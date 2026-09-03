For ISRO, Friday Is Not About Putting Another Satellite Into Orbit

It is about proving that the agency can still deliver when the stakes are high.

IMAGE: A view of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) F17 (GSLV-F17) that will place the EOS-05 satellite into a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit (Sub- GTO) on September 4, marking the GSLV's 19th flight at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: @isro X/ANI Photo

After an unexplained five-year wait, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to put its geo-imaging satellite into space in the early hours of Friday, September 4, 2026.

For ISRO, however, this is not just another launch.

The agency is coming to the launch pad after two consecutive strategic mission failures, involving satellites meant for surveillance and reconnaissance and costing the nation several hundreds of crore of rupees.

The launch also comes at a particularly unsettled time for ISRO.

Key Points ISRO is launching EOS-05 after a five-year delay.

The mission follows two costly strategic mission failures.

EOS-05 is designed for near-real-time geostationary Earth imaging.

Past failures have raised questions about reliability and transparency.

A successful launch could help restore confidence in ISRO's strategic programme.

Its rockets -- barring one -- are being offered to domestic companies; the government is opening satellite manufacturing and even the proposed spaceport in Tamil Nadu to the private sector; launch infrastructure is being privatised; the NavIC navigation constellation is hanging in balance; and the government wants ISRO to concentrate on research, development and major scientific missions.

There is also growing uncertainty among employees, with several people involved in crucial missions putting in their papers and the remaining staff unclear about their future roles.

Against this backdrop, Friday's mission to launch GISAT-1A, renamed Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mk II (GSLV-Mk II), assumes significance far beyond the satellite itself.

Five Years to Replace a Lost Satellite

EOS-05 is the long-delayed replacement for GISAT-1, which was lost in August 2021 midway through its launch.

What makes the delay intriguing is that EOS-05 was not a new addition to ISRO's programme.

Yet the space agency has remained silent on what caused the five-year gap -- whether it was payload development, satellite manufacturing, changes in specifications between GISAT-1 and GISAT-1A, non-availability of a rocket or something else.

ISRO describes EOS-05 as an 'agile geo imaging satellite' designed to provide near-real-time images of large areas at frequent intervals from geostationary orbit.

It is primarily intended for imaging natural resources and disaster events under cloud-free conditions.

Its advantage lies in its location.

Unlike conventional Earth-observation satellites in lower orbits, a geostationary imaging satellite can repeatedly watch a large area, making it useful for monitoring rapidly changing events and providing frequent images of a region of interest.

By the way, any satellite with a camera can be used for several purposes and so all can be, in a way, called strategic satellites.

The Failure Trail

The concern surrounding Friday's launch stems from a series of setbacks involving strategically important Indian space missions.

Several navigation satellites have already lost full capability because of failures involving imported atomic clocks.

Many within the space sector trace the beginning of this difficult phase to GISAT-1.

The 2,268-kg satellite was lost after the GSLV Mk II suffered a malfunction in its cryogenic upper stage.

ISRO's Failure Analysis Committee concluded that leakage through the Vent and Relief Valve caused abnormally low liquid hydrogen tank pressure during ignition of the cryogenic stage.

The resulting malfunction of the Fuel Booster Turbo Pump eventually led to mission failure.

ISRO subsequently demonstrated that the GSLV Mk II could recover, successfully launching NVS-01, INSAT-3DS and the Indo-US NISAR satellite.

It would therefore be wrong to portray India's space programme as one marked only by failures.

The issue is different: Repeated setbacks involving satellites and missions of strategic significance.

NVS-02: When Redundancy Failed

The next major setback came with NVS-02, launched on January 29, 2025, during what was celebrated as the 100th rocket launch from Sriharikota.

The Rs 300 crore navigation satellite was successfully injected into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by another Rs 300 crore GSLV Mk II.

But it could not reach its designated geostationary orbit because the oxidiser valves needed for orbit-raising failed to open.

ISRO acknowledged the problem but never explained why the valves failed.

Satellite experts believe the problem may have originated in the electrical connector supplying power to the oxidiser valve.

That raises a more fundamental question.

Mission-critical systems are supposed to have redundancy.

Officials familiar with satellite systems had earlier told this correspondent that the valves, electronics and power systems all possessed redundant backups.

But redundancy works only when the backup system is genuinely independent of the primary system.

If both systems converge at a common point, one failure can knock out both.

If these principles were followed, what prevented power from reaching the oxidiser valve?

A retired senior ISRO official stated that both the primary and redundant power supplies might have passed through the same connector, effectively defeating the objective of complete redundancy.

IMAGE: The GSLV-F17/EOS-05 Earth observation satellite is scheduled to launch on September 4, 2026 at 2:55 am IST from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Photograph: @isro X/ANI Photo

Two PSLVs, Two Strategic Losses

The concerns deepened with the back-to-back failures of two PSLV missions.

On May 18, 2025, PSLV-C61 failed about six minutes after lift-off, resulting in the loss of the EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) surveillance satellite and the launch vehicle.

The combined loss was estimated at around Rs 850 crore.

EOS-09 carried a Synthetic Aperture Radar capable of all-weather surveillance and was intended to strengthen India's strategic observation capability.

A retired senior ISRO official suggested that the PSLV-C61 failure may have originated from a faulty valve or electrical connector that resulted in loss of pressure during third-stage operation.

Less than eight months later, on January 12, 2026, PSLV-C62 also failed.

It was carrying Anvesha (EOS-N1), DRDO's latest hyperspectral reconnaissance satellite, along with fifteen smaller Indian and foreign satellites.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan said the rocket developed a disturbance towards the end of third-stage performance, causing deviation from its intended flight path.

A rocket expert familiar with PSLV missions told this writer that the failure appeared strikingly similar to PSLV-C61.

There is simply too much coincidence in back-to-back failures involving missions critical to national security.

Why the Silence Over Failure Reports?

Following the PSLV-C62 failure, the Government of India constituted a high-level committee headed by former principal scientific adviser K Vijay Raghavan, with former ISRO Chairman S Somanath serving as co-chairmen.

The move came after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval quietly visited the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Although the Failure Analysis Committees investigating PSLV-C61 and PSLV-C62 have reportedly submitted their reports, they have not been released publicly, unlike previous ISRO failure reports.

That departure from past practice has raised fresh questions within the space community.

Officials had earlier told this writer that discussions relating to PSLV-related corrective measures are now being conducted strictly on a "need-to-know" basis.

The concern, therefore, is no longer merely about the money lost.

It is about reliability, transparency and India's ability to depend on its space assets when they matter most.

Friday's Launch Carries a Bigger Payload -- and a Bigger Burden.

Against this backdrop, EOS-05 becomes more than a delayed replacement satellite.

At about 2,367 kg, it is heavier than the GSLV-Mk II's stated GTO payload capacity of up to 2,250 kg.

The mission will therefore use a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit -- an intermediate elliptical orbit in which the apogee is lower than the targeted geosynchronous altitude of about 35,780 km.

From this orbit, EOS-05 will use its onboard motors to reach its intended geostationary position.

Technically, this is another demonstration of ISRO's ability to stretch the capability of an existing launch vehicle.

But strategically, the stakes are higher.

The successful launch of EOS-05 would begin the process of restoring confidence after a series of costly setbacks.

A failure, on the other hand, would raise uncomfortable questions about the reliability of India's launch systems and strategic space programme.

The upcoming launch is thus a test of the GSLV-Mk II, a five-year-delayed strategic capability and, perhaps most importantly, ISRO's ability to restore confidence.

For ISRO, Friday is not merely about putting another satellite into orbit.

It is about proving that the agency can still deliver when the stakes are high.

Venkatachari Jagannathan is an independent journalist based in Chennai. He can be reached at venkatacharijagannathan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff