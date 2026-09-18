I Stood Where Every Man Died A Hero's Death

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The soil mingled with the blood of 114 soldiers, gathered from the battlefield, has been preserved in a glass bottle in Rezang La.

When the frozen bodies of the soldiers were recovered, they had rifles in hand, fingers on the trigger, pointed towards the enemy.

The mountains they defended will never forget them. Neither should we.

IMAGE: The entrance to the must visit Rezang La war memorial in Ladakh. Photograph: Seema Pant for Rediff

Key Points 114 out of 124 Indian soldiers died in the battle of Rezang La on the India-China border

Their valour halted the Chinese advance into Ladakh.

113 soldiers were cremated in a combined pyre right under the mountains they had defended.

The dignified memorial is a moving testament to raw courage.

"This is the high ground where 113 soldiers were cremated with full military honours. Since there was no wood in this area, the furniture, windows, doors from the offices of 114 Infantry Brigade were used to build a combined funeral pyre lit by then Brigadier T N Raina," said the soldier dressed in camouflage uniform, eyes behind wraparound dark glasses.

Having lost his right eye in World War II, Brigadier Raina had to remove his artificial eye while lighting the pyre, so overwhelmed was he by the courage of the men under his command, as documented in The Battle Of Rezang La by Kulpreet Yadav.

The glare of the sun is so harsh in these parts of Ladakh that UV light can damage the eyes if exposed to continued sunlight. The many soldiers we encountered -- in army vehicle convoys or guarding defence camps -- in this border area with China, all wore sunglasses, their faces largely covered to protect them from the sun, wind and sand of the cold desert.

We would wave out to their passing convoys and they would wave back with a smile. We would say "Jai Hind, sir" when we came face to face, and they would return the greeting. Serving in such harsh terrain in altitudes unsuited for human bodies, soldiers from the armed forces spend tough tenures guarding these borders away from home and family.

Greeting them was just a small way to say thank you. It felt good to do that.

The mountains remember their brave

The soldier who was our guide at the Rezang La war memorial was from the Punjab Regiment which draws troops mostly from the flatlands of Punjab and neighbouring states. Posted at a height of 15,000 feet, the young soldier instructed us not to take pictures of any uniformed personnel.

At one place, he stopped and pointed out to the Rezang La mountain pass and the snow covered Chushul heights which the Chinese hoped to capture had it not been for the 13 Kumaon C Company's last stand in the 1962 War.

He then drew our eyes to Mukhpari Top, a high intervening mountain that made it impossible to provide artillery support to Rezang La. The soldiers were cut off -- and were completely on their own.

In the distance, he showed us the meeting point where India and China now conduct border personnel meetings regularly.

Two simple huts, not quite clear to the naked eye, where military commanders from both sides meet periodically to keep the peace on this part of the Line of Actual Control.

A 114 foot high Indian flag post, one foot for each soldier who died

A marble cenotaph was erected at the cremation ground of the 113 brave soldiers. The white marble simply reads 'Ahir Dham' honouring soldiers from the Ahirwal region of Haryana who comprised 13 Kumaon's C Company.

A few steps ahead, a marble obelisk bears the names of the soldiers who fought to the last man and last round. The crest of their regiment right at the top with names of the soldiers inscribed on either side of the pillar.

The quiet memorial rests under a 114 foot Indian flag post, each foot, in honour of one of the 114 brave soldiers who gave up their all defending this border of our vast land.

It is a thoughtful, touching tribute - one that these mountains will remember as long they stand.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to The Immortal Fallen at the newly revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Leh, November 18, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

Major Shaitan Singh took 8 bullets

On the wall opposite the flag are etched the names of each of the 114 soldiers on bricks with Major Shaitan Singh's name right at the top.

His Param CVir Chakra citation told the story of his extraordinary valour -- how he went from post to post, encouraging his men under direct enemy fire.

'For every man lost to us, the enemy lost four or five. When Major Shaitan Singh fell disabled by wounds in his arms and abdomen, his men tried to evacuate him but they came under heavy machine-gun fire. He then ordered his men to leave him to his fate in order to save their lives.'

Eight bullets holes were found in his body when the bodies of the fallen soldiers were recovered three months later, after the snow melted in February.

It was reportedly the first time that an Indian soldier's body was brought back home from the battlefield for cremation.

Till then the last rites of those killed in action was conducted on the battlefield.

Major Shaitan Singh's cremation was held in Jodhpur.

Two brothers who died in the same battle

A short film narrated by Amitabh Bachchan at the museum's auditorium gives a moving account of the bravery of the men. When the film ends, the group of visitors leave the room quietly. Many are visibly moved; some have tears in their eyes.

The museum gallery displays the story of the battle in evocative details. Considerable effort has been taken to reach the families to get pictures of the soldiers from a time when photographs were not a common thing.

The soldier giving us the tour, pauses in front of Naik Singh Ram Yadav, a wrestler who killed 10 Chinese troops with his bare hands.

He was awarded the Vir Chakra.

He and his brother both died in that battle.

Platoon commander Hari Ram Yadav whose body was found with 47 bullets injuries.

Sepoy Nursing Assistant Dharampal Dahiya went to the forward trenches under heavy enemy fire to treat grievously injured troops that could not be evacuated. His body was recovered in the position of treating his buddy's injuries, bandage in hand.

When a search party was sent three months after the battle on receiving information from a local shepherd about frozen bodies being found in the snow, they found soldiers standing in the trenches, weapon aimed in the direction of the enemy.

IMAGE: A view of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Photograph: Archana Masih/Rediff

'They died with their boots on'

"They died with their boots on, fighting to their last breath," retired Brigadier R V Jatar told me, recounting his battalion's valour a couple of years ago. Then a captain, he was stationed at Mugger Hill near Rezang La on the night of the battle.

On display at the museum are weapons and articles recovered from under the snow.

Rifles and shells.

Helmets and water bottles pierced with bullet holes.

Rusted fruit tins.

And the most moving of them all -- a glass bottle containing soil mingled with the blood of soldiers who fell on that mountain.

IMAGE: An Indian flag flutters high at the edge of Pangong Tso. The lake stretches into China. Photograph: Seema Pant for Rediff

Never forget the brave of Rezang La

114 out of 124 Indian soldiers from the Charlie Company died in the battle. They killed 1,300 of the 3,000 Chinese soldiers in a brutal battle that lasted 16 hours.

Immediately after the battle, the Indian Army did not believe the account of the valour of 13 Kumaon told by the few survivors of the battle. But when their bodies were found by the search party led by Brigadier Raina on February 10, 1963, they were stunned by their courage.

13 Kumaon received 1 Param Vir Chakra, 8 Vir Chakras, 4 Sena Medals, 1 Mention in Dispatches and 1 AVSM.

Its C Company was renamed Rezang La Company. No other army unit has that distinction.

I had come to Rezang La to see the mountains where our bravest had fought India's greatest last stand.

The mountains that they defended will never forget them. Neither should we.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff