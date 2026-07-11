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Mizoram's Bamboo Revolution

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA July 11, 2026 09:54 IST 1 Minute Read
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Bamboo development project

IMAGE: How bamboos are changing the face of Mizoram. Photograph: ANI

Asia's first water credit project.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Best videos of the week banner

Also see: Chhattisgarh welcomes a new guest.

Rescued! A leopard cat.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Chhattisgarh Has A Special New Guest

Location: Gariyaband

Look who was spotted at the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.

All videos: ANI

 

Asia's First Water Credit Project

Location: Junagadh

It's probably one of the most important things happening in India right now.

 

Rescued In Manipur: The Asian Leopard Cat

Location: Manipur

It strolled into a house but...

 

 

The Bamboo Revolution!

Location: Kolasib

Step inside Mizoram's unusual green project.

 

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Bamboo development project

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