How BJP Outplays Congress On Political Chessboard

The rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers transformed what should have been a routine Rajya Sabha election into a lesson in contemporary political warfare.

IMAGE: Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan briefs the media after her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections was rejected by the Election Commission in Bhopal, June 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress Rajya Sabha strategy collapsed in Madhya Pradesh after Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection abruptly reshaped entire electoral dynamics.

BJP shifted focus from defections to procedural legal challenge, altering contest outcome before Congress could respond effectively.

Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejection turned routine election into high-stakes political and legal confrontation between rival parties.

The dramatic collapse of the Congress party's Rajya Sabha strategy in Madhya Pradesh this week has once again reignited a question that has hovered over Indian politics for more than a decade: Why does the Bharatiya Janata Party so often appear to be several moves ahead of its principal rival?

The rejection of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, transformed what should have been a routine Rajya Sabha election into a lesson in contemporary political warfare.

While Congress leaders focused on safeguarding legislators against possible cross-voting by flying them out of Bhopal to Bengaluru, the BJP was pursuing an entirely different route -- a legal and procedural challenge that ultimately altered the contest itself.

By the time the Congress realised the gravity of the challenge, the political battlefield had shifted.

Natarajan's nomination was rejected, the Congress's legislative arithmetic became irrelevant and the BJP's third candidate, whose prospects had appeared uncertain, was suddenly poised for victory.

For many political observers, the episode reflected a broader pattern that has repeatedly defined the contest between the BJP and Congress in recent years.

Political analyst and author Rasheed Kidwai has often argued that the BJP's greatest strength lies not merely in its electoral popularity but in its ability to combine political messaging with organisational execution.

'The BJP is not just fighting elections during election season. It remains in campaign mode throughout the year,' Kidwai has observed in various analyses. 'Congress often responds to events, whereas the BJP spends considerable energy creating them.'

That distinction was visible in Madhya Pradesh. While Congress was preparing for one possible threat -- defections -- the BJP identified another opportunity entirely.

The result was a political reversal that left Congress leaders protesting outside the Election Commission while BJP leaders celebrated what they described as a victory for Constitutional procedure.

Political scientist Suhas Palshikar has similarly noted that the BJP's rise cannot be explained solely through ideology or leadership.

In his writings on contemporary Indian politics, Palshikar has argued that the BJP has built a political machine capable of integrating leadership, organisation and narrative in a way that few parties can currently match.

The Congress' challenge, according to many analysts, is that it often treats these as separate battles.

Inside BJP Strategic Framework

The BJP's political model rests on several reinforcing pillars. At the top sits Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose personal popularity continues to provide a central axis around which the party's messaging revolves.

Beneath that is an extensive organisational network that stretches from national headquarters to booth-level workers.

Supporting both is a sophisticated ecosystem of legal experts, communication strategists, data analysts and political managers.

The Congress, by contrast, has struggled to develop similar coherence. Veteran political analyst A K Verma has argued that one of the BJP's biggest advantages is its ability to align leadership decisions with organisational action.

'The BJP's organisational discipline allows political decisions to be executed rapidly and uniformly. Congress continues to suffer from delays, factional pulls and a disconnect between strategy and implementation,' he has noted.

The Madhya Pradesh episode appeared to reinforce that assessment.

The Congress was operating on the assumption that the primary challenge lay in keeping its MLAs together.

The BJP was simultaneously contesting the validity of its candidate's nomination. One side focused on managing numbers; the other focused on changing the rules of engagement.

Political commentator Neerja Chowdhury has frequently argued that the BJP's success stems from its ability to dominate the political narrative before opponents can frame an alternative.

'Politics today is not only about mobilisation; it is about narrative creation. The BJP has consistently shown a superior capacity to define the terms of debate,' Chowdhury noted.

That ability to control narratives has become increasingly important in modern politics, where elections are won not only through votes but also through perception.

The Congress has often found itself trapped in a reactive position. Whether on issues of nationalism, welfare, governance or political controversies, it frequently responds to agendas already established by the BJP.

Even when it succeeds in raising substantive issues, it struggles to sustain public attention long enough to convert them into electoral gains.

The contrast is particularly striking given the Congress' historical legacy. Once the dominant force in Indian politics, the party built the institutions of independent India and governed the country for decades.

Yet many observers argue that its organisational structures have not adapted quickly enough to the demands of a rapidly changing political environment.

The BJP, meanwhile, has evolved into a party that treats every election, legal challenge, parliamentary debate and political controversy as part of a larger strategic continuum.

That is why the Meenakshi Natarajan controversy resonates beyond the immediate dispute over nomination papers.

IMAGE: Meenakshi Natarajan and Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singhar leave the state legislature in Bhopal after her nomination was rejected by the Election Commission due to alleged discrepancies in her papers. Photograph: ANI Photo

Legal Politics and Electoral Advantage

For Congress leaders, it is another example of what they describe as institutional overreach and procedural manipulation.

For the BJP, it is evidence of a party willing to use every available Constitutional and legal avenue to secure political advantage.

For neutral observers, however, the episode underscores a more fundamental reality: Modern political contests are no longer decided solely by ideological appeal or electoral arithmetic.

They are increasingly shaped by preparation, anticipation, organisational discipline and the ability to think several moves ahead.

The BJP has spent more than a decade perfecting that model. The Congress continues to search for a way to counter it.

Until the Congress develops the organisational coherence, leadership projection and strategic agility necessary to compete on the same terrain as the BJP, episodes like the one witnessed in Madhya Pradesh may continue to reinforce a perception that has become deeply entrenched in Indian politics -- that while the Congress is still fighting the battle immediately before it, the BJP is already planning for the next one.

For many political observers, that ability to anticipate, adapt and outmanoeuvre rivals has become one of the defining features of the BJP's electoral dominance over the past decade.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff