mammals

 

The Aftermath. A poignant black-and-white photograph of a female elephant carrying her deceased calf in the Huab River Valley, Namibia.

Federico Veronesi's powerful image offers a rare and moving glimpse into complex animal grief and behaviour, capturing an elephant carrying her dead calf through a dry riverbed.

Federico was tracking elephants when he came across an unusual pattern of drag marks in the sand of a dry riverbed. The source became clear when he caught up with a family group. A female emerged with the calf, its leg wedged between her tusk and trunk.

Young Grand Title Winner: Oscar Whitfield (UK/Zimbabwe) -- 11-14 Years

Oscar Whitfield won the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year category with this image of a dung beetle

 

Labour of Love. A dung beetle navigating the dry dust of the Zambezi National Park.

Oscar Whitfield highlights the arduous exertion of a dung beetle pushing its precious cargo beneath the harsh sun and heat of Zimbabwe.

Winner: Amelie Davis (UK) -- 10 Years and Under

Amelie Davis' winning entry in the 10 years and under category

 

A detailed smartphone macro shot of a common carder bee in a buzzing English garden.

Captured on a smartphone when she was without her main camera, Amelie Davis immortalised the delicate detail of a single bee's wingbeat during an August afternoon teeming with life.

Winner: Konrad Gräeter (Germany) -- 15-17 Years

Birdsong Painted in Light by Konrad Gräeter, Germany Winner, 15-17 Years

 

A blackbird framed through vineyard foliage on a steep German hillside.

Crouched on the steep slopes of a vineyard in Schriesheim, Konrad Gräeter captured the vibrant spring song of a local blackbird framed neatly through a gap in the foliage.

Winner: James Lewin (UK) -- Animals in their Environment

The Meeting Place by James Lewin, UK Winner, Animals in their Environment

 

The Meeting Place. A young bull elephant spraying dust and water over a gathering of zebras in the Kenyan Chyulu Hills.

James Lewin documents the dynamic hierarchy around a busy watering hole, where a dominant young elephant commands priority access while showering nearby zebras.

Winner: Aaron Sanders (UK) -- Animal Portraits

A Watchful Eye by Aaron Sanders, UK Winner, Animal Portraits

 

A Watchful Eye. A common octopus peering cautiously through a thin veil of kelp off the coast of Cornwall.

While diving off Porthkerris beach, Aaron Sanders noticed the telltale pattern of octopus suckers along a kelp blade before a single eye slowly emerged to watch him with shared curiosity.

Winner: Isak Pretorius (South Africa) -- Behaviour: Birds

Scenes from the Swamp by Isak Pretorius, South Africa Winner, Behaviour: Birds

 

Scenes from the Swamp. Two elusive shoebill storks interacting amidst wetland vegetation.

Exploring Uganda's Mabamba swamp in a narrow canoe, Isak Pretorius captured the unusual behaviour of an adult and younger shoebill repeatedly manipulating aquatic vegetation.

Winner: Anton Sorokin (USA) -- Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles

Protective Pose by Anton Sorokin, USA Winner, Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles

 

Protective Pose. A California newt clasping vegetation while laying its eggs over another clutch.

Wading carefully along the edge of a winter pond, Anton Sorokin documented a unique egg-laying posture of a California newt that he had never witnessed across years of observation.

Winner: Sitaram Raul (India) -- Behaviour: Invertebrates

Shifting Sand by Sitaram Raul, India Winner, Behaviour: Invertebrates

 

Shifting Sand. A desert scorpion digging into the sand dunes of Rajasthan.

Roaming the Thar desert at night near the village of Sam, Sitaram Raul captured the patient, stealthy behaviour of a scorpion burrowing away from the rising heat.

Winner: Alex Lindbloom (USA) -- Oceans: The Bigger Picture

Night-Time Catch by Alex Lindbloom, USA Winner, Oceans: The Bigger Picture

 

Night-Time Catch. A whale shark illuminated beneath a mobile net-fishing platform in the waters off Papua.

Alex Lindbloom used a drone and ambient light at dawn to capture a massive whale shark investigating the bright lights and catch of a traditional bagan platform.

Winner: Agorastos Papatsanis (Greece) -- Plants and Fungi

Shedding Light by Agorastos Papatsanis, Greece Winner, Plants and Fungi

 

Shedding Light. Glowing yellow 'beautiful bonnet' mushrooms erupting from a decaying log under ultraviolet light.

Experimenting with UV illumination on the lower slopes of Mount Olympus, Agorastos Papatsanis revealed the warm, vibrant fluorescence glowing from Mycena renati mushrooms.

Winner: Michał Michalski (Poland) -- Natural Artistry

Escape Artistry by Michał Michalski, Poland Winner, Natural Artistry

 

Escape Artistry. Flocks of goldfinches and bramblings exploding into flight from an unharvested sunflower field.

Using a slow shutter speed against a backdrop of leafless birches, Michał Michalski blurred the motion of mixed bird species startled by an approaching sparrowhawk.

Winner: Alex Visbal (Colombia) -- Wetlands: The Bigger Picture

The Great Divide by Alex Visbal, Colombia Winner, Wetlands: The Bigger Picture

 

The Great Divide. A stark colour contrast across a Utah wetland divided by industrial engineering.

Alex Visbal highlights environmental decline as a striking pink hue -- thriving high-salinity microbes -- isolates parts of a wetland cut off from fresh water supplies.

Portfolio Award: Kutub Uddin (Bangladesh/UK)

Secret Worlds by Kutub Uddin, Bangladesh/UK Winner, Portfolio Award

 

Secret Worlds. Close-up photography revealing the intricate, surreal structures of miniature slime moulds.

Kutub Uddin earned the Portfolio Award by uncovering the magical, bizarre miniature world of slime moulds that exist entirely out of sight of the naked human eye.

Photojournalist Story Award: Loren Elliott (USA)

Wily Coyotes of San Francisco by Loren Elliott, USA Winner, Photojournalist Story Award

 

A coyote pads along a trail in Bernal Heights Park, overlooking the city and bay of San Francisco. This individual is part of a resident pack that hunts rodents in the park.

Loren Elliott opens a window into the lives of the often-misunderstood coyotes living in the environs of San Francisco.

Underwater Award: Tony Wu (USA/Japan)

Making Morays by Tony Wu, USA/Japan Winner, Underwater

 

Tony Wu provides a first-time glimpse into the mating ritual of Abbott's moray eels.

This is likely the first time Abbott's moray eel courtship and spawning have been documented, and the observations from Tony's work with biologists are feeding into published scientific studies.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is now open to the public at the Natural History Museum in London.

Published with kind permission from The Natural History Museum, London.

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