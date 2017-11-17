Modi Is One Of The 7 Most Followed Voices On X In 2025

According to Statista, these are the accounts with the most followers on X, formerly Twitter, in 2025, offering a glimpse into who truly shapes global conversations.

Pic: Christian Hartmann/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk

From 69.2 million in January 2022 to 225.1 million by October 2025, Elon Musk’s following has grown at rocket speed like his SpaceX ventures. 

Pic: Kind courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Barack Obama

Ex-President of United States, Barack Obama’s follower base rose from 130.5 million in 2022 to 131.9 million in 2025 making him still one of the most respected opinion-makers in the world.

Pic: Kind courtesy Pete Souza/Wikimedia Commons

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football’s finest doesn’t only conquer on the field, he rules the Internet too. Cristiano Ronaldo’s following soared from 96.5 million in 2022 to 115.7 million in 2025. Saude, CR7.

Pic: Kind courtesy Mehrdad Esfahani/SNN/Wikimedia Commons

Narendra Modi

India’s Prime Minister has turned X into a digital stage of democracy, doing a far more superior job of it than any other global leader, including verbose Donald Trump. His followers grew from 74.2 million in 2022 to a whopping 109 million in 2025.

Pic: Kind courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Wikimedia Commons

Justin Bieber 

From pop charts to trending hashtags, boy-man Justin Bieber continues to charm the world. His followers increased from 108.9 million in 2022 to 114.3 million in 2025. No wonder he sang Confident in 2013.

Pic: Kind courtesy Daniel Ogren/SNN/Wikimedia Commons

Donald Trump

From 87.4 million in 2022, US President Donald Trump's probably mainly MAGA fans on Twitter surged to 108.7 million in 2025.

Pic: Kind courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Rihanna

In the worlds of music, beauty, and power, Rihanna reigns like an empress, conquering them all. Her X following rose from 104 million in 2022 to 108.3 million in 2025. You Da One!

Pic: Kind courtesy Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons

