Want To Bid For These Modi Gifts?

More than 1,300 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including an exquisitely crafted statue of Goddess Bhavani, an Ayodhya Ram temple model and sporting memorabilia from the 2024 Paralympic Games, have been put up for an e-auction that began in New Delhi on Wednesday.
According to the PM Mementos website, the base price of the statue of Goddess Bhavani is Rs 1,03,95,000, while that of the model of the Ram temple is Rs 550,000.
Also on auction: An intricately embroidered Pashmina shawl from Jammu & Kashmir.
A Tanjore painting of Ram Durbar.
A metallic statue of Nataraja.
Rogan art from Gujarat depicting the Tree of Life.
A handwoven Naga shawl.
The gifts are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, New Delhi 110003, where they can be viewed before placing bids online.
The over 1,300 gifts are available for bidding on www.pmmementos.gov.in from September 17 to October 2, 2025.
'All proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, the Government of India's flagship initiative for the rejuvenation, conservation, and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.'