'Gen Z Has Shown How The Government's Arrogance Can Be Broken'

What remained at Shivaji Park was not Gen Z anger but of momentum -- a generation that had, in its own telling, made an emperor bow, and intends to keep singing and meme-ing about it.

IMAGE: The crowd that gathered at Mumbai's Shivaji Park for the Tiranga Vijay Rally on Sunday, July 26, 2026, morning. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

There was nothing apolitical about the Tiranga Vijay Rally on Sunday morning called by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena urging Gen Z to come out in celebration of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in the wake of the nationwide protests against paper leaks and corruption in India's education system.

Key points 'Modiji must know that he can rig elections and indulge in vote chori, but he cannot steal youth like you.'

'The fire that the youth of this country have started, it is our duty to keep this fire burning.'

Mumbai's Gen Z, the most celebrated term in India today, and which India's youth today wear like a badge of honour, came out in full force at the city's Shivaji Park, which had witnessed an even bigger and angrier protest march on Friday, July 24.

It began, as these things often do, with a trickle. By 10 am, the hour the organisers had announced, small groups of young people started drifting toward Shivaji Park.

Friday's march had been a howl of protest.

Sunday's Tiranga Vijay Rally was something else entirely: A celebration, urgent and unmistakably political, dressed up as a carnival.

Within the hour, the trickle became a flood.

All four roads flanking the junction where the dais stood were swallowed by the crowd. The police, evidently unprepared for the scale, found themselves pulling back barricades to make room.

This was Mumbai's youth arriving not to protest but to claim a scalp -- the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, forced out after weeks of nationwide fury over examination paper leaks and the deaths of students who could not bear the weight of a broken system.

Uddhav's Speech: Nothing Apolitical About It

IMAGE: The Thackeray cousins -- Raj and Uddhav -- addressing the Vijay Tiranga Rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

If anyone expected restraint from Uddhav Thackeray, they did not get it, and he did not pretend otherwise. The crowd, too, loved it.

He called it a victory of desh bhakts over andh bhakts -- patriots over the blindly devoted -- and framed the moment squarely as "BJP versus Bharat". He invoked a memorable, almost mythic image that had clearly taken hold of the crowd's imagination: A single cockroach that had made an emperor bow. He called it, only half in jest, "the real Vishnu Avatar".

"Modiji must know that he can rig elections and indulge in vote chori, but he cannot steal youth like you. The fire that the youth of this country have started, it is our duty to keep this fire burning," said Thackeray.

His address moved quickly from triumph to indictment. He needled the government's finance minister for silence on the rupee and inflation, mocked the defence minister for defending Pradhan more energetically than the country's defences, and drew the loudest laugh of the morning when he began to call Nitin Gadkari the "pothole minister" before correcting himself, mid-sentence, to "roads and surface transport minister" -- the crowd roaring either way.

But beneath the jibes was something closer to grief than gloating.

Thackeray reminded the gathering that while Modi may have felt pain in asking his "favourite" minister to step down, that pain was nothing compared to what the parents of those students and the country felt on learning that 21 students had taken their lives because of the paper leak scandal. He told the crowd he would not let the government forget the pain of those parents.

Dismissing talk that this agitation was premature -- elections, after all, are three years away -- he offered a Marathi phrase that landed like a mic drop: "nivadnuka gelya khaddyat", elections be damned.

He closed by urging the crowd to expose -- not confront, but publicly name and teach -- the right-wing trolls threatening students online and offline -- the "real Hindutva."

He told them that history would remember this as a golden page written by India's youth in defence of democracy.

Raj Thackeray's One Minute of Silence More Political Than Uddhav's Jibes

Where Uddhav spoke at length, Raj Thackeray did the opposite, and it worked.

His remarks lasted barely two minutes, built around a single Marathi line about how Gen Z had shown the government's arrogance could be broken -- "Gen Z ne dakhavla sarkarchya jhinjhya kashya upattat".

Then he did something no speech could have matched: He read out, one by one, the names of the 21 students who had died by suicide because of the paper leak, and asked the enormous crowd to fall silent for a minute in their memory.

On a ground built for noise, the silence was the most political statement of the day.

The Carnival Where Anger Went Quiet

IMAGE: The crowd that had gathered at Dadar's Shivaji waving the Tricolour and placards. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

What struck hardest, watching the crowd rather than the stage, was how completely the mood had changed since Friday. The anger that had crackled through the earlier march was simply not there.

In its place was release -- placards mixing satire with sorrow, students dancing, and organisers looping the soundtrack of Rang De Basanti again and again as though the film's own mythology of youthful sacrifice and awakening had become the day's unofficial script.

The optics were carefully managed. Only the Tricolour was permitted; the election symbols of both parties were nowhere to be seen, a deliberate attempt to frame the day as national rather than partisan, even as every speech on stage said otherwise.

Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" rose and fell rhythmically.

It was the presence of "Inquilab Zindabad" -- and the crowd's evident hunger for the "Azadi" song, once inseparable from the JNU protests and the names of Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar -- that marked how far the vocabulary of dissent has travelled into the political mainstream.

The DJ couldn't find the track in his library, but that hardly mattered; pockets of the crowd hummed it anyway, unprompted, as if reclaiming something they'd been told for years wasn't theirs to sing.

The rain, mercifully, stayed away. And by the time the rally wound down, what remained at Shivaji Park was not Gen Z anger but of momentum -- a generation that had, in its own telling, made an emperor bow, and intends to keep singing and meme-ing about it.