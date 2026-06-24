Government's Big Plans For North East Oil Exploration

A tripartite pact -- amid the promise of removing AFSPA from almost all of the North East -- revives hydrocarbon exploration along the Assam-Nagaland border after decades of dormancy.

Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

Key Points India is reviving North East oil exploration as West Asia crisis exposes heavy import dependence.

Centre signs Assam-Nagaland MoU to unlock hydrocarbon reserves in disputed border region.

Officials estimate oil output could increase tenfold from current 1,000 to 1,500 barrels daily capacity.

Government links improved security and AFSPA rollback with renewed investor confidence in energy sector.

North East holds historical and strategic importance as India’s first petroleum production hub.

India's oil exploration journey began in Assam in the 1880s. Nearly 150 years later, as the West Asia crisis highlights the country's dependence on imported energy, the government is turning back to the North East in search of a hydrocarbon jackpot.

The renewed push comes as security conditions improve across much of the region, with the Centre proposing to withdraw the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from almost the entire North East next year.

On June 11, the Centre signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the governments of Assam and Nagaland to facilitate oil and gas exploration in a disputed border area.

The agreement is aimed at unlocking hydrocarbon resources that have remained largely untapped for more than three decades.

According to the Assam government, the agreement covers more than 1,000 sq km along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Officials estimate that the region's current extraction capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 barrels a day could increase tenfold.

'The North East gave birth to India's petroleum industry; today, it stands ready to power the next chapter of India's energy journey as Nagaland will produce oil and gas again after 31 years,' said Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a recent post on X.

India imports about 90 cer cent of its crude oil requirements, 50 per cent of its natural gas needs and 60 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas consumption.

Birthplace of India's petroleum industry

The North East occupies a distinctive place in India's energy history. The country's first commercially successful oil well was drilled at the Digboi oilfield in Assam.

Puri said Assam accounts for nearly 22 per cent of India's crude oil reserves and around 15 per cent of its natural gas reserves, while Nagaland holds significant hydrocarbon potential in the Naga-Schuppen belt of the Assam-Arakan Basin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the agreement would support development in the region while helping address border issues that have complicated exploration efforts.

'The tripartite agreement signed today reflects the shared commitment of the Government of India and the state governments of Assam and Nagaland to ensure a stable, secure, and conducive environment for petroleum exploration and production activities in the identified Areas of Interest,' Shah said.

He said the agreement expands exploration opportunities across Nagaland beyond six designated fields and opens fresh possibilities for mineral extraction.

The region holds deposits of oil, gas and other minerals that have remained difficult to access because of law-and-order challenges, he added.

'With just one MoU, the extraction capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 barrels per day can be increased by 10 times. In one field alone, there are possibilities of recovering more than Rs 15,000 crore,' Shah said.

'If we extract the oil deposits spread across Nagaland, we would be able to reduce dependence on foreign countries for our oil needs.'

The home minister also said AFSPA would be withdrawn from the entire North East next year, barring one or two states.

Since 2019, 12 accords signed between various groups and state governments in the region have contributed to an around 80 per cent decline in violent incidents, he said.

The phased withdrawal of AFSPA began in Assam in 2022 after the state had remained under the law since 1990.

It currently remains in force in Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts, as well as in pockets of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Enacted for the North East in 1958, AFSPA grants special powers to the armed forces operating in areas designated as 'disturbed areas'.

Such designations are made after consultations between central and state agencies based on the prevailing security situation.

Today, most North Eastern states are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party or its allies in the National Democratic Alliance, including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Of the seven North Eastern states, only Mizoram is governed by a party outside the NDA.

The agreement is expected to provide greater certainty for hydrocarbon operations and encourage investment in the upstream petroleum sector.

It establishes a coordinated framework for mineral oil operations, aimed at ensuring operational continuity, the safety of personnel and assets, and coordination among stakeholders.

With inputs from Archis Mohan

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff