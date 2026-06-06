'An Earthquake Is Coming In Maharashtra Politics'

'Delimitation is scheduled for 2028. No matter how much the BJP currently depends on the Shinde Sena or NCP factions, it may not need them after delimitation.'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points: Senior Shiv Sena leaders allege that the BJP is increasingly sidelining its allies through control over development funds, corporation appointments and administrative approvals.

Abdul Sattar, the Shiv Sena MLA from Sillod, Sambhajinagar, openly accused the BJP of trying to politically weaken and eventually eliminate the Shiv Sena, triggering fresh tensions within the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena leaders claim the BJP is encouraging rebels and alternative candidates against Shiv Sena and NCP nominees ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

Both Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders believe Maharashtra's political equations could change dramatically after the Legislative Council polls, with concerns that the BJP's long-term strategy is linked to the 2028 delimitation exercise.

In June 2022, it was the fallout of the Rajya Sabha election that lit the fuse -- Eknath Shinde took a merry band of 39 rebel MLAs on a dramatic sojourn from Surat to Assam to Goa and back, before splitting the undivided Shiv Sena clean down the middle and bringing down Uddhav Thackeray's government.

Now, as the Legislative Council elections scheduled for June 18 approach, a senior Shiv Sena minister and SS (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare are both sounding the alarm in strikingly similar terms: Another earthquake is coming. The trigger, this time, may be the Maharashtra Legislative Council election.

The only question is what form the aftershock will take this time.

In the days leading up to the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, a quiet storm has been brewing inside the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena leaders -- both those loyal to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and those in the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray camp -- are speaking with unusual candour about what lies ahead. The message, from both sides of a deeply fractured saffron family, is the same: Something big is about to happen.

"Everything now depends on what happens after these elections," a senior minister from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena told this reporter. "Nothing can be ruled out. The pressure and humiliation (from the BJP) is unbearable."

Sattar Lights the Fuse

The immediate trigger was a statement by Abdul Sattar, the Sillod MLA and among the more combustible voices in the Shinde camp. Speaking after the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Legislative Council seat that the Shiv Sena had staked a claim to went to the BJP, Sattar abandoned all pretence of alliance propriety.

'Our ally BJP is doing the work of beheading the Shiv Sena. BJP has already broken our limbs, now they are aiming to break our heads and finish us politically,' Sattar declared even as his son Sameer filed his nomination as an Independent against the official BJP candidate, a direct act of defiance.

'Problems Everywhere'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Office of Eknath Shinde/ANI Photo

The senior Shiv Sena minister who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity was far more open in listing the grievances -- and far less prone to theatrical outbursts than Sattar. But the substance of what he described paints an equally bleak picture.

"What fitting reply can we give? There are problems everywhere (in the Mahayuti alliance)," he said. "Whether it is allocation of development funds, distribution of corporation chairmanships, or administrative approvals, there are issues across the board. It is not limited to one place; these problems exist everywhere."

The frustration runs deep. Works proposed by Shiv Sena MLAs are reportedly not getting cleared. Development projects are stalled. Even releasing funds through government departments has, in the minister's words, "become difficult."

The Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin scheme -- the flagship welfare programme that was central to the Mahayuti's landslide in the November 2024 assembly elections and which was launched under when Shinde was chief minister -- has also become a flashpoint.

"The number of beneficiaries has been reduced by nearly one crore (10 million)," the minister said. "Earlier there was no indication that such a reduction would happen."

The BJP, he alleged, is also working to undermine the Shiv Sena ahead of the Legislative Council polls. "In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik and elsewhere, people who have long worked with the BJP are suddenly becoming active. Some of these individuals are being encouraged and promoted. There are signs that the BJP is helping alternative candidates emerge (against Shiv Sena candidates)."

And this is no longer being done with any pretence. "Yes, they are making open attempts. They want to show us they can do whatever they like," the minister acknowledged. "We have no option but to tolerate some of it and continue our work."

Critically, he said the strategy is not being driven by Maharashtra's BJP leadership but from a far more powerful address. "It appears to be coming from Delhi. Ultimately these decisions are not being taken at the state level alone."

The 2028 Delimitation Calculation

Sushma Andhare, the sharp-tongued SS (UBT) spokesperson who has long been one of Uddhav Thackeray's most effective communicators, was in no mood to be sympathetic when she spoke to this reporter. But her analysis of the BJP's motives was arguably the most precise articulation of what is driving the growing rupture.

"The BJP is moving completely according to its long-term strategy," she said. "Delimitation is scheduled for 2028. No matter how much the BJP currently depends on the Shinde Sena or NCP factions, it may not need them after delimitation. The BJP appears to be taking one calculated step after another toward that objective."

"The way BJP leaders frequently make statements against Shinde, and the manner in which leaders such as Mahesh Landge (the BJP MLA from Pune's Bhosari who was vocal in his criticism of both the Shiv Sena and NCP during the local body polls in the city earlier this year), speak, all of this suggests a gradual shrinking of the political space available to Shiv Sena and the NCP factions. In my view, this was always expected."

When Sattar's statement was put to her and she was asked whether it showed that Shinde's men feel cornered, Andhare offered a stinging but not entirely unsympathetic response. "We knew from the very beginning that the BJP is slow poison... But Sattarbhai wanted power; it's only now he is getting the taste of poison," she said.

Andhare stopped well short of predicting an imminent reunion of the two Sena factions. There is no proposal before Uddhav Thackeray, she was categorical. Nor has any Shiv Sena leader approached SS (UBT) leaders expressing a desire for ghar wapsi, she said. But she did not dismiss the idea either.

"Politics requires a certain degree of flexibility. We see that flexibility in the way Sharad Pawar operates. Why is a similar flexibility not possible for the Thackerays? If Sharad Pawar can give time and political space even to those who split his party (referring to the meeting between state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare and Pawar in mid-May), then in the same manner, political equations can change elsewhere as well."

And those equations, she suggested, could shift dramatically and soon. "Over the next six months, political equations could undergo a complete transformation -- almost a 360-degree change. I cannot say exactly how they will change. But something is certainly going to change."

Raut Twists the Knife

Sanjay Raut, predictably, was quicker off the mark and far less measured. Reacting to Sattar's broadside, the SS (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP told the media that those who regret leaving the undivided Shiv Sena should return to the party led by Uddhav Thackeray.

'If anyone regrets their mistake because of the way the BJP is insulting them, and if anyone feels that they have made a mistake or were misguided, they should come back to the party led by Uddhav Thackeray,' Raut said.

Andhare said that the BJP was never the 'elder brother' in the original saffron alliance in Maharashtra. The undivided Shiv Sena was the senior partner, and as the BJP could not accept this, it split the party, she said.

She also claimed that Eknath Shinde, far from being the BJP's willing instrument, is now actively working against Fadnavis -- and the chief minister, in turn, wants nothing to do with Shinde and his MLAs.

Shinde: Helpless or Explosive?

IMAGE: The Shiv Sena-UBT has, on several occasions, said it will not have any truck with the Shiv Sena or the NCP. Photograph: ANI Photo

So is Eknath Shinde -- the man who pulled off one of the most audacious political coups in Maharashtra's history in June 2022, when he walked out with over 40 MLAs and brought down Uddhav Thackeray's government -- now reduced to a helpless spectator as the BJP methodically dismantles his political machinery?

The senior Sena (Shinde) minister who spoke to this reporter was emphatic that the situation is more volatile than it appears. Yes, Shinde is constrained. Yes, the humiliations are real and are being felt all the way down to the grassroots.

"But Shinde has been underestimated before -- as Uddhav Thackeray discovered," he warns.

"Eknath Shinde may be helpless right now in acting against the BJP," the minister said, "but he can get unpredictably explosive when pushed to the wall. Remember what happened in June 2022."

Andhare, for her part, was careful not to write Shinde off either. "I don't think Eknath Shinde is unaware of what is happening. It would be wrong to assume that he does not understand the situation," she said.

"The bigger issue is that Devendra Fadnavis has his own political ambitions and calculations. Fadnavis expected that Shinde would be easier to manage politically in case he was to move to Delhi but yet control Maharashtra using Shinde as his proxy."

"However, it appears that Shinde has proved to be a much tougher negotiator than expected. Once that realisation set in, the BJP became less willing to make concessions."

The Legislative Council elections, then, are being watched not merely as a routine exercise in alliance seat-sharing, but as the first real stress test of whether the Mahayuti can hold together as the BJP's national ambitions increasingly over-ride its obligations to its Maharashtra partners.

The Shinde minister's parting words left little room for complacency: "Our priority is to remain united and survive politically. Internal conflicts will only weaken us further."

Whether that survival instinct can withstand the BJP's relentless pressure -- or whether it will, as in June 2022, suddenly snap -- is the question that now hangs over Maharashtra politics as monsoon clouds gather over Mumbai's horizon.