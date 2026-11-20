The $6.3 billion Binance heist has renewed concerns over nation-state cyberattacks and AI-driven vulnerabilities, putting the security preparedness of crypto exchanges under scrutiny.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Binance reported a $6.3 billion security breach, exceeding the previous record crypto exchange heist by more than four times.

Investigators linked the sophisticated, multi-stage attack to North Korea's alleged State-sponsored TraderTraitor hacking collective.

Social engineering, compromised devices, malicious downloads and stolen deployment tokens helped attackers bypass established security safeguards.

Experts warn Indian cryptocurrency exchanges face similar threats, with hackers increasingly targeting employees, suppliers and trusted internal systems.

Industry experts recommend stronger access controls, independent transaction approvals, continuous security assessments and improved incident reporting mechanisms.

On October 29, the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, reported a security hack.

Roughly $6.3 billion was drained from the exchange platform, more than four times the previous record.

In February 2025, Bybit reported a heist of $1.5 billion. These incidents point to the dangers of cyber-attacks from not only nation-state-backed actors but also from gaps in the increasing use of artificial intelligence.

In India, the Binance raid would have brought back memories of the WazirX security incident. The platform in July 2024 suffered a major cyberattack and lost about $235 million.

While cyberattacks on crypto exchanges have increased in recent times, the Binance hack stands out for several reasons.

For one, it is the largest heist so far. Two, Binance is one of the largest players as the liquidity provider behind futures trading, especially in India.

Three, users will now increasingly evaluate platforms based on their wherewithal to deal with such hacks.

However, there has been no panic among users, probably because of the swiftness with which Binance took responsibility and assured users that their investments will not be impacted.

Binance in a post on X was quick to say that it will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds.

'We have already set aside more than 100 per cent of the funds required to cover the loss. As of October 31, 2026, 98 per cent of the impacted token assets have been replenished and are verifiable on our Proof of Reserves page. We are in the process of purchasing the outstanding, more illiquid assets,' said the company.

In a subsequent comment, it said: 'We have taken immediate action to contain the incident and strengthen the systems involved. The entry points identified as having been used in the attack have been closed.

'Systems touched in the attack path have been rebuilt or replaced. We have also implemented tighter device controls, enhanced wallet-service risk controls and expanded AI-based behavioural anomaly detection.'

Binance also said that investigations highlighted the fact that the attack was sophisticated, and part of a multi-stage campaign.

It was not an isolated breach or a simple phishing incident. The attackers combined a range of techniques, including social engineering by carrying out fake recruitment interviews, malicious software downloads, compromised internal AI tooling, endpoint compromise, and an advanced transaction-authorisation method.

The Human Factor

With social engineering, too, playing a role, it again brings forth the role of humans in such attacks.

An investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pointed the Binance hack to North Korea's TraderTraitor, an alleged State-sponsored hacking collective.

This brings up the question as to how nation-State actors have succeeded in hacking systems in spite of strong key management.

Jayant Dave, CISO, APAC, Check Point Software Technologies, a security expert who has seen at least seven major crypto thefts since 2024, said that the cryptography was not broken.

His findings were that five thefts/incidents began with a staff member's or supplier's device, token or session. Four ran through a supplier. In four, people approved the malicious transaction.

"State-linked groups are patient and well- funded, and they go where the defence is thinnest. Strong key management makes the vault hard to crack. So they target what is allowed to ask the vault to open: an engineer's laptop, a supplier's tool, an approval screen.

"The FBI attributes Binance to North Korea's TraderTraitor. US and Japanese authorities have warned for years about this group's lures aimed at engineers," he said in an email response to Business Standard.

Binance, in its post on the modus-operandi, said that social engineering was also part of the hack.

The attackers used a fake job interview, an internal AI tool and a stolen deployment token to reach the internal wallet signing service, and started transactions outside the normal withdrawal process.

Saurabh Sharma, lead security researcher, Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT), at Kaspersky agreed that in such cases attackers rarely break the keys.

"They target the people and systems that are already trusted to use those keys. That is why these groups focus on engineers, developers and executives," he said.

In 2025, Kaspersky researchers detailed how BlueNoroff, a subgroup of Lazarus, a notorious cybercrime group linked to Pyongyang, used fake video calls and fake recruiters to compromise people working in the crypto industry.

Even experienced specialists can be caught out, according to Kaspersky.

"Once inside a trusted device, attackers can work through the organisation's own approval processes. Technology alone cannot stop that if one compromised system is allowed to carry too much authority," he added.

State-linked groups are known for their patience: Kaspersky's analysis of Lazarus's Operation FlashHole found a campaign active since at least July 2025, with tools reworked over time.

"For investigators, it means the first compromised device is rarely the full story. Every access point has to be traced and closed before systems can be trusted again. Exact timelines, however, can only be confirmed once the investigation is complete," said Sharma.

Lessons for Indian players

Experts say Indian crypto-exchanges are already a target. Sharma said that The GhostCall and GhostHire campaigns that were uncovered by Kaspersky have targeted Web3 and cryptocurrency organisations in India since at least April 2025.

"The priority should be to make sure no single compromise can move funds. Developer and DevOps machines should be kept separate from systems that approve withdrawals, with independent checks for high-value transfers. This matters because valid accounts and trusted relationships remain leading entry points in the attacks our teams investigate," he said.

This is not just an India issue -- every market faces this challenge.

"Rules and audits confirm the right controls exist. The attackers behind these thefts test whether those controls hold under pressure. They are patient, and they work through people, devices and suppliers. That calls for testing alongside compliance," Dave said.

According to him, India has built one of the more structured frameworks in the region, and keeps strengthening it.

He points to the 2022 directions by CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) that require incidents to be reported within six hours and logs to be kept for 180 days.

"Crypto service providers must keep KYC (know your customer) and transaction records for five years. FIU-IND (Financial Intelligence Unit-India) registration brings exchanges into the anti-money laundering framework. Its 2026 guidelines add a cyber security audit by a CERT-In-empanelled auditor. Fast reporting and good logs are exactly what investigators need after an incident like this," he said.

Though security experts have set out what needs to be done, it is finally the players who have to get serious on security.

"At CoinSwitch, we follow a risk-based approach to managing wallet exposure and withdrawals, with a focus on minimising potential vulnerabilities. This includes limiting exposure to online wallets, implementing layered access controls, transaction monitoring and withdrawal safeguards," said Balaji Srihari, vice president - business, India, CoinSwitch.

"We also emphasise segregation of duties and restricted access to critical systems to reduce insider-related risks. These controls are periodically reviewed and tested through security assessments and audits, helping us strengthen our preparedness against evolving external threats as well as potential internal risks," he added.

Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX, said security cannot be treated as a one-time exercise or a box to be ticked. It needs to be an ongoing priority, embedded into the way businesses operate.

"Cybersecurity is not a crypto-specific challenge; it is a financial ecosystem-wide concern. Traditional banking, fintech and cryptocurrency are all exposed to an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

"However, the scrutiny on the crypto industry is understandably higher, given the direct involvement of funds and the greater difficulty of recovering stolen assets compared to traditional banking. This makes security an especially critical responsibility for the industry."

Shetty added that with the rapid advancement of AI, WazirX is also seeing an expanding vulnerability landscape, with new risks emerging across software libraries, operating systems, browsers and server infrastructures that underpin modern products.

"This makes it increasingly important for companies to look beyond preventive security measures and have a plan in place for worst-case scenarios," he said.

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