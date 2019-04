April 13, 2019 09:50 IST

The actor, who became popular playing Lord Ram on television, wants you to do your civic duty.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

Yes, it's HOT!

Yes, you don't really want to step into the muggy street and make your way to the polling booth, stand in line and await your turn to vote.

But Gurmeet Choudhary, whose last outing on the big screen last year was as Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar in the movie Paltan, wants you to make that effort.