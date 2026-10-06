'I Want My Voting Right Reinstated'

'I was just thinking about me, because my rights have been affected. That's it.'

'I am an ordinary citizen of this country, and I am expecting my rights (as a voter) to be restored.'

IMAGE: The Election Commission of India headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Paresh Salgaoncar says he never meant to become the face of anything.

A resident of north Goa, he is the lead petitioner in a case before the Bombay high court at Goa. And while he had no idea how this particular petition would turn out and the impact that it would have on the future of all those voters whose names have been deleted or have disappeared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, he is not at all surprised.

Key points Paresh Salgaoncar's petition challenges the deletion of his family's names from the electoral roll and the Election Commission's insistence that they submit Form 6 despite being existing voters.

The Bombay high court has questioned whether an Election Commission software system can prevent officials from following the statutory procedure under Form 8 and raised concerns that many genuine voters could be affected.

The case has assumed wider significance amid concerns over the ongoing SIR exercise, with questions being raised about how voters are deleted, how they can restore their names and whether the process adequately protects the right to vote.

"I just want my voting right reinstated and I am not going to lie on oath and fill the Form 6 that I was asked to do," Paresh tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff over the phone.

He describes his position in simple terms. "I am not against anybody. I am just an ordinary citizen of this country. I am expecting my right to vote to be reinstated. That's it. I don't have any more expectation from anyone, and I am not alleging anything against anybody."

Paresh's principled stand

Salgaoncar's nightare began after he and five members of his family moved to a new house in the same Santa Cruz assembly constituency in North Goa eight years ago. They say they were told to file Form 8, the form for a change of address. Their names were deleted from the roll anyway.

The Election Commission has told the court that its software does not allow a deleted entry to be restored, and that the only way back is Form 6, the form for new electors.

That is the point on which Salgaoncar put his foot down. "I am not a new voter, I am an existing voter," he said. "My plea is: Don't ask me to give that false declaration of Form 6."

He does not blame the Election Commission as an institution. "I respect the election commissioners and their process," he said. "But the only thing is, their processes affected my right."

Before going to court, he tried the administrative route. "I have exhausted all my administrative remedies," he said. "Just because they are not ready to reinstate, I have taken it to the high court."

His concern goes beyond this election. The SIR compares voters against the roll of 2002, and he worries about what happens when it is used again.

"If the same SIR activity is continued after twenty years, and they keep this same SIR as the reference, then my name will not be there," he said.

From one family to many

The case, Paresh Salgaonkar vs State of Goa, is being heard by Justices Amit Jamsandekar and Valmiki Menezes of the Bombay high court. The bench asked the Election Commission why a Form 8 should be rejected at all, and why an existing voter should have to re-enrol as a new one.

The Election Commission counsel argued that the family did not report their change of address for years and did not submit the pre-filled enumeration form. The judges have questioned whether that justifies striking names off the roll. They have also said that eligible voters can end up in an impossible position, with no form that fits their case.

Salgaoncar says when he filed the petition he had no idea it would grow this large. "When I approached the court, I never had this big picture," he says.

"I was just thinking about me, because my rights have been affected. That's it. I never said this is a PIL or something. This is just my individual petition. I am an ordinary citizen of this country, and I am expecting my rights (as a voter) to be restored."

The court, he says, has taken a wider view. "This is how the court is looking at it. They are not looking at my individual petition. That's what the court said. They are trying to understand. The court itself said that now only one petitioner has come. There will be so many."

The numbers in Goa suggest why. The SIR began in November 2025 with 11,85,034 electors and ended with a final roll of 10,57,566, a fall of 1,27,468, or 10.76 per cent. Separately, 97 voters whom electoral officers had found eligible were left out of the final roll because the software had no way to reverse an earlier deletion.

They have since been asked to apply on Form 6, and most have been added back.

Salgaoncar is cautious about how that solution will help get his name reinstated as an eligible voter without compromising on his principled stand. He is not asking to be treated as a new applicant.

"I expect only the reinstatement of my name," he re-emphasises.