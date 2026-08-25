Jinnah's Secret Illness Could Have Averted Partition

Had it been know that Jinnah suffered from tuberculosis and did not have much time to live, there is a possibility Partition could have been averted.

IMAGE: Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Jinnah knew he had only a few months to live in 1947.

'If I'd known this there would have been no Partition,' British Viceroy Louis Mountbatten told Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

Two Indian doctors who treated him will receive Pakistan's highest civilian award posthumously

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was terminally ill and diagnosed with advanced tuberculosis in 1946. According to Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' book Freedom At Midnight, Jinnah was diagnosed by Bombay Dr Jal Ruttonji Patel nine months before Louis Mountbatten arrived in Delhi, the last viceroy entrusted with the transfer of power in India.

Jinnah had chronically weak lungs. He had been treated for pleurisy in Berlin in the past and was prone to respiratory infections. The chain-smoking Jinnah suffered another bout of bronchitis in Simla in 1945 during the Simla Conference at the Viceregal Lodge.

He ran a fever for ten days during the conference which was attended by Viceroy Lord Wavell, Mahtama Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and others.

His devoted sister Fatima Jinnah accompanied him on the train back to Bombay. His health had deteriorated so alarmingly on the journey that she sent word to his physician Dr Patel to meet them on the train outside Bombay.

Large crowds awaited Jinnah at railway platforms en route. Lapierre and Collins recount that Dr Patel advised Jinnah against getting off at his final destination in Bombay, where a grand reception awaited him, because he would collapse if he tried getting through the welcoming crowd.

The health episode has been captured very well in Nikkhil Advani's OTT series Freedom At Midnight based on the book.

Jinnah was taken off the train at a suburban station and taken straight to hospital. After his discharge, Dr Patel told Jinnah about his fatal condition and cautioned the leader of the Muslim League that if he didn't give up chain-smoking, alcohol and reduced his work load, he would not have more than 1-2 years of life.

Instead of heeding the doctor's advice, Jinnah plunged into his life's mission of founding a Muslim homeland.

Doctors Who Kept A Secret

The doctor and radiologist Dr Jal Deboo honoured the Hippocratic oath by maintaining the patient's secret. Jinnah was administered injections every couple of weeks, write Lapierre and Collins, but he made no effort to follow the doctor's advice.

British intelligence also did not get wind of this closely kept secret.

Writing about the research for their book that took them across India, the UK and Pakistan, Lapierre and Collins reveal a meeting with Mountbatten where they shared with him a report of their meeting with an Indian doctor who had treated Jinnah.

'I can't believe it!' gasped Mountbatten. 'Good God!' reads the passage at the beginning of the book.

'If I'd only known all this at that time, the course of history would have been different. I would have delayed the granting of independence for several months. There would have been no Partition. Pakistan would not have existed. India would have remained united. Three wars would have been avoided...' Mountbatten told the authors.

The book also states that Lord Wavell noted in his diary on January 10 and February 28, 1947 that Jinnah was a 'sick man.' But the British government had no indication that Jinnah was dying of TB.

The authors mention that they interviewed Jinnah's daughter Dina Wadia -- Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia's mother -- in 1973 and she told them that she knew of her father's TB only after his death.

Thirteen months after the creation of Pakistan, Jinnah died in Karachi. He was 71.

IMAGE: Lord Louis Mountbatten, then the viceroy of India, and his wife Lady Edwina Mountbatten flank Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the viceroy's house, now Rashtrapati Bhavan, April 9, 1947. Photograph: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Pakistan's Highest Honour For The Two Indian Doctors

Pakistan's honour list released on the eve of Pakistan's Independence Day this year mentioned the names of Dr Jal Patel and Dr Jal Deboo as recipients of the Nishan-e-Imtiaz posthumously.

Dr Patel was awarded a Padma Bhushan in 1962. He was dean of the Grant Medical College in Bombay and chief medical officer at Tata Sons for several years. He died in 1976.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, radiologist Dr Deboo passed away before Lapierre and Collins began research for the book.

'I feel honoured to have had the privilege, as chairman of the awards committee, of nominating for the Nishan-e-Imtiaz two remarkable doctors, a physician and a radiologist, both members of Bombay's Parsi community, who faithfully guarded the secret of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's terminal illness,' Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal posted on X.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff