India: World's Biggest Plastic Polluter

India generates 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, nearly 20 per cent of the world's total.

IMAGE: Plastic waste is a growing concern in India. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

Key Points Plastic production has soared from 2 million tonnes in 1950 to 513 million tonnes in 2023, driven by fossil fuel companies and their subsidiaries seeking profits.

Microplastics, the tiny fragments into which most plastic degrades, have permeated the deepest oceanic trenches and highest mountaintops, posing a significant environmental threat.

The global plastic industry, generating over $760 billion annually, actively pushes unnecessary single-use plastic products and has historically derailed efforts to curb its proliferation.

India's per capita plastic consumption is 11 kg annually and is projected to increase, highlighting an urgent need for awareness and action against plastic proliferation.

It occupies such a common and vital place in our daily lives that it is almost impossible to even fathom the dangers from a booming plastic output globally.

Few people know that plastic is a petrochemical, and those making it are either subsidiaries of giant fossil fuel companies -- ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals and the like -- or are deeply intertwined with them. They silently push even more plastic in our lives to reap fatter profits.

It is no wonder that plastic production has doubled in the past 20 years, and will double again, or even triple, in the next few decades. And India has sailed into the heart of a worldwide problem that is seriously threatening ecology and environment.

Kindly note the image haS only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumtahina Tanni/Pexels

India's Role in Global Plastic Pollution

A study published in Nature shows that India has become the world's largest contributor to plastic pollution.

At 9.3 million tonnes generated annually, the country accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the total global plastic waste.

Of this, a whopping 3.5 million tonnes leak into environment each year, more than other major guilty countries like Nigeria, Indonesia and China.

Of course plastic has many valuable and even essential uses, admits Beth Gardiner, a veteran American journalist based in London whose concern over the ubiquitous plastic gave way to anger -- giving birth to this eye-opener of a book, Big Oil, Big Money and the Plan to Trash Our Future (Monoray/London).

Beth realised that while plastic itself was easy to see, the industry bringing it into the world was invisible to most of us.

Her book, based on investigative journalism, aims to shine a light on it. She more than succeeds.

The Ubiquity of Plastic

Plastic -- the foundational material of modern consumerism -- is everywhere in our lives.

In take-out coffee cups, paper and cardboard containers, most wet pipes, diapers, sanitary pads, clothing and shoes, lipstick, eyeliner, mattresses and furniture stuffing, curtains, toothbrushes, toilet seats, crockery, ashtrays, luggage, in construction material, cables, cars and planes, medical equipment, eyeglasses, egg cartons, electronic goods... The list is breathtakingly endless.

And how can one ignore the all-pervasive plastic bottles, including for storing drinking water?

Globally, a million plastic bottles are bought every minute! And -- believe it or not -- five million plastic bags are used each year.

Is it a surprise that the eye-popping super profits from plastic total more than $760 billion every year, according to one estimate, and climbing by 4 per cent annually?

IMAGE: Collecting waste plastic bottles in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Growing Threat and Industry Influence

Beth comes to the real danger plastic poses to the world.

Plastic production has zoomed from 2 million tonnes in 1950 to 513 million tonnes in 2023.

By 2050, 1.1 billion tonnes of plastic would be made in a single year -- the cumulative total would be enough to cover the United States in a layer ankle-deep. And plastic has become such a source of easy and ballooning revenue that it is fast becoming one of the main economic justifications for continued drilling for oil.

And so plastic is everywhere, including in the natural world.

Micro-plastics -- the tiny fragments into which most plastic eventually degrades -- have made their way to the deepest oceanic trenches and the highest mountaintops.

Plastic -- with a greedy industry pushing more and more of one-time-use plastic products -- soon became a global problem, more so in poorer countries even though they consumed only a fraction of what the rich countries did.

Western countries simply shipped away a large part of plastic waste by ships elsewhere.

The Global Waste Trade and India's Challenge

For a long time China imported plastic scrap -- to earn more money. But once Beijing turned its back to global plastic waste, whose biggest generator is America, the stuff started moving to some other countries, principally Indonesia.

It soon became such a Himalayan crisis that tough Indonesian government measures followed. As one activist decreed, 'Indonesia is not the developed countries' landfill'.

Indonesia may have acted but these containers simply ended in other poor countries including India, Mexico and Vietnam.

India is where shampoo began to be sold in small sachets -- to take the product easily to the poor.

By 2000, nearly 70 per cent of all shampoo in India was sold in sachets. The worst thing about sachets is that they are very hard to recycle and end up pilling up in dumps, littering landscapes and clogging rivers.

An investigation by Reuters found that a consumer products behemoth lobbed against a proposed sachet ban in Sri Lanka, India and the Philippines.

Companies pocketing extraordinary profits have foisted plastics on the world for decades and convinced us that it is our fault -- in other words the hunger for plastic has caused the problem.

At the same time, these firms have wielded money and power to derail any efforts to stop them. In the process, plastics have spread into every corner of people's lives.

IMAGE: A climate change protest in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Path Forward

Reversing plastic's relentless proliferation, and the harms it is wreaking, won't be easy; yet, it is not impossible either. And while companies make massive profits, people pay an enormous cost vis-à-vis health and environment.

Beth insists that a great deal of the plastic products forced on consumers is unnecessary -- no one asked for and no one will miss when they are gone.

But the producers are not worried -- as of now. According to Beth's book, producers of plastic see a big potential in the growing middle classes of China, India, Southeast Asia and beyond -- where hunger for new appliances, electronics, cars and others goods is steadily going up.

'These overseas markets are the motivation behind our investments,' says ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods. 'We want to keep connecting those dots.'

Is India listening? A people whose civilisational values had no room for plastic should not allow rich countries to dump plastic on India -- either as needless products or as scrap/waste.

Unfortunately, this is already happening. According to one estimate, India's per capita plastic consumption is now 11 kg every year, and this is expected to rise further due to increasing industrialisation and consumerism.

Indians need to wake up, and fast.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff