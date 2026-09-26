How The MiG 21 Saved The Day!

A stranded message that failed for three days over telephone lines was delivered in minutes by a MiG-21 pilot flying above the desert.

All photographs: Arun Khanna

Key Points In 1984, a young civilian officer in Rajasthan witnessed a MiG-21 pilot's extraordinary act of relaying an urgent personal message when traditional communication lines failed.

A colleague, newly posted to a remote air base, faced the crisis of his household goods being misdirected due to communication breakdowns.

Despite initial reluctance, the colleague sought help, leading to an Indian Air Force officer friend arranging for a MiG-21 pilot to relay the message mid-mission.

The MiG-21 pilot successfully established a communication chain from aircraft to ATC, to the worried wife, and back, resolving the issue within minutes.

The incident underscored the Indian Air Force's dedication beyond military duties and the importance of humility and teamwork over rank and ego.

Rajasthan, 1984 -- just 23 years old and barely one year into my service as a young civilian officer employed with a major oil and gas PSU, I was learning my trade alongside the nation's finest defenders and posted at one of the most vital air bases of the south-western theatre.

The desert sun was harsh, but what followed that week was harsher still -- a drama of silence, suspense, and one airborne miracle pulled by the quiet heroism of a MiG 21 fighter pilot.

A freshly promoted colleague had just been posted by the company to augment office manpower at the station.

His orders, however, had betrayed him. Originally marked for a tourist's paradise, he had briefed his wife to move all household goods there.

Mid-journey, fate twisted -- he was ordered to join our rugged, dust-swept station where desert storms were waiting to blow away his efforts into dust.

By the time he arrived, his household was already in danger of vanishing in the wrong direction.

For three days, the man fought the telephone lines. Trunk calls, lightning calls, endless pleading with switchboard operators -- but hot winds tore through every signal, if there was any.

I offered help quietly, more than once. Each time, he brushed me aside, thinking I was far too junior to offer assistance. But little did he know that in that terrain, messages seldom moved across obsolete phone lines entombed deep in obstinate desert sand.

The signals waltzed, stumbled and vanished, never to reach destination.

His now shredded morale too flapped like a tattered windsock in the scorching gusts. Finally, worn down, he turned to me -- sheepishly.

An Airborne Solution

I called up my Air Force officer friend in Air Traffic Control (not in this mortal world anymore -- May his soul rest in peace!) to see if he could help.

By sheer chance, a MiG 21 fighter jet was slicing through the western borders at that very moment, its afterburners scorching the high skies.

Its pilot, still in radio contact with the air force station at the northern tip of the country, also the place of my colleague's earlier posting, was requested if he could relay an urgent personal message as it was an emergency like situation. And a brief and crisp message was hurriedly read out aloud.

There was a pause -- static, silence, suspense. Then came the calm, clipped response: 'Please stand by.'

High above the border, that MiG 21 became more than an aerial sentinel of the nation.

The pilot relayed the words across miles of static and sky. And just like that, a new chain of communication was born in its cockpit.

From aircraft to northern ATC, from ATC to a worried wife, and back again across the sky.

Within less than five minutes, her confirmation flashed back along the same invisible chain -- wife to tower, tower to pilot, pilot to our ATC, and finally to me -- job done and dusted.

He almost fainted when I told him that the message had been delivered and that his wife had acknowledged it.

Probably the incredible speed of the whole activity happening in split seconds was too much for his brain to process -- fogged with fatigue of earlier unsuccessful attempts.

IMAGE: On September 26, 2026, it will be one year that the MiG 21 was retired by IAF.

What telephone lines, call operators, and official channels couldn't achieve in days, a single MiG 21 fighter pilot achieved in moments -- mid-air, mid-mission, above the call of duty.

Not just a sentinel of the skies, but a Samaritan in the stratosphere, correcting things with supersonic speed.

That day, I learned two lessons. First, that Indian Air Force and our MiG 21s are not just a shield of steel and firepower -- it is a network of human courage, ready to go the extra mile, whether for the nation or for a stranded colleague.

Second, that rank and ego can sometimes blind us, but humility and teamwork can move mountains. Even young officers can also achieve incredible results with their out of box thinking.

Most importantly, that day of 1984 a nameless MiG 21 pilot left an indelible message for us all.

Sometimes the fastest way to reach a loved one is not by riding on wires buried in earth but on wings of fire in the heavens through men who rise above the ordinary -- to win.

And I stood watching the chariot of sun on its westward journey in the yellowish evening desert sky, with a tinge of faint red, brooding.

Arun Khanna has devoted his retired life to photography and the study of mythology.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff