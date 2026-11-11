An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection

'Peter Hegemann was so kind that a paper published in 2010 in Nature Method which mentioned optogenetic as a tool of the year, he wrote, 'My graduate student Suneel Katariya was the one who identified gene in coding channelrhodoxin and that was the turning point of my research'.'

IMAGE: Professor Suneel Kateriya, right, with Nobel Laureate Peter Hegemann in Germany. All photographs: Kind courtesy Professor Suneel Kateriya

The 2025 Nobel Prize in chemistry had two Indian scientists' connections.

Professor Rahul Bannerjee, a professor in the department of chemical sciences at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kolkata, did his post doc at the University of California under Nobel Laureate Professor Omar Yaghi.

Tamas Kumar Panda, an Assistant Professor at the Vellore Institute of Technology, was mentored by Professor Kitagawa for his post-doctoral studies at Kyoto University.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 has been awarded jointly to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

And Professor Suneel Kateriya at JNU not only did his doctorate under Professor Peter Hegemann, but also played a key role in identifying two DNA sequences in a tiny green alga that eventually led to the discovery of channelrhodopsins, the light sensitive proteins that became the foundation of optogenetics.

The Nobel committee's press release says, 'The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2026 is awarded for optogenetics -- a method that makes it possible to show how nerve cells shape memories, feelings and behaviours in the living brain.

'Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel discovered a remarkable protein, channelrhodopsin, in a single-celled alga.

'Karl Deisseroth transformed the protein into a light-controlled switch for nerve cells. The Laureates have laid the foundation of a new era in neuroscience.'

All of this has the beginning in a humble alga!

"He was a wonderful teacher, and he was the one who made me love science," Professor Suneel Kateriya, who runs the optogenetics Kateriya lab at JNU, tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Key Points JNU scientist Suneel Kateriya did his doctorate under Nobel Laureate Peter Hegemann in Germany.

Professor Kateriya helped identify two DNA sequences later named Channelrhodopsin-1 (ChR1) and Channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2).

The research involved a single-celled green alga, Chlamydomonas, which senses light and moves in response.

IMAGE: Peter Hegemann at his laboratory, where he mentored Suneel Kateriya during his doctoral research.

How Green Algae Led To Nobel-Winning Science

You went to Germany to do your doctorate under Professor Peter Hegemann. Why did you choose to do research under him?

I never thought I would do an international PhD programme. When one of my friends got a PhD position in Germany, I also wanted to apply.

I did apply to many universities but did not get a positive response.

But Peter Hegemann replied to my e-mail by asking, 'We have several projects and would you like to discuss what interests you?

That was how it all began in July or August of 2000.

Out of the three choices he gave, one was on Chlamydomonas, the one celled green algae that swims in response to light and I chose it.

He then asked, how will you design the experiment?

I gave him an idea but also told him that though I was aware of the theory part of it, I was not well trained experimentally, as we had limited resources in India.

Then he said, If you have a clear idea, we could train you.

Professor Hegemann was looking for researchers to work in the field of photoreceptors, and it came mainly from green algae.

They knew there might be a light sensitive protein, which was behind the algae's movement but they had not identified it though they had been trying to find an answer for a long time.

My job as a researcher was to find out the gene and the protein.

Once he offered me a position, I asked him politely whether I would get a fellowship.

He said, you would have a fellowship for all the three years.

My next question was, whether I would get support for the flight ticket or not?

He said, he would give that too.

Then I got the offer letter.

'I saw him waiting for me at the railway station to receive me'

Do you remember your first meeting with him?

Of course. I landed in Munich in Germany on a Sunday in September 2000 and took a train to the University of Regensburg.

I saw him waiting for me at the railway station to receive me. He must have been in his mid-forties at that time, a very fit and energetic person.

On the way from the station to his home, he started discussing the project and what we were going to do. Of course, it was after asking me about the trip like any other person would do.

He was a very good host and a guardian to a research student who didn't know the language.

He was a full professor, a great scientist, an academician, but more than that, he was a very good human being and a very caring person.

I spent that night at his place with his family. His wife had prepared dinner for all of us.

When I say I slept well at his place, you will know how secure I must have felt.

How was your first day at the university?

The next morning, we went together, and he gave me a tour of the university first. By the time we finished all the administrative work like opening a bank account, half the day was over.

Then he showed me the lab where I would be working.

He said, you orient yourself for a few days and then start working.

When did you start working?

First day itself! After lunch, I was in the lab.

IMAGE: Suneel Kateriya with Professor Peter Hegemann and fellow researchers.

What was your first impression of the lab?

The first impression I had of not just Peter Hegemann but all the others was, they were very organised. Germans are very organised people, and they plan everything meticulously in advance.

Second, they are very particular about their workplace. Workplace is the workplace. The environment inside the lab was very professional as they don't like to mix the personal and professional life.

But once you are outside the lab, they are friendly and entertaining.

It was a small team of two postdoctoral scientists and three to four PhD students.

I was the only Indian in the lab. Except for me and a Russian lady, all the others were Germans.

Once I started work, many of them told me that I had chosen a difficult project.

My project was on the unicellular green algae. In water, it senses light and moves towards it. What I was to do was find out the protein that is responsible for this particular behaviour of sensing light. And in response to light, it changes the direction.

The difficulty in the project was the algae had to provide the right amount of light; not more, not less. So, I had to be very careful.

Peter asked me to learn biochemistry and molecular biology to understand the molecule that is responsible for this photo behaviour.

Like the others in the lab said, was it a difficult project?

It was a difficult project. All good science projects will be difficult in the initial phase because in the beginning, you are learning and optimising a lot of things.

Since you are looking for a new finding, it will be challenging.

In research, 90 per cent of the work will not give you any positive result, but you learn a lot so that you can change your research strategy.

Three months had passed but when I could not find the new light sensitive protein by doing conventional molecular biology, I had a serious discussion with Peter Hegemann.

He was a wonderful teacher, and he was the one who made me love science.

Our schedule in the lab was such that all the researchers started at 7:30 am and most of them went home around 3:30 pm. I used to stay back till Peter Hegemann was there.

Whenever I was stuck in the project, I used to go to his office as I had a lot of questions to discuss with him. And he was kind enough to answer all my queries.

Every time, I went to his office, he would prepare coffee and say, okay, 'Suneel, I'm making coffee. Let's have coffee and then we will talk about science.'

He would then shut the door, and the door would become the blackboard. That was how he taught me.

These classes happened almost every day for an hour. It was very enriching.

As I was part of the graduate college, where around 10 different disciplines were taught, I attended many courses to get a kind of holistic interdisciplinary training from different faculty members.

I will narrate an incident that shows how considerate and caring he was as a professor.

During winter weekends, the university would shut off the heating system as nobody would be in the labs. But I used to work in the winter breaks, and on Saturdays as well, sometimes even on Sundays.

Once he came to know that I was going to the lab on Saturdays and Sundays, he bought a heater for me. He said, 'Suneel, use this heater when you are working because it is winter and you should take care of yourself.'

He wanted to create an environment that makes everyone comfortable, professionally, personally and socially.

IMAGE: Suneel Kateriya with Professor Peter Hegemann during a trek in the mountains.

Did he take his researchers out?

During Christmas and New Year, he would invite all of us foreigners to his place for dinner.

Other than that, every year, the whole lab would go out for 3-4 days to some place where there was no Internet. The idea was not to discuss work but eat, sleep, walk, hike and do whatever you wanted to.

He used to tell me, you should not be in the lab all the time, you should travel.

I did see half of Europe by taking advantage of the student concession and other privileges. He was for the holistic development of a student, and not one who thought only about science all the time.

What were his other interests?

He was a very good drummer. He used to play the drums almost every day at home. Maybe that was how he relaxed.

He also loved sailing and he used to sail in the sea for weeks together.

He also trekked a lot.

I didn't join him when he sailed but I did trek with him.

'He said, "Suneel, you found something very important!"'

You said, you got stuck in your research after three months. When did the breakthrough happen?

When I got stuck after three months, I told him, 'Peter, I think we have to change the study.'

He asked me, 'What is your plan?'

I said, 'Why don't we apply computational biology?' When people wanted to find out a new molecule or gene in the human system, they did computational research.

Initially, he was not very happy with the suggestion on computational science but he gave me the go ahead.

He was very supportive and organised the resources for me. He also put me in contact with the computational biology department.

My plan was to apply a computational biological approach to find out the gene that could be encoding the light sensitive protein.

In 2-3 weeks, I got a positive hit. That was January 2001.

I will never forget that moment. I went to his office and said, 'Peter, I got a positive result. Can you have a look at it?'

He ran to my office to see what it was. He said, 'Suneel, you found something very important!'

Immediately we called a meeting of all the lab members.

We got the DNA molecule, but we need to find the protein. It was a long way to go.

We had to show that this protein showed light sensitive bioelectrical activity.

That was when I read a landmark paper published by Georg Nagel (who won the Nobel Prize for Physiology and Medicine along with Karl Deisseroth and Peter Hegemann) in 1995. Georg Nagel and Ernst Bamberg had demonstrated that a microbial rhodopsin, when expressed in animal cells, makes the cells light-sensitive.

I went to Peter and said, 'I came to know about this scientist, and he worked on this kind of protein production system. Can we contact him?'

He said 'I know Georg Nagel.'

Immediately, he called him and said, 'Georg, my student might have found a gene and would you like to work on this.'

Georg Nagel was the one who helped us get the light sensitive ion-channel protein channelrhodopsin.

Marcus Fuhrman, a postdoc, and I co-authored a paper on the discovery where I provided the data.

We submitted our paper to Nature, but it was rejected. Then we submitted to Science. They were excited about our research because we were the first in the whole world to find out about this light sensitive ion-channel protein. The paper was published in 2002 in Science.

In fact, our foundational 2002 and 2003 scientific papers were cited by the Nobel Committee this year.

IMAGE: Professor Peter Hegemann during a presentation.

'Optogenetics makes it possible to show how nerve cells shape memories, feelings and behaviour in the brain'

When did the other Nobel laureate Karl Deisseroth contact you?

When our paper appeared in Science, Karl Deisseroth, who was working at Stanford University, contacted Peter for the two DNA sequences previously unknown which we had later named Channelrhodopsin-1 (ChR1) and Channelrhodopsin-2 (ChR2).

Peter asked me, 'Suneel, can we share the DNAs?' I said, 'why not as science is a collaborative work.' So, we did share the DNAs with him.

It was Karl Deisseroth who transformed the protein in the optogenetic application in nerve cells for the first time.

What exactly is optogenetics?

Optogenetics is a method that makes it possible to show how nerve cells shape memories, feelings and behaviour in the living brain.

If you transfer a gene which makes light sensitive protein, you can change cell signaling by light. In this case, this gene produces electrical activity in response to light.

So if you put this gene in any other cell, including the human cell, you can shine light on that gene, and the cell will change the electrical activity related biology.

As you know, neural signaling is governed by electrical activity.

That is how it reached from green algae to neural science.

This was what Karl Deisseroth was working on at Stanford. Whatever result we got on algae, he applied in the human neural system.

He was the first person in world to show that neural activity can be controlled by the light sensitive gene we found in algae.*

IMAGE: Suneel Kateriya with Professor Peter Hegemann.

How was the response to your paper by the scientific community, the paper which attracted Karl Deisseroth's attention?

It got very good attention of the scientific community.

We got close to 7,000 citations across the globe. Out of the 7,000 citations, 5,000 came from neuroscientists.

'Suneel Katariya identified this gene which is driving optogenetics'

How did you feel when the three scientists you worked with won the Nobel Prize?

I was thrilled because the beginning of the highest award was what we had discovered in our lab.

The paper published by Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel appreciated my work just after the Nobel Prize was announced.

Peter Hegemann was so kind that a paper published in 2010 in Nature Method which mentioned optogenetic as a tool of the year, he wrote, 'My graduate student Suneel Katariya was the one who identified gene in coding channelrhodoxin and that was the turning point of my research.'

Then in 2013 Georg Nagel and Peter Hagman again wrote, 'graduate student Suneel Katariya was the one who identified this gene which is driving optogenetics.'

IMAGE: Professor Suneel Kateriya.

Did you congratulate Peter Hegemann after the Nobel Prize was announced?

Of course. I sent him a WhatsApp message. He was such a great person that he replied immediately' 'Sunil, you were my great PhD student. It has been nice to collaborate with you for so long.'

He also said, 'You are the part of the success story. I'm proud of your work.'

I also got an e-mail from Georg Nagel. He wrote, 'Suneel, congratulations for your work as you are part of the success story. It was wonderful to work with you.'

It is not that I worked only during my PhD time with Peter Hegemann. We have a collaborative project even now.

I have published more than a dozen of scientific articles along with Peter Hegemann.

He was kind enough to visit my lab in 2010. In fact, he stayed with us for seven days. We travelled together to many parts of India with him giving lectures at several places.

While I collaborate with Professor Hegemann, I am in touch with Georg Nagel at least a few times in a year.

I also met Karl Deisseroth thrice when he came to deliver lectures in India. When I spoke to him about what I do, he said, 'I know you. You were the one who shared the gene with us, and it has been a wonderful tool. We are doing very good science with it.'

I met all three of the Nobel Prize winners when an honorary degree was awarded to Peter Hegman by Regensburg University in 2019.

Peter had invited my family also at that time.

At that time, I could spend a few days with Professor Hegman, Georg Nagel and also Karl Deisseroth.

*This was what the Nobel committee press release said: 'Karl Deisseroth introduced the gene for channel-rhodopsin into nerve cells from rats. By illuminating the cells with blue light, he was able to trigger a nerve signal. He published this breakthrough in 2005. Two years later, he made this light-controlled switch for nerve cells work in the brains of living mice.'

'This method for controlling nerve signals with light is now called optogenetics, and it has rapidly gained global impact. Using optogenetics, researchers have been able to reveal neural circuits governing specific memories, feelings, and behaviours relevant for neurological and psychiatric disorders. In clinical medicine, researchers are using the method in attempts to restore sight in people with visual impairment.'

'Optogenetics has fundamentally altered our understanding of the brain. Every day brings new discoveries, helping to solve one of humanity's great mysteries: how our incredible brain works.'

'This technique is being used to investigate disorders such as depression, anxiety and Parkinson's disease, and is being tested to partially restore vision in people with diseases of the retina'.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff