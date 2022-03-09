India's Gorgeous Australian Guests

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Migratory Australian flamingos arrive in Rameswaram on February 26. Photograph: ANI

A temple in Kangra where Muslim musicians have been playing music for six generations.

A city in Madhya Pradesh that was lit up with 21.1 million lamps.

And some stunning visitors from a foreign land.

You'll find all this and more in this video round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Students struggle without a classroom

Date: February 26

Location: Rajouri

Their school used to have a temporary roof.

A roof that could not withstand the hard weather conditions in the Kashmir Valley.

Since it collapsed, students of the government primary school at Khawas in Rajouri have been forced to study under the open sky.

"The students face several problems while studying as the building lacks basic facilities," said a teacher.

Vinod Kumar Koul, chief education officer, Rajouri, has promised, "The construction work is under way and the school will be renovated soon."

President's elephant ride

Date: February 27

Location: Kaziranga

Even the Head of State is allowed a holiday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, on a three-day visit to Assam, took time off to visit the famed Kaziranga National Park where he enjoyed an elephant ride.

He also attended a special event organised by forest officials at Kohora, which is the main entrance to the home to the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

Why this temple is special

Date: February 28

Location: Kangra

Even as examples of communal controversy rock the nation, examples of communal harmony provide a soothing balm.

Take the Indru Nag Dev temple in Kangra's Khaniyara village, where Muslim musicians have been playing devotional music for six generations.

Presenting a beautiful example of brotherhood, members of four Muslim families play the shehnai, nagara and ransingha on special occasions, during which special prayers are organised for devotees.

Win-win: Skiing in Gulmarg

Date: February 28

Location: Gulmarg

It's a win-win situation in Gulmarg, India's popular ski resort that attracts tourists from all over the world.

There are many novices who are eager to try their hand at the sport.

Willing and eager to train them, and find a source of employment for themselves, many youngsters from nearby villages are getting training so that they can qualify as ski instructors.

Gorgeous visitors from Australia

Date: February 26

Location: Rameswaram

Thousands of leggy pink beauties have arrived from Australia on their annual visit to India.

Take a look :)

Why Ujjain was bedecked with two million lamps

Date: March 2

Location: Ujjain

And it's a record!

The Madhya Pradesh government entered the Guinness Book of World Records when 21 lakh (2.1 million) lamps were lit in Ujjain as part of this year's Maha Shivratri celebration.

Over 17,000 volunteers participated in the event.

Maha Shivratri, celebrated as 'the great night of Shiva', is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in the country.

And this Maha Shivratri, Ujjain looked glitteringly beautiful.

The Australian navy and INS Shivalik

Date: March 3

Location: Visakhapatnam

As the world becomes an increasingly dangerous place, defence ties become even more important.

Milan is a multi-nation naval exercise hosted by India since 1995.

While many nations sent delegations, 13 nations deployed 26 ships, 21 aircraft and a submarine to participate in this exercise.

Here's the Royal Australian Navy undertaking cross-deck operations with INS Shivalik in the Bay of Bengal.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com