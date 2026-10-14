Can Imran Khan Be Deported For Taking Part In Protest?

Imran Khan, reportedly a United States citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was among those detained by the Mumbai Police during the October 10 demonstration at August Kranti Maidan and was subsequently released.

IMAGE: Imran Khan was detained by the Mumbai police for joining a protest rally in Mumbai demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photograph: Kind courtesy @zaynmarie/Instagram

Key Points Actor Imran Khan, reportedly a US citizen and OCI cardholder, participated in a Mumbai protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, leading to his detention and subsequent release.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded action against Khan, questioning the right of a foreign national with OCI status to participate in a political agitation against the Indian government.

While OCI cardholders do not possess full Indian citizenship or citizen-specific political rights under Article 19, they are protected by Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) and Article 14 (equality before law).

Section 7D of the Citizenship Act allows for OCI registration cancellation on specific grounds, but requires a 'reasonable opportunity to be heard' before any such action.

A complaint, investigation, OCI cancellation, and deportation are distinct legal stages, and Khan would have legal options, including challenging allegations before authorities or seeking judicial intervention.

The right to protest is an essential feature of democracy, allowing people to question those in power, challenge government decisions and demand accountability.

In India, Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees citizens freedom of speech and expression, peaceful assembly and association, subject to reasonable restrictions prescribed by law.

But what happens when the person exercising this right is not an Indian citizen?

The question has come into focus following Bollywood actor Imran Khan's participation in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, 2026, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Khan, reportedly a United States citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was among those detained by the Mumbai police during the demonstration and was subsequently released, according to media reports.

The Controversy Escalates

The controversy escalated after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded action against the actor, questioning whether a foreign national holding OCI status could participate in a political agitation directed at the Government of India.

Somaiya sought Khan's detention and deportation, and the police forwarded his complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for examination.

The central question is whether participation in the demonstration, by itself, can provide a lawful basis for cancelling Khan's OCI registration and removing him from India.

Understanding OCI Status and Rights

India does not permit full dual citizenship. The OCI scheme, introduced in 2005, was designed to maintain ties with eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship.

Despite its name, an OCI cardholder is not an Indian citizen.

OCI cardholders cannot vote in Indian elections or contest parliamentary and state elections.

They are also excluded from certain rights reserved for citizens under constitutional provisions, including Articles 16, 58, 66, 124 and 217.

They cannot claim the citizen-specific freedoms under Article 19 on the same footing as Indian nationals.

OCI status nevertheless offers significant privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa, subject to applicable rules, and specified economic, educational and professional benefits.

However, it is neither citizenship nor an unconditional guarantee of permanent residency.

If Khan's foreign citizenship and OCI status are established, authorities may examine whether his participation in the demonstration breached any applicable law, notification or condition governing his stay.

But the absence of citizen-specific political rights does not automatically establish that attending a peaceful protest is a deportable offence.

Section 7D: Grounds for OCI Cancellation

The key statutory provision is Section 7D of the Citizenship Act, which empowers the central government to cancel OCI registration on specified grounds.

These include registration obtained through fraud or misrepresentation, disaffection towards the Constitution, certain wartime conduct, specified criminal convictions and circumstances involving national security, sovereignty, friendly relations with foreign countries or the interests of the general public.

Section 7D does not automatically cancel an OCI card when its holder participates in a demonstration.

Importantly, Section 7D requires that an OCI cardholder be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard before his OCI registration is cancelled under the provision.

If proceedings are initiated against Khan, this safeguard would allow him to contest the allegations and present his explanation before the competent authority.

Constitutional Protections for OCI Cardholders

Although Article 19 does not extend its citizen-specific freedoms to OCI cardholders in the same manner, that does not leave them bereft of all constitutional protection.

Article 21 provides that no person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.

Its protection extends to foreign nationals.

Article 14, which guarantees equality before the law and equal protection under the law, is similarly framed in terms of 'any person', and not Indian citizen only.

In Louis De Raedt v. Union of India (1991), the Supreme Court distinguished the protections available to foreigners under Article 21 from the citizen-specific right to reside and settle in India under Article 19(1) (e).

The Supreme Court of India stated then, 'Foreign nationals do not acquire an unconditional right to remain in India merely through long-term residence.'

Further, the Supreme Court gave the government powers to regulate the entry and stay of foreigners and to expel them in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Legal Options for Imran Khan

A complaint, an investigation, cancellation of OCI registration and deportation are four different legal stages.

The referral of Somaiya's complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) establishes that the matter has been brought to the authorities' attention.

It does not, by itself, establish that Khan's OCI registration has been cancelled or that a deportation order has been issued.

Authorities may investigate the charges, verify his immigration status and examine whether any applicable law or condition has been breached.

Any subsequent action would depend on the legal powers invoked, the evidence and the decision of the competent authority.

If proceedings are initiated, Khan could contest the allegations before the competent authority and seek the hearing required under Section 7D of the Citizenship Act.

He could submit evidence concerning his conduct, the circumstances of the protest and the actions alleged against him.

As an OCI cardholder, he can invoke the jurisdiction of a high court under Article 226 too.

This Article protects statutory legal rights and unlawful administrative action by the authorities.

Depending on the circumstances, further Constitutional remedies may be available before the Supreme Court.

If detained unlawfully, he could seek judicial intervention to protect his personal liberty also.