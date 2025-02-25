Ex-Army Men Seek to Upkeep Vijay Stambh

The Mahars have a historical connection with this victory pillar.

IMAGE: The Vijay Stambh representing the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

An application filed on February 22, 2025 before the Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry has put forward an interesting proposal. It asks the Commission to include in its recommendations that the supervision and upkeep of the victory pillar commemorating the battle of Bhima Koregaon be handed over to former soldiers of the Mahar Regiment. It was filed by senor advocate B G Bansode on behalf of the association of ex-servicemen of the Regiment.

"The Vijay Stambh is not being looked after by anyone, it is only on January 1 that it gets spruced up," said advocate Bansode. "These ex-army men would be the best caretakers. They know how to guard it and keep the surroundings in good condition."

The Mahars have a historical connection with this victory pillar. On January 1, 1818, Mahar soldiers helped the British defeat the Peshwas in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. That marked the end of Peshwa rule, which was known for its harsh imposition of untouchability.

The British built the victory pillar in 1821 to commemorate that victory. It has the names of 22 Mahars killed in that battle.

Indeed, the original insignia of the Mahar Regiment had the Vijay Stambh on it, which was replaced by a dagger post-Independence.

Till 1998, the Indian Army used to pay their respects at the memorial every year. Though this practice was discontinued, former members of the Mahar Regiment continue to commemorate the battle till today.

Every year on January 1, about 1,000 of these ex-servicemen, along with the police band, participate in a grand procession to the Vijay Stambh, says the application. They also organise blood donation and health camps there on the occasion.

All of this is done with the permission of the Pune administration.

It is worth noting that the insignia of the Mahar Regiment is put up on January 1 every year on the victory pillar by the Maharashtra government, as is the photograph of Dr Ambedkar visiting the monument on January 1 =, 1927.

He had done so as part of the agitation against the disbanding of the Mahar Regiment by the British. His visit transformed the site into a monument to Dalit valour.

He also referred to this battle during the First Round Table Conference in 1930. In the note circulated by him there against the British ban on 'untouchables' in the army, he pointed out that it was the 'untouchables' who had helped the British conquer India, both in the 1757 Battle of Plassey, where the Dusads had fought with Robert Clive, and the Battle of Koregaon, where the Mahars had fought under the British.

IMAGE: Insignia of the Mahar Regiment. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jean-Paul GIBERT/Wikimedia Commons

In 1941, a Mahar Regiment was created by the British.

At present, the Malvadkar family, whose Maratha ancestor was killed in the battle, is the caretaker of the site. In 2017, the state government accused them of using the land for cultivation and other commercial purposes.

Interestingly, the Commission itself had asked the State Archeological Department and the Indian Army to express their opinion on this issue of looking after the Vijay Stambh. While the army said it had no connection with the site, and was not inclined to take it over, the Archeological Department has expressed its keenness to look after it.

The Commission is in its last stages. While written arguments have been submitted by all parties, oral arguments were heard last month.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com