Namami Gange And India's Can-Do Spirit

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: The magnificent Ganga. Photograph: ANI

The Indian Army's amazing feat.

Blanzy's heartwarming farewell.

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Simply stunning: Sara, Janhvi, Ananya...

Location: Mumbai

Bollywood's new generation has been out and about.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted after a workout session.

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in denim.

Ananya Panday, who was at the airport, chose to wear white.

Nora Fatehi, who was at the airport as well, looked gorgeous as usual.

The Ganga and India's 'can-do' spirit

Location: Uttarakhand

A river that lives in legend.

A river that lives in people's hearts.

A river -- estimated to be 2,600 kilometres long -- that nurtures life on its banks.

A river that is slowly being poisoned and destroyed by pollution.

A river, the magnificent Ganga, that is now getting a new lease of life.

Here's how.

Blanzy's heartwarming farewell

Location: Trichy

For 10 years, Blanzy was part of civilian security at Trichy airport.

The sniffer dog went about his task with great dedication.

When it was time for him to retire, he was honoured with a medal and a certificate.

Indian Army's amazing feat

Location: Narmadapuram



The Sukhtawa river in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, needed a bridge.

The engineers of the Indian Army's Sudarshan Chakra Corps stepped up to the task.

And, in just six days, a Bailey bridge (a pre-fabricated, portable, bridge) spanned the river.

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Location: Mumbai

Bollywood stars stepped out in style to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

Giorgia Andriani visited Andhericha Raja.

Salman Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at sister Arpita Khan's home.

Riteish Deshmukh and his family arrived for the Lord's darshan.

People worship tree om Ganesh Chaturthi

Location: Bhubaneswar

The Bakul Foundation first began this practice in 2018.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient tradition of honouring trees, volunteers of the foundation worshipped a tree that was transformed to look like Lord Ganesha.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com