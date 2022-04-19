A father's amazing love for his child

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: The father-son duo who plan to trek to the Everest base camp. Photograph: ANI

A two year old who has created 72 paintings.

A man who turned his garden into a mini bird sanctuary.

A cafe that challenges.

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

Why this cafe is very, very, special

Date: April 9

Location: Kolkata

It's called Cafe Positive.

And it throws up a challenge.

Both for those who work here -- the cafe is managed by seven teenagers who are HIV Positive.

And for those who choose to visit -- for they need to leave their prejudice outside the door.

And it is a challenge that is being bravely met.

She's two and a half years old... and she's created 72 paintings

Date: April 11

Location: Bhubaneswar

It's not what two and a half year olds normally do.

Unless, of course, like Anvi Agarwal, they are child prodigies.

Little Avni recently entered the World Book of Records for creating 72 paintings.

She started her journey in abstract art when she was just nine months old and now experiments with over 37 techniques that includes a magnet, a pendulum, colours of wheels, reflection art, human spirography and bubble painting.

This is not her only achievement.

She was just 21 months old when she entered the India Book of Records for speaking a foreign language (Spanish) and knowing all 42 phonics sounds.

IT firm's amazing gift to its employees

Date: April 12

Location: Chennai

In a lovely nod to talent and loyalty, Ideas2IT, an IT firm in Chennai, gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees.

"We are gifting 100 cars to 100 employees who have been a part of our firm for more than 10 years; we have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received to the employees," says Hari Subramanian, marketing head, Ideas2IT.

"It is always great to receive gifts from the organisation; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones, etc. A car is a very big thing for us," says an Ideas2IT employee.

Why these dogs wear GoPro cameras

Date: April 12

Location: Bengaluru

It's one tech step ahead for these sniffer dogs who form part of Bengaluru's Railway Protection Force.

They are now fitted with GoPro cameras that will help the RPF to get footage of operations related to bomb threats or anti-sabotage.

The 12 GoPro cameras will record in real time and relay what they see to the RPF control room, says Shyam Singh, the RPF's divisional railway manager in Bengaluru.

Nagpur man turns garden into bird sanctuary

Date: April 13

Location: Nagpur

It takes both dedication and love to do something like what this Nagpur environmentalist has done.

He has taken the time and the effort and spent the money required to turn his small garden into a mini bird sanctuary.

Today, this sanctuary is visited by more than 40 species of birds. For they know that, here, they will find food, water and safety.

A father's amazing love for his child

Date: April 13

Location: Indore

This story will tug at your heartstrings in more ways than one.

Aditya Tiwari, an Indore software engineer, reports Gulf News, has been preparing for the last six months to trek to the Everest base camp with his seven-year-old son, who has Down Syndrome.

Avnish will be the youngest child with DS to make this attempt.

This father-son bond is even more special because Aditya chose Avnish to be his son; the adoption process was completed five years ago when Aditya was 26 and unmarried.

While the trek normally takes 12 days, Aditya says it might -- keeping his son's health in mind -- take them three weeks.

"I want to spread awareness that special orphan children can also achieve," says Aditya.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com