India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!

Where children put their lives in danger every day to go to school...
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Rare waterbirds return to Perungulam.
Want to ride a gondola to work?
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Honey At The LoC!
Location: Poonch
Here's what a young farmer in Poonch district, near the Line of Control, is up to.
Hemkund Sahib Turns White
Location: Hemkund Sahib
And looks absolutely bewitching.
India's First Urban Transport Ropeway
Location: Varanasi
Built at a cost of Rs 815 crore, the 3.8-km eco-friendly corridor features five modern stations and 148 gondolas.
You can reach Varanasi Cantonment from Godowlia Chowk, and vice versa, in 15 quick minutes.
Don't Want To Go To School?
Location: Dhemaji
Think of the brave children from Chengajan Gowala village in Assam's Dhemaji district whose only way to get to school is to cross the Lali river and the Buri Sauti channel in small boats every day.
These Rare Waterbirds Are Back
Location: Perungulam
The Perungulam village and its surrounding wetlands have once again transformed into a vibrant haven for rare waterbirds.
1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well
Location: Tiruchirappalli
A drone captures stunning visuals of a 1,200-year-old Marpidugu Perunginar at Thiruvellarai in Tamil Nadu.
Built during the reign of the Pallava king Dantivarman, the well features four-way steps that form a swastika pattern for easy access to water.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff