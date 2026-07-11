Mizoram's Bamboo Revolution

IMAGE: How bamboos are changing the face of Mizoram. Photograph: ANI

Asia's first water credit project.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Chhattisgarh welcomes a new guest.

Rescued! A leopard cat.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Chhattisgarh Has A Special New Guest

Location: Gariyaband

Look who was spotted at the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.

All videos: ANI

Asia's First Water Credit Project

Location: Junagadh

It's probably one of the most important things happening in India right now.

Rescued In Manipur: The Asian Leopard Cat

Location: Manipur

It strolled into a house but...

The Bamboo Revolution!

Location: Kolasib

Step inside Mizoram's unusual green project.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff