Over the past 11 years, the world's political landscape has seen remarkable shifts.
Resignations, elections, abdications, unexpected upheavals.
Among this whirlwind of change, only 1 nation has stood out for its consistency.
Nepal
8 changes.
Nepal has witnessed frequent political instability since transitioning into a federal democratic republic, resulting in 8 changes in leadership over 11 years.
UK
6 times.
The UK has seen significant political shifts, driven by Brexit and internal party conflicts, including the resignation of multiple prime ministers and the historic passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
Pakistan
5 times.
Our neighbour's political landscape has seen military influence, judicial intervention, ongoing power struggles, leading to 5 different heads of state/government.
USA
4 times.
The US has seen 3 presidential terms since 2014, transitioning from Obama to Trump, then to Biden.
American politics has become increasingly polarised, contributing to dramatic electoral outcomes.
Japan
4 times.
Japan underwent leadership changes with health resignations and party transitions.
There was a symbolic shift with Emperor Akihito's abdication and Emperor Naruhito's ascension in 2019.
Sri Lanka
4 times.
Mass protests led to then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.
Changes were driven by public unrest, corruption allegations, constitutional power struggles.
France
Twice.
France transitioned from President François Hollande to Emmanuel Macron in 2017, who was re-elected in 2022.
Leadership changed less frequently, domestic unrest and political reform debates kept the French republic in a state of political tension.
India
India has had no change in head of government since 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained power through 3 national elections.
His leadership marks the most stable periods of governance among major democracies during the past decade.