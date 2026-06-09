Iran War Offers India Key Lessons

A lesson for India is to clearly define objectives beforehand, so that the adversary or other parties do not attempt to mitigate them midway.

IMAGE: A streak of light illuminates the sky during a missile attack from Iran towards Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, June 7, 2026. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Key Points Indian military veterans say future conflicts could be prolonged, multidomain and require stronger logistical resilience.

Experts stress aligning political objectives with military goals and establishing clear conflict-termination criteria.

The Iran conflict highlights the need for balanced stockpiles of precision weapons, missiles and drones.

India must strengthen air power, submarine capabilities, intelligence networks and defence-industrial capacity.

Artificial intelligence, space surveillance and indigenous defence research are becoming central to modern warfare.

Until recently, few would have wagered that Iran could hold off the world's most advanced military, that of the United States, and the technologically superior Israeli armed forces for more than five weeks.

Yet, it has. And a no-war no-peace situation permeates.

Current and former officers of the Indian armed forces said India could draw several lessons from the conflict: Prepare for protracted wars (multidomain and possibly multifront); align political and military goals; maintain stockpiles of both high-end and low-cost weapons; develop advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability; build a reliable supply chain; and invest in defence research even at the risk of failure.

The US, according to the Pentagon, hit 13,000 targets in Iran in March alone, spending $25 billion (excluding repairs of its bases) in 38 days of the war.

"The assumption that modern wars would be short and swift needs a review," Air Marshal S P Dharkar (retired), former vice-chief of the Indian Air Force, said.

India should enhance its military capability across domains, and be ready for different national security scenarios -- "have one common fighting front" -- from protecting civilian infrastructure to disaster management and cyber security, Air Marshal Dharkar said, adding that the country ought to build this through self-reliance, because depending on other countries for supplies during crises would be unpragmatic.

An Indian military source said logistical resilience -- fuel, equipment and industrial backup -- will be needed to sustain prolonged wars.

Another such source said, "Future warfighting won't be just about how well-equipped we are", but also about real-world industries and reliable supply chains.

Objectives

Today, India remains focused on its borders, according to analysts who described this position as largely inward-looking.

Admiral Karambir Singh (retired), former Indian Navy chief, said: "It's time to rethink this reticent approach." Urging the government to get more involved in geopolitics, Singh added, "Hard power can be demonstrated by upholding principles such as keeping the seas free and open for commerce."

Admiral Singh said India needs a robust defence-industrial base to independently sustain a long war, with both scale and industrial sophistication, and "the strategic use of geography".

One incident stood out: On March 4, the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine some 20 nautical miles off Galle, Sri Lanka, after sailing out from Indian waters.

The attack did not seem to surprise military officials in India because of the nature of naval operations that tend to be spread over large geographic areas.

But it reaffirmed the Indian Navy's requirement for SSNs (submersible ship nuclear) -- nuclear-powered attack submarines designed for stealth, speed and long-endurance operations.

India aims to build six SSNs, expected to be commissioned by 2036-2037.

"It is a known fact that SSNs can go anywhere underwater," one of the sources said.

Another development is that despite the assassination of a string of its leaders, Iran has so far refused to back down on US terms such as stopping giving up its nuclear weapons programme.

An observation by some analysts is that the US entered the war without a clear exit plan. Whether regime change was the main objective remains unclear.

"There should not be any mismatch between strategic or political and military aims," Admiral Singh said.

A lesson for India is to clearly define objectives beforehand, so that the adversary or other parties do not attempt to mitigate them midway.

Plus, the conflict-termination criteria should be in place, one of the sources said.

India's last major conflict took place in the summer of 2025. While different in scale and scope from Operation Epic Fury, some interviewees gave the example of Operation Sindoor as a military campaign where political and military goals aligned.

Gathering intelligence to stay ahead in the mind-space battle is also important in the era of social media, two interviewees said.

The government should do scenario-building, not just planning but ranking them, too, Rear Admiral Raja Menon (retired) said of an approach to national security in a volatile world.

IMAGE: LCA Tejas successfully test-fires the indigenous ASTRA Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile off the Goa coast. Photograph: ANI Photo

Weapons

In West Asia, the warring sides have extensively used missiles and drones and, as a result, stockpiles have fallen. The US missile inventory in particular is expensive, many costing upwards of $1 million apiece.

India's lesson here is also its dilemma: On the one hand, expensive precision-guided weapons have a serious impact, as seen during Operation Sindoor.

On the other, given delays in defence manufacturing and the smaller industrial capacity in India, when compared with the China or the US, it may make sense to produce cheaper items such as attack drones in larger numbers.

But Menon said, "Drones might win battles, they will not win wars."

One big takeaway from West Asia is that drones will not deliver a strategic outcome by themselves, Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury (retired), a former commander of IAF fighter squadrons, said.

That will involve many things: A missile-drone combination, autonomous-peopled systems, offensive air power and strong air defence.

"Strategically used offensive air power has a big role to play in conflicts. India induced costs for the Pakistan air force last year."

But the IAF's falling squadron strength is worrisome. China is making fifth-generation fighter jets that it will also sell to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India's indigenous multirole fighter aircraft is at least a decade away from mass production.

"We will soon have two air forces to deal with," Air Marshal Choudhury said.

India should bolster its arsenal (different weapons, including precision and swarm) and build a robust air defence system for long fights, such as "a Chinese onslaught", one of the sources said.

Technology, research

Wing Commander Vikas Kalyani, senior fellow, Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies, wrote on the New Delhi-based think-tank's web site that a reassessment in the context of West Asia is needed.

'The assumption that air power alone cannot achieve strategic objectives is increasingly a statement about outdated doctrine rather than inherent limitations of the medium.'

Satellite constellations, high-altitude platforms, networked sensor grids, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced data fusion have created capacity for awareness of adversary activities across geographic expanses, significantly reducing sensor-to-shooter timelines.

Last year, India had prior intelligence on Pakistan's airborne warning and control systems and air force hangars, one of the sources said.

This war has revealed a dramatic swivel towards algorithmic warfare (predictive AI, composite air picture and extensive use of software), Lieutenant General Raj Shukla (retired) said, adding that the US is projecting power in space surveillance and technology-infused warfare by using Delta, Maven and Claude.

These are AI-enabled defence software and coding tools.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation designs exquisite weapons, among other defence goods, but it is the only agency doing so.

India's military research funding is below 8 per cent of its total defence budget of Rs 7.85 trillion ($92.1 billion).

India ranked the world's fifth-largest military spender in 2025, with defence spending rising 8.9 per cent year-on-year after the clashes with Pakistan, according to the Sipri data.

Globally, military spending hit a record $2,887 billion in 2025, marking a 2.9 per cent rise over 2024.

India also needs a reliable supply chain and a solid defence-industrial base, Colonel Rajneesh Singh (retired), research fellow, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said.

"Our industrial capacity must be factored in in the military plan."

India could lose the lessons from West Asia without a stronger defence industry.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff