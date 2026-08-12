Parbati Barua: Queen Of The Elephants

On World Elephant Day, the story of Parbati Barua deserves to be remembered.

IMAGE: Parbati Barua shares a close bond with elephants she has trained over the years. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

On World Elephant Day, August 12, we recount the remarkable journey of Parbati Barua, India's first female elephant mahout, who grew up among the elephants of Assam and went on to train more than 500 of the majestic animals.

For generations, the mahout's world in India has largely been a man's domain -- a demanding life spent in close proximity to one of the world's largest land animals.

Parbati Barua broke into that world when women were rarely seen in it.

Born into the royal family of Gauripur in Assam, Barua grew up surrounded by elephants.

What began as a childhood fascination gradually became a lifelong vocation, taking her deep into forests, into difficult human-elephant conflict situations and eventually to international forums on elephant management and conservation.

Today, she is remembered as India's first female elephant mahout and is affectionately known as Hasti Kanya, or the Daughter of Elephants.

Key Points Parbati Barua grew up among elephants in Assam's royal family and became India's first female elephant mahout.

She began working with wild elephants as a teenager and later trained more than 500 animals.

Barua helped forest departments manage human-elephant conflicts across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and other states.

Her expertise earned international recognition, including participation in global workshops focused on Asian elephant conservation.

A Padma Shri recipient, Barua remains celebrated as Hasti Kanya, meaning Daughter of Elephants.

A childhood among elephants

Most children encounter elephants in picture books, zoos or during family holidays.

Barua encountered them in the forests of Assam.

Born on March 14, 1953, into the royal family of Gauripur, she grew up in a household where elephants were an integral part of everyday life.

Her father Prakritish Chandra Barua, popularly known as Lalji, was the last of the rajahs of Gauripur to hold power and was renowned for his knowledge of elephants.

IMAGE: Parbati Barua beside an elephant adorned with traditional designs. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

The family's royal stables reportedly housed around 40 elephants.

Barua's father often took her into the forests, giving the young girl an opportunity to observe elephants at close quarters.

She learnt to read their behaviour, movements and temperament.

By the age of 14, she had already brought home her first elephant from the Kochugaon forests of Kokrajhar.

What might have appeared to others as an unusual childhood fascination was, for Barua, the beginning of a lifelong relationship.

From the forests of Assam to a pioneering career

Barua studied political science at Gauhati University, but the classroom could not compete with her fascination for elephants.

Between 1975 and 1978, she successfully tamed 14 wild elephants using Mela Shikar, the traditional Assamese method of capturing elephants with a lasso rather than a tranquiliser gun.

The work took her through the forests of Assam, including Darrang and Kochugaon, and later to North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.

Working with wild elephants required far more than physical courage.

It demanded patience, instinct and an ability to understand an animal that could weigh several tonnes and react unpredictably within seconds.

Barua learnt that trust was as important as technique.

Over the decades, she went on to train more than 500 elephants.

Her expertise eventually took her to Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where she worked with forest departments, mahouts and field personnel on elephant handling and management.

IMAGE: Parbati Barua rides an elephant through the lush landscape of Assam. Photograph: Kind courtesy kimfrankwriter/Instagram.com

A mahout's work is more than riding an elephant

For Barua, being a mahout was never simply about sitting atop an elephant.

Her work involved bathing the animals, taking them into forests, caring for them and understanding their individual temperaments.

Among the elephants closest to her are Lakshmimala, Aloka and Kanchanmala, whom she considers almost like daughters.

She is also known for preparing hadiya, a traditional fermented rice drink, for her elephants, who developed a taste for it.

Her intimate understanding of elephants eventually made her a sought-after expert in some of India's most difficult human-elephant conflict situations.

Guiding elephants away from villages

One of Barua's notable operations involved a herd of around 50 elephants in West Bengal's Midnapore district.

The herd had strayed from its usual migratory route and entered villages, creating fear among local communities.

Barua, accompanied by her own elephants and a team of mahouts, spent nearly two weeks guiding the herd towards its natural route.

It was the kind of operation where force alone could have made the situation worse.

Understanding where the elephants wanted to move -- and how to gently influence that movement -- was crucial.

Governments in Assam, Bihar and West Bengal have also sought her assistance in dealing with elephants that had become involved in conflict with humans, as well as animals that were injured or unwell.

A career that also had its painful moments

Not every encounter ended in rescue.

In March 2003, Barua was involved in an operation in Chhattisgarh concerning an elephant that had gone on a fatal rampage and was eventually put down.

For someone whose life had been devoted to elephants, it was an especially difficult episode.

Her career has repeatedly placed her at the difficult intersection of wildlife conservation and human safety -- a space where there are rarely simple answers.

IMAGE: Parbati Barua. Photograph: Kind courtesy kimfrankwriter/Instagram.com

From Assam's forests to international forums

Barua's experience eventually earned recognition beyond India's forests.

She attended the International Workshop on Elephants at Jaldapara Sanctuary in West Bengal in 1982 and participated in an international seminar on Asiatic elephants at Mudumalai Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu in 1993.

In 2001, she represented India at an FAO workshop on the domesticated Asian elephant in Bangkok.

She was also associated with the IUCN's Asian Elephant Specialist Group.

Her contribution has been recognised with several honours, including the UNEP Global 500 Roll of Honour in 1989.

The Assam government appointed her Honorary Chief Elephant Warden of Asom.

She has also received the Asom Gaurav, Assam's highest civilian award, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kolkata International Wildlife & Environment Film Festival and the Nature's Warrior Jury Award at Aparajita 2023.

In 2024, she was awarded the Padma Shri for her contribution to wildlife conservation.

Her extraordinary life was also chronicled for an international audience in the BBC documentary Queen of the Elephants.

A legacy built on understanding

More than five decades after that young girl first ventured into the forests with elephants, Barua's relationship with the animals remains the defining thread of her life.

She has trained more than 500 elephants, worked with forest departments, helped handle conflict situations and passed on her knowledge to generations of mahouts and field workers.

But her greatest contribution may be the understanding she brought to a profession traditionally associated with men.

She demonstrated that working with an elephant is not merely about controlling a powerful animal.

It is about understanding its behaviour, earning its trust and knowing when to lead and when to step back.

And that is why, on World Elephant Day, the story of Parbati Barua deserves to be remembered.

The little girl who once followed her father into Assam's forests grew into Hasti Kanya -- the Daughter of Elephants -- and became a pioneer who traversed a world few women had entered before.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff