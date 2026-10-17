India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!

IMAGE: The 1,200-year-old Swastika well at Thiruvellarai, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

Where children put their lives in danger every day to go to school...

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Rare waterbirds return to Perungulam.

Want to ride a gondola to work?

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Honey At The LoC!

Location: Poonch

Here's what a young farmer in Poonch district, near the Line of Control, is up to.

All videos: ANI

Hemkund Sahib Turns White

Location: Hemkund Sahib

And looks absolutely bewitching.

India's First Urban Transport Ropeway

Location: Varanasi

Built at a cost of Rs 815 crore, the 3.8-km eco-friendly corridor features five modern stations and 148 gondolas.

You can reach Varanasi Cantonment from Godowlia Chowk, and vice versa, in 15 quick minutes.

Don't Want To Go To School?

Location: Dhemaji

Think of the brave children from Chengajan Gowala village in Assam's Dhemaji district whose only way to get to school is to cross the Lali river and the Buri Sauti channel in small boats every day.

These Rare Waterbirds Are Back

Location: Perungulam

The Perungulam village and its surrounding wetlands have once again transformed into a vibrant haven for rare waterbirds.

1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well

Location: Tiruchirappalli

A drone captures stunning visuals of a 1,200-year-old Marpidugu Perunginar at Thiruvellarai in Tamil Nadu.

Built during the reign of the Pallava king Dantivarman, the well features four-way steps that form a swastika pattern for easy access to water.

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff