Massive Mahapanchayat In Bihar Against Encounter Killing

Bharat Tiwari, a self-proclaimed social worker, was shot by an STF team after he surrendered near his village in Bihar.

The public outrage against his killing comes as an embarrassment for Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary who has implemented neighbouring UP's policy of police encounters.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Locals demand strict punishment for police personnel involved in shooting.

Opposition and social organisations accuse Bihar government of mishandling encounter investigation.

The police claim self-defence while villagers and family allege staged shooting after surrender.

Amid the controversy over the killing of 28-year-old Bharat Tiwari in a police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district, hundreds of people, ignoring the scorching sun and with the national flag in their hands, gathered at his Bilauti village for a Mahapanchayat on Wednesday, July 24, 2026.

They demanded punishment for the policemen involved in the alleged fake encounter and justice for Bharat Tiwari.

This is the first such Mahapanchayat held in years to protest against a police encounter in Bihar and comes as a huge embarrassment for Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's undeclared encounter policy to deal strictly with alleged criminals.

Bharat Tiwari had no criminal record and yet was killed in a police encounter.

At the Mahapanchayat, people expressed their anger by shouting slogans against Samrat Chaudhary as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government and the police. Some protestors even demanded the chief minister's resignation.

Posters with Bharat Tiwari's photograph calling him a 'Shaheed' (martyr) were pasted at different places from Bilauti to the site of the Mahapanchayat and the nearby four-lane highway.

Youth were seen shouting 'Bharat Tiwari Zindabad! Bharat Tiwari Amar Rahe!'

A billboard was erected on the roadside renaming Bilauti Tarh as 'Shaheed Bharat Nagar' after Tiwari.

On Wednesday morning people on four-wheelers and two-wheelers started arriving in Bilauti to participate in the Mahapanchayat. More than 1,000 four-wheelers and hundreds of two-wheelers arrived at the site by Wednesday afternoon.

Though the participants, mostly youth, from all castes and communities took part in the Mahapanchayat, a majority were Brahmins from across Bihar, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and some from Jharkhand, Delhi, MP and West Bengal.

Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor too joined the Mahapanchayat and addressed the people gathered there. Earlier in the day, Kishor visited Bharat Tiwari's home to meet his parents, when he assured all help in their fight for justice.

IMAGE: Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor meets Bharat Tiwari's family at Bilauti village, Bihar, June 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Members and activists from different organisations including the Parshuram Mahasabha, Hindu Mahasabha, Brahaman Mahasabha, Karni Sena, Hindu Jagran Manch and others participated in the Mahapanchayat.

'All of them have come together to display solidarity against the killing and to demand justice. We never expected such a huge gathering of people,' Chandan Tiwari, Bharat Tiwari's brother, told reporters.

His father Kashinath Tiwari, a retired police havaldar, wept loudly while addressing the Mahapanchayat.

He appealed to those gathered to ensure justice for his son who he said was killed by the police for raising issues of the poor and marginalised.

After Bharat Tiwari's killing last week, dozens of leaders belonging to the ruling National Democratic Alliance and Opposition Mahagathbandhan, including former Union minister R K Singh, Ashwani Choubey and Akhilesh Singh, visited Bharat Tiwari's residence to console his family.

So far only BJP ally Hindustan Awam Manch founder president and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has defended the police encounter.

Bharat Tiwari, a self-proclaimed social worker, was shot by a Special Task Force team after he surrendered near Bilauti village but succumbed to injuries a few hours later on June 17.

Video clips from minutes before his killing later went viral on social media forcing questions about the police encounter.

Tiwari was vocal in exposing the local administration for its failure in carrying out development work, which angered some locals as well as officials who used the police to unsuccessfully warn him to stay away from such activities.

He used to refer himself as a 'krantikari (revolutionary)' in his videos and posts on social media.

His killing triggered widespread protests that put the BJP-led NDA state government on the back foot and forced Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on June 20 to order a judicial probe into the incident by a retired judge.

On Tuesday the state government booked five police personnel including a sub-divisional police officer and the station house officer over the killing.

The first information report against five police personnel was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by Bharat Tiwari's mother Asha Devi.

In her complaint she alleged that though her son surrendered by throwing away his pistol during a Facebook Live session, the police caught him and shot him. Five bullets were pumped into him in the encounter.

'My son was killed, murdered by the police despite his surrender. It is a big crime,' Asha Devi said.

Bharat Tiwari's mother has been demanding 'phansi (the noose)' for the policemen who killed her son.

Local police personnel were angered after Tiwari brandished a pistol, pointed it at them and threatened to shoot them when they visited his residence on June 16 to enquire about a social media post in which he posed with a pistol and threatened Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and district and local officials in connection with the state government's failure to provide flood protection and relief to the people of neighbouring Jawaniya village, who were displaced by the floods and Ganga's erosion.

'There is a small explosive message and a challenge to the chief minister of Bihar and the entire system of the state, especially the administration of Ara (Bhojpur) district. If the ditch provided to rehabilitate the helpless people of Jawaniya village is not properly filled with mud in a day or two... they, any person of the system, who comes here will be encountered, and a new revolutionary war in the country will be launched,' Tiwari's Facebook post stated.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police Version Faces Rebuttal

The local police team turned back on June 16 after Bharat Tiwari aimed a pistol at them.

The next day, June 17, a local police team along with Special Task Force personnel surrounded his house and reportedly appealed to him to surrender.

Sensing trouble, Tiwari started livestreaming on Facebook and threatened the police by brandishing his firearm.

After police personnel assured him that his demands would be met, Tiwari threw down his pistol before the police and surrendered, as claimed by family members and villagers who witnessed the incident.

Minutes later, the police shot Tiwari five times.

The police first took him to a local government-run hospital, then to the district headquarters hospital that referred him to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, where he died without receiving treatment.

Less than 24 hours before his encounter, Tiwari expressed his fear in a social media post that the government want to eliminate him.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Raj claimed Tiwari opened fire at the police, forcing them to retaliate in self-defence.

This is contrary to what villagers told visiting mediapersons.

Raj, in an official release a day before the encounter, said Tiwari was mentally unwell and efforts were on to take him into safe custody and arrange his treatment at a mental health facility.

The much-awaited judicial inquiry into Bharat Tiwari's killing began on Thursday, June 25.

A day after the Bihar cabinet approved a judicial probe headed by a retired judge into the killing in a police encounter, retired Patna high court judge Justice Binod Kumar Sinha visited his residence in Bilauti village and met his parents and family members.

Although Justice Sinha refused to say anything after his first visit in connection with the judicial inquiry, Tiwari's mother Asha Devi sought the death sentence for those involved in her son's death.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff