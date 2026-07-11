Mizoram's Bamboo Revolution

Asia's first water credit project.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Chhattisgarh welcomes a new guest.
Rescued! A leopard cat.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Chhattisgarh Has A Special New Guest
Location: Gariyaband
Look who was spotted at the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.
Asia's First Water Credit Project
Location: Junagadh
It's probably one of the most important things happening in India right now.
Rescued In Manipur: The Asian Leopard Cat
Location: Manipur
It strolled into a house but...
The Bamboo Revolution!
Location: Kolasib
Step inside Mizoram's unusual green project.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff