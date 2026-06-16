Heatwave? Just Ride Around In A Hut

IMAGE: Aligarh resident Habib Saifi has built a small hut-like structure on his bike to protect himself from the sun's intense rays. Photograph: ANI

Manali steals summer.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: They walk miles for water.

How Nandankanan's elephants beat the heat.

And here's what the Ranchi zoo does for their animals.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Nandankanan's Elephants Enjoy Cooling Showers...

Location: Bhubaneswar

And a summer-special fruit diet :)

All videos: ANI

Under The Burning Sun...

Location: Prayagraj

Prayagraj's desperate villagers walk long distances every day in search of water.

Robots Steal The Show At The Seoul Fashion Show

Location: Seoul

Robots and human models took to the ramp in matching outfits. Tell us: Who walked better?

Aligarh Man's Desi Jugaad

Location: Aligarh

Rising temperatures does not mean you can't step outdoors.

Habib Saifi has found a unique way to protect himself from the heat.

India's Massive Firepower

Location: Ri-Bhoi

The PRAGATI 2026 military exercise saw a brilliant showcase from host country India. The other participating nations included Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Cool Winds, Stunning Views

Location: Manali

That's how Manali is a perfect summer escape.

Rajkot's Chilli Economy

Location: Rajkot

Scientific nursery farming and modern processing are boosting Rajkot's chili industry, improving crop quality, increasing the farmers' incomes, generating employment and strengthening sustainable rural growth through expanding agricultural markets.

Morbi's Million Trees Transformation

Location: Morbi

Over 1,200 bighas of barren land near the Machhu Dam have been converted into a dense Miyawaki forest.

Bihar's Baya River Flows Again

Location: Bihar

Flowing nearly 212 kilometers from east Champaran to the Ganga near Begusarai, the river has been suffering due to heavy siltation and water hyacinth blockage.

Then, this happened.

How Ranchi Zoo Is Protecting Its Animals

Location: Ranchi

Heat, especially during intense summer days, does not just affect humans. Its scorch impacts animals too.

Banner: Satish Bodas/Rediff

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff