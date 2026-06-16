'We Have Given Our Daughter To The Nation'

Lieutenant Sheetal Mehlan is among the first batch of women officers to graduate from the Indian Military Academy. Her parents speak about how her extraordinary achievement is a culmination of their family's dreams.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Sheetal Mehlan with her family after the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashok Mehlan

Key Points Lieutenant Sheetal Mehlan is among the first batch of women officers to undergo year-long training at IMA.

9 lady officers graduated from the academy. They will join different units of the army.

Lieutenant Sheetal is the first girl from her family and region to join the armed forces through NDA and IMA, the two toughest military training institutes.

Lieutenant Sheetal Mehlan has just graduated as an officer of the Indian Army after a historic passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday, June 14, 2026.

She is among the first batch of women officers to undergo year-long training at the 94-year-old premier military institute that only trained gentleman cadets till a year ago.

Before that, she was among the first batch of women cadets to graduate from the National Defence Academy, Pune, after 3 years of rigorous training along with male cadets.

Can you imagine the weight of that expectation? And what it means to carry that weight when you are just about 20 years old?

As the first batch of women officers to train -- step-by-step, shoulder-to-shoulder and push-up to push-up -- with their male course mates, these are no ordinary soldiers.

Lieutenant Sheetal Mehlan and eight other newly-commissioned lady officers are The Path-Breakers, The Course-Correctors and The Course-Setters.

They will create a path on which many young women will follow, year after year, at IMA and across various units of the Indian Army.

IMAGE: Lieutenant Sheetal with her mother who is a homemaker.

The difference they have made was already there to see for Lieutenant Sheetal when she returned home to Sonepat, Haryana, a day after the passing out parade.

Her entire neighbourhood had assembled to welcome her. Children were saluting her and many young girls had come asking her how they could also join the armed forces.

"She told them she is there to answer their questions and guide them about how to prepare for the armed forces," says her proud father Ashok Mehlan, reveling in his daughter's achievement.

Lieutenant Sheetal is the first girl from their family and region to join the armed forces through the National Defence Academy and IMA, the two toughest military training institutes. Women officers have entered the armed forces through the respective Officers' Training Academies earmarked for the army, navy and air force.

The hallowed grounds of NDA and IMA were only opened to women in 2022 and 2025 respectively -- and the ladies have ensured that that door opens a wee bit wider each year.

Year on year, pictures from the passing out parades at these academies have given us the most moving of stories. Not centered on the graduating cadets alone -- looking so dashingly impressive in their crisp uniforms and fauji personalities -- but in the collective stories of their families.

Stories of hardship, struggle, loss, persistence, personal courage and the will to succeed. Yet on the day of the passing out parade, everyone has only one story -- the story of triumph and the culmination of a family's dreams.

"The sparkle of the two stars on my child's uniform was reflecting in the tears in our eyes. At the pipping ceremony, there was not a single parent whose eyes were not moist," says Mr Mehlan.

"The feeling was indescribable."

Pipping marks the ceremony when newly commissioned officers wear their ranks and insignia for the first time. Parents are giving the honour of removing the cover of the rank badge on the uniform.

IMAGE: The Mehlan family remove the covers from Lieutenant Sheetal's rank insignias.

Mr Mehlan and his wife stood on either side of their daughter and when they removed the cover to see the gleaming stars. They embraced their daughter tightly.

"We felt that today we have given our daughter to the nation," says Mr Mehlan, overwhelmed with emotion.

"Sheetal looked at us and said, 'We finally did it! Mummy, Papa -- I have become a lieutenant'. It was the culmination of 4 years of tough, hard training. Then she asked us -- Papa are you happy? Mummy are you happy?"

"We told her you have made us see what we had never dreamed in our lives."

"It felt as if our hearts would burst."

IMAGE: 'Our hearts were bursting with joy,' said Ashok Mehlan.

Just a day before the passing out parade, IMA had presented the parents of graduating cadets, the Gaurav Padak -- a medal recognising the parents' contribution towards sending their children in the service of the nation.

Mrs Mehlan received the medal in her hand, while Mr Mehlan stood beside her.

"She was the more deserving. A mother's sacrifice and contribution is unparalleled," says Mr Mehlan.

To celebrate Lieutenant Sheetal's achievement, Ashok Mehlan had organised a function in his ancestral village Chamchana in the Rohtak district.

Village elders and people from neighbouring villages assembled in the village garden to give Lieutenant Sheetal their blessings.

She prayed at the temple of the family deity; the prasad was distributed to all who came to congratulate her.

"She will always remain the girl who began her journey into the fauj from this humble village of her ancestors," says Mr Mehlan.

"We have learnt so much from her in the past four years. The most important being -- if you work hard you WILL succeed. Paths open up -- all you need is courage."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff