News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shobhaa De: 'Nari Hira Was A Superstar'

Shobhaa De: 'Nari Hira Was A Superstar'

By SAVERA R SOMESHWAR, RAJESH KARKERA
September 03, 2024 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shobhaa De pays tribute to another legend who passed into the ages on August 23, publisher, producer and entrepreneur Nari Hira.

Shobhaa De and Nari Hira

IMAGE: Author and columnist Shobhaa De with her first boss, publisher Nari Hira who passed away on August 23. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shobhaa De

Shobha Rajadhyaksha, tall, svelte, beautiful, walked into her boss's office. Determined.

She had been a top, highly paid model who had quit the camera to turn copywriter, a job that paid her a pittance.

She thought it would challenge her, but she was to, put it mildly, bored.

Nari Hira, instead offered her a new job. That of editor of a new film magazine. One that would break the clutter in the movie reporting scene, not kowtowing to the stars but making them take notice with their snappy, no-holds-barred content.

That magazine, which turned 51 in January this year, was Stardust.

It created a celebrity publisher, Nari Hira, a celebrity editor, Shobha Rajadhyaksha (now Shobhaa De) and a new definition and a new lexicon for film journalism.

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

'Is Rajesh Khanna secretly married to Anju Mahendru?'

The screaming headline, a scandalous question about India's then heartthrob -- "He was bigger than all the Khans put together," De tells Savera R Someshwar/Rediff.com -- in an age when details about the stars' personal lives were skimpy and there no social media to bridge the gap was enough to make sure that the edition -- published in January 1971 -- made waves.

The scoop, says De, was Nari Hira's.

 

After that, almost every cover story packed a punch. The Hira-Shobha team went on to do things differently. They were bold. They were irreverent. And their ideas worked.

 

Nothing deterred them, not even when the stars got angry with Stardust.

There were also, smiles De, times that the magazine's arrogance would get taken down a peg or two.

 

He was probably the biggest superstar that India has ever seen. But in 1975 -- as India grappled with the Emergency -- a most unexpected battle took place between the media and Amitabh Bachchan. It was war between the towering actor and those who wrote about him.

De explains what happened and how peace was finally brokered.

As for Stardust, it simply went from strength to strength.

 

Garam Dharam.

Shotgun Sinha.

Idli Malini.

Stardust gave stars chatpata monikers. Some of them loved it. Some didn't. But did that matter to Mr Hira and Shobha?

 

When Mr Hira threw his annual bash, it too became news. And revealed even more secrets about the stars.

 

Like with all good things, this partnership too came an end.

Today, the magazine's legacy is lost.

 

Stardust has had new editors over the years but Mr Hira and Shobha remained firm friends.

After Stardust, Shobha took over as the editor of Society, Mr Hira's second magazine.

Much after she left, Mr Hira featured her on its cover and on the cover of Savvy, another magazine from his stable, Magna Publishing.

The tragedy today is that man who created Stardust is forgotten. Ask young journalists, even those who report on the movie world, today and no one knows who Mr Nari Hira is.

But he was, says Shobhaa De, "a superstar with a swashbuckling movie star like personality."

And this show will always remember this "absolutely fantastic, dishy, dapper, sophisticated, gorgeous man."

 

Shobhaa De and Nari Hira

IMAGE: Shobhaa De bids her friend a final farewell. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shobhaa De

Shobhaa De and Nari Hira

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SAVERA R SOMESHWAR, RAJESH KARKERA
 
Print this article
Mr Hira Was One Of A Kind
Mr Hira Was One Of A Kind
The Man Who Lived for the Story
The Man Who Lived for the Story
I have never met anyone like Arthur Pais
I have never met anyone like Arthur Pais
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Nushrratt's Nazaarein In Paris
Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend
Ugandan runner Rebecca doused with petrol by boyfriend
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
What Is Navya Naveli Studying At IIM-A?
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis
Bopanna-Sutjiadi win a thriller to enter US Open semis

More like this

An Editor Like None Other

An Editor Like None Other

We won't see the likes of Vinod Mehta again

We won't see the likes of Vinod Mehta again

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances