Rediff.com  » News » School Children, Teacher Dance For Shri Ram

School Children, Teacher Dance For Shri Ram

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
January 25, 2024 12:39 IST
IMAGE: School kids, teachers dance for Shri Ram. Photograph: ANI

Inside Air India's First Airbus A350.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Why tourists are heading to Sinthan Top.

Isn't Mrunal Thakur stunning?

Why Tourists Are Heading To Sinthan Top
Location: Anantnag

The answer lies in just one word -- snow.

Air India's First Airbus A350 Is Luxurious!
Location: Hyderabad

Take a look.

 

Doesn't Sara Look Gorgeous?
Location: Mumbai

Ms Tendulkar had stepped out for a Japanese meal with her mom, Anjali.

 

Isn't Mrunal Thakur Stunning?
Location: Mumbai

The actor was spotted in Andheri, home to many from Mumbai's film and television folk.

 

School Children, Teacher Dance For Shri Ram
Location: Nagpur

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya saw different kinds of celebrations across the country.

This was one of them.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

