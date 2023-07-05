The Rockstars In Saris

IMAGE: They rock, and not just because they wear saris. Photograph: Kind courtesy MZ Female Mission Rock Band Founder Dr Jaya/LinkedIn.com

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

These Two Children Will Never Forget Vishnu Bele

Location: Mumbai

When they stepped into the waves, as hundreds of people do every day at Mumbai's Juhu beach, they didn't realise they were almost heading to their deaths.

Luckily, an angel was keeping an eye on them in the form of police Constable Vishnu Bhaorao Bele.

Mamata Serves Tea, Again

Location: Jalpaiguri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee believes in a different kind of chai pe charcha.

She actually makes and serves tea.

The Goat Challenge

Location: Moradabad

Raja weighs over 150 kg. And is worth Rs 7.5 lakhs.

His owner, goat businessman Mohammad Alam alias Guddu, is so proud of Raja that he's thrown open a challenge for anyone to find a more 'kingly' goat in Uttar Pradesh.

The Sari-Clad Rockstars

Location: Lucknow

They wear saris.

They groove to their own songs, over 80 in all.

They have, since 2010, performed 550 music shows across India.

Their aim? To convey social messages.

Meet Meri Zindagi -- the all-woman, Lucknow-based rock band.

When A Leopard Faces A Dog

Location: Ahmednagar

It's quiet.

The seconds tick by.

The dog is sleeping.

As is everyone else.

A silent-footed predator slinks in.

Only to face a fierce protector.

This happened in Maharashtra's Rahuri taluka.

This Chimpanzee Couldn't Stop Looking At The Sky

Location: Florida

For 28 years, she has been imprisoned in a laboratory.

When Vanilla finally saw the sky for the first time, this is what happened.

Stunning! The Girmal Fall

Location: Dang

Located 8 km from Nishana on the Ahwa-Nawapur road in Gujarat's Dang district, the Girmal waterfall turns into a gorgeous beauty every monsoon.

Take a look.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com