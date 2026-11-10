Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

In a life fully and adventurously lived, Bunker Roy creatively defied many conventions and opened paths for subsequent generations to follow.

Long before the term 'social entrepreneur' was coined, Bunker innovated empowering social processes and village-level production systems that dramatically improved the lives of tens of lakhs of people not only across India but in 96 other countries, notes Rajni Bakshi.

IMAGE: Bunker Roy. Photographs: Kind courtesy Wikipedia Commons

Key Points Bunker Roy, a pioneer in non-governmental development work and founder of the Barefoot College, passed away at 81.

He established the Social Work Research Centre (SWRC) in Tilonia, Rajasthan, in 1972, focusing on local solutions for rural challenges.

Roy's 'Solar Mamas' programme trained women from 96 countries in solar technology, empowering remote communities globally.

The Barefoot College, under Roy's leadership, became an institution run by local people, fostering co-ownership rather than charity.

Bunker Roy, a pioneer of non-governmental development work in India, passed away on the morning of 10th November. He was 81 years old.

In a life fully and adventurously lived, Bunker creatively defied many conventions and opened paths for subsequent generations to follow. Long before the term 'social entrepreneur' was coined, Bunker innovated empowering social processes and village-level production systems that dramatically improved the lives of tens of lakhs of people not only across India but in 96 other countries.

It is said that the staff at Delhi airport became especially helpful to women travelers from far off lands, who stood out in their traditional African or Afghan or far-east Asian clothing, because they knew these travelers were on their way to Tilonia. These women, known as 'Solar Mamas', were on their way to a training programme that Bunker had set up at the Barefoot College in Tilonia, Rajasthan.

Early Life and Founding the Barefoot College

Though he was born into privilege, Bunker rejected the conventional ladders -- IAS or corporate sector or business. Though he was a contemporary of Rajiv Gandhi at the Doon School and had many social connections at the heart of India's old power elite, he also stayed away from electoral politics.

While still a student at St Stephen's College Bunker became deeply engaged with the key challenge that faced India 25 years after Independence -- how to improve the lives of people in rural India. This restless search took him to villages in Rajasthan to dig new wells. He landed in a small village called Tilonia, in Ajmer district, and never left.

In 1972, he founded the Social Work Research Centre (SWRC) in the abandoned buildings of an old TB sanitorium, beside the railway line that runs from Delhi to Ajmer. What began as a response to a drought and the quest for local solutions to water problems, gradually became a multi-dimensional and expanding enterprise.

By the mid-1980s SWRC was a vibrant hub for the local community -- with night schools to improve literacy levels, workshops to learn skills and craft-based livelihoods, among other things.

Better known as the Barefoot College, this institution also attracted many generations of elite and middle class youth who wanted to contribute to improving life in rural India. Many of his Stephenian and 'Dosco' friends encouraged their children to volunteer at SWRC and several stayed on for years.

A Model of Co-ownership And Global Impact

Interestingly, though the institution formally used the term 'social work' there was nothing remotely charitable about the endeavour. I have had the privilege of interacting with the Tilonia community for four decades and often marveled at how a wide variety of constructive work has been done in the spirit of co-ownership.

This is a stark contrast from charity which tends to be based on the assumption that the privileged will remain in place forever and will indefinitely offer 'seva' to the under-privileged.

The most notable marker of this factor was that while hundreds of middle class and rich youth came and worked at Tilonia, the institution did not become dependent on this urban talent. Yes, Bunker remained the leader but over the years the institution came to be run by local people, many of whom were first drawn to Tilonia working at the lowest levels, at a very young age, and gradually grew into roles with big responsibilities.

In the late 1980s when SWRC built a new campus adjacent to the old one, the project was almost entirely managed by the talent and energies of people who had emerged from the local community.

Ironically, many urban Indians who followed Bunker's work from a distance saw him only as a high-flier. After all, when Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister Bunker did get deeply involved in diverse efforts to ensure that government services actually cross the threshold of millions of households more effectively. He even served on India's Planning Commission.

Within the Indian non-governmental organisation (NGO) world Bunker faced some turbulence in the mid-1980s when he advocated a code of donduct for NGOs. Some of his contemporaries did not oppose the need for such a code but had differences with Bunker on what role government should play in this matter.

By the 1990s Bunker became globally active. For many years he was invited to the World Economic Forum at Davos, where he was often the voice from the grassroots posing difficult questions to global corporations and international development professionals.

Bunker's TED talk, titled 'Learning From a Barefoot Movement', has been watched by over half a million people. For over a decade Bunker was a prominent presence at the Clinton Global Initiative, which was led by former US President Bill Clinton.

The 'Solar Mamas' Initiative

It was partly this international gravitas that enabled Bunker to innovate the Solar Mamas programme, one of the efforts for which he will be remembered and celebrated across the world.

Bunker discovered that a variety of international aid agencies fund the supply of small solar power sets to remote rural communities in a wide range of countries. But many of these solar power generating sets failed to be installed and maintained properly because it was difficult to get qualified engineers to go to remote places.

Bunker's solution was both simple and ingenious. Why not train women in the beneficiary communities to learn how to install and maintain the solar units! The Barefoot College designed a training programme that was able to overcome the barriers of language and different levels of literacy.

Instead of the trainers being sent to different corners of the world, Bunker mobilised funding to enable the trainees to travel to Tilonia where, over several weeks, they not only learnt the technical skills but also built fraternal links with other women from across the world.

However, one of his most endearing traits was visible only to people who knew him as a friend. That was his understated pride and joy in being known as "Aruna Roy's husband". Bunker and Aruna married in 1970, soon after finishing college.

Aruna had by then joined the Indian Administrative Service, where she served in the Union Territories cadre. Five years later Aruna resigned from the IAS and became an active member of the Tilonia community. While Aruna continued to value the good work that can be done in the Barefoot College framework she wanted to follow a path of more direct political engagement at the grassroots.

By 1987 Aruna and two friends had moved to live in a mud and stone hut in a village called Devdoongri in southern Rajasthan. Their decision to live there as part of the local community and explore what kind of social and political work emerged naturally led to the formation of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) in 1990. The MKSS went on to fight for enforcement of minimum wages and became a pioneer in the Right to Information movement.

Bunker remained a quiet and steady supporter of all these endeavours. Aruna played a key role in the formation of the Right to Information legislation and also served on the National Advisory Council for over four years.

In a society where most men find it difficult when their wife outshines them, Bunker stood out yet again by being different. He was an openly ardent admirer of the achievements of "Mrs Roy" as he sometimes said in his uniquely laconic manner.

Perhaps this is an attribute of a person who remains anchored in simple joys. In the late 1980s there were a few times when Bunker and I happened to be visiting Devdoongri at the same time. While Aruna and the rest of the team were busy with their work, Bunker and I would be in holiday mode, relaxing, reading and savoring the joys of the bucolic setting.

Since I knew that household quite well, I had access to a steady supply of delicious gud/jaggary. Sharing that jaggary with Bunker, often in happy silence, remains my most endearing memory of him for it reaffirms that it is the simplest joys that carry a touch of infinity.



Rajni Bakshi is a journalist and author. Ten years ago she briefly served on the board of the Social Work Research Centre .