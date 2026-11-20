Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar was the first Indian to climb the Siachen Glacier. His mountaineering reconnaissance expeditions exposed Pakistan's designs to occupy Siachen.

His efforts helped the Army execute Operation Meghdoot in 1984 that enabled India secure the dominating heights of Siachen.

Had it not been for him, Pakistan would have captured Siachen.

IMAGE: Four figures of uniformed soldiers in high altitude uniform on a raised platform at the Shyok War Memorial. Photographs: Archana Masih/Rediff

The wind pierces through the jacket, the ears ache from the chill. I am wearing layers under the warmest of jackets carried on the trip, but the clothing is not enough protection from the biting cold that surrounds you.

We are at one of the highest war memorials, set in the desolate, barren mountains of Ladakh. The air is thin; every breath an effort. It is a short walk up a gravel path to the main memorial, but every step is laboured; I can hear my breath with each step.

At the entrance of the Shyok War Memorial stand four figures of uniformed soldiers in row, on a raised platform. They are dressed in Indian Army high altitude terrain uniforms. Two men had climbed up to remove the old pair of uniforms from the statutes and were replacing them with a fresh change of clothing -- first the white coloured pant suit, then then a thick parka jacket and snow goggles.

The statue of the soldier in front holds the Indian flag, fluttering vigorously in the wind. The sound of its flapping can be heard above the sound of the gusty wind.

The only flag that I saw in the ten days in Ladakh was our Tricolor -- while crossing various military outposts, at the edge of the Pangong Lake, from cafe balconies or atop homes -- the flags no matter how big or how small -- fluttered majestically. There were no other flags -- belonging to a political party, or a religion -- this was one place where the only flag that fluttered supremely was the triclour.

IMAGE: A picture point at the entrance in Shyok Valley in Ladakh.

At the Shyok War Memorial, the sun was setting and there were few tourists because the day was at its end. Soldiers at the entrance replied to our 'Jai Hind, sir' with a friendly 'Jai Hind'. There was a sense of satisfaction in greeting them that way, our own small way of saying thank you to those who serve, guarding the country's borders in extremely difficult terrain.

The wind kicks up the sand, stings the skin and sends shiver down the spine -- and winter hadn't even set in. One could only imagine how hard it is for soldiers guarding their posts in such unforgiving terrain, enduring far worse weather as temperatures drop.

Earlier, we had crossed road sign boards showing the way to the Siachen Base camp. The logistical base for soldiers who made their way up for the tour of duty in the world's highest battle field, upward of 18,000 feet and minus 40s-60s temperatures.

The entrance of the war memorial which was renovated this year has picture a point which instantly draws you in. It's a rectangular tin frame with the words 'Somewhere in Siachen' written on it.

For us who had only read and heard accounts of what serving at the glacier was like, this is the closest we could get to -- and we did not miss taking pictures there. It's one for the memory book.

IMAGE: The way to the Shyok War Memorial in Ladakh.

The Saviour of Siachen

Small boards packed with information are placed at intervals -- the first, rightly so, honours Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, AVSM, Kirti Chakra, Sena Medal.

An accomplished mountaineer, he led several reconnaissance expeditions that enhanced Indian Army's high-altitude warfare capabilities.

His enduring contribution came through expeditions in the Siachen Glacier in the late 1970s-early 1980s. He discovered Pakistan's increasing interest in the region and cartographic encroachments/errors. A US-made map carried by a German mountaineer showed Siachen in Pakistan!

IMAGE: Soldiers serve in extremely unforgiving conditions at the Siachen Glacier which is not suitable for human beings.

Alarmed by the discovery, Colonel Bull Kumar promptly obtained permission to conduct expeditions which provided vital intelligence about Pakistan's designs to occupy the glacier and helped the Indian Army gain operational understanding of the glacier.

He was the first Indian to climb the Siachen Glacier.

His ground surveys and intelligence helped plan and execute Operation Meghdoot in 1984 that enabled the Indian Army to secure the dominating heights of Siachen before Pakistan could occupy them.

Had it not been for Colonel Bull Kumar, Pakistan would have captured Siachen. [He acquired the nickname 'Bull' as a cadet during a boxing bout at the National Defence Academy against Cadet S F Rodrigues who later became chief of the army staff.]

IMAGE: Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar is a military legend.

The Indian Army's Kumar Post at 15,632 feet in Siachen was named in his honour.

In 2023 Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers became the first woman officer to serve at that post.

Colonel Bull Kumar had trained under Tenzing Norgay at the mountaineering institute in Darjeeling. He is a rare officer to receive the Kirti Chakra, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award for the first Everest expedition in 1965 and the MacGregor Medal for military intelligence.

In the cold, barren desert of Ladakh, Colonel Bull Kumar's contribution towards safeguarding Indian territory is etched forever on a board with his picture. As long as that memorial stands -- Indians from various parts of this vast land making their way to Pangong lake and beyond will always stop here -- and when they do, the first hero they will encounter at the gates of the Shyok War Memorial will be Colonel Narendra Bull Kumar, the man who saved Siachen for India.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff