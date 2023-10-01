'Believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi'

'You ain't seen anything yet,' EAM Jaishankar says about the India-US relationship.

Abhijit J Masih reports from the Colors of Friendship event at India House in Washington, DC.

Photographs and Videos: Abhijit J Masih for Rediff.com IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is welcomed on his arrival at India House, September 30, 2023.

External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar returned to India House in Washington, DC, which had been his home during his tenure as the Ambassador of India to the United States from 2013 to 2015, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, evening.

A thousand strong diaspora crowd assembled on the lawns of the Indian embassy in the upscale North West area of the capital to welcome the current architect of an improved India-US relationship at an event dubbed as the Colors of Friendship.

In his speech later, Dr Jaishankar commented that he had never seen such a massive gathering at his "previous home", like the one which was clamoring for his attention and lining up to get a selfie with him.

The special event hosted by the Indian embassy was attended by the crème de la crème of the Indian American community. Notable among them were Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Director of the US Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, US congressman Sri Thanedar, Director of National Drug Control Policy Dr Rahul Gupta, National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan and a host of other leading Indian American guests were present not just from the capital area, but from other states as well.

The last diaspora gatherings in Washington, DC were held during Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's State visit in June. The external affairs minister had stayed in the shadows then and as a member of the large Indian delegation. Today, he held center stage.

IMAGE: The EAM was greeted with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The US Secret Service escorting him in the same meticulous and stoic manner in which they had accompanied Prime Minister Modi. The reception offered by the large Indian American crowd was somewhat similar with shouts of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as soon as the minister got off the silver suburban.

His wife Kyoko Jaishankar, dressed in a pastel blue silk sari, walking a few steps behind him enjoying the obscurity while people jostled to get a selfie with her husband.

SEE: The EAM is welcomed by Indian Americans at the Colors of Friendship event in Washington, DC.

IMAGE: India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu welcomed the gathering.

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu in his welcome note referred to Dr Jaishankar as his former boss as well as his current boss referring to his stint as the Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington, DC twice earlier.

The Colors of Friendship, according to Ambassador Sandhu, was a combined celebration of the many festivals of India between now and December starting with Gandhi Jayanti. It was also the celebration of the India-US relationship which Dr Jaishankar in his speech termed as at an all time high.

IMAGE: The EAM has spent a long week in the US, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, speaking at think-tanks in New York and Washington, DC, and meeting with his counterparts from the Quad combine.

The speeches by all the dignitaries were mostly delivered extempore and were short and highlighted the growing influence and of the Indian American community in not just business but more so now in politics.

While many thronged the tent to listen in, some made for the food stalls serving samosa chaat, vada pav, momos and much more.

IMAGE: Dr Jaishankar said he had discussed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken at their meeting at the State Department on September 28, 2023.

Loud cheers greeted Dr Jaishankar when he took the podium. In an unusually cheerful avatar, he opened his remarks calling 2023 to be exceptional for India. "This is a different India," he said, highlighting recent accomplishments like Chandrayaan 3 landing on the dark side of the moon and the successful G20 event in India.

He shared his experience of watching the Chandrayaan landing alongside Modi at the BRICS event in South Africa. "The prime minister was following the landing and was talking to ISRO, because these are tense moments. However confident anybody is about a vision, in that period you want to have somebody around who will give you reassurance. And believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr Modi," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who also has the development responsibilities of the district which houses the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, mentioned the teachings of the Mahatma in his closing remarks: "The message at the end of the day was about doing the right thing, leaving no one behind."

SEE: The EAM on the India-US relationship.

After spending a considerable amount of time in the United States, it came as no surprise that the EAM envisions the future in a distinctly American manner: "You ain't seen anything yet."

IMAGE: Indian American children bring the colors of India to the event.

IMAGE: Bhangra at the Colors of Friendship event, here and below.

IMAGE: US Surgeon General Dr Vivek H Murthy addresses the gathering.

IMAGE: Nisha Desai Biswal, who oversaw India-US relations as the assistant secretary of state for South Asia in the Obama administration, is currently Deputy CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation.

IMAGE: The Mahatma, whose 154th birth anniversary will be commemorated on Monday, registered his presence at the Colors of Friendship event.