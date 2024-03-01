8 Largest Arms-Exporting Countries

America stands out as the world’s biggest supplier of military equipment, according to Stockhom International Peace Research Institute's 2025 stats.
America accounts for 43 per cent of global arms exports between 2020 and 2024. Its biggest buyers are Saudi Arabia at 12 per cent, Ukraine at 9.3 per cent and Japan at 8.8 per cent of the total exports sent out.
9.6 per cent of worldwide weapon sales in this period was by France. The main destinations are India at 28 per cent, Qatar at 9.7 per cent and Greece at 8.3 per cent.
The former USSR contributes 7.8 per cent to the world’s arms trade. Its top partners are India taking 38 per cent, China taking 17 per cent and Kazakhstan taking 11 per cent.
Our neighbour to the north holds a 5.9 per cent share of exports. Most of its shipments go to Pakistan at 63 per cent, followed by Serbia at 6.8 per cent and Thailand at 4.6 per cent.
5.6 per cent of global arms exports Germany is responsible for. Its key buyers are Ukraine at 19 per cent, Egypt at 19 per cent, Israel at 11 per cent.
Italy makes up 4.8 per cent of the trade. The leading importers are Qatar at 28 per cent, Egypt at 18 per cent, Kuwait at 18 per cent.
The UK exports 3.6 per cent of all global arms. Its biggest destinations are Qatar at 28 per cent, the United States at 16 per cent, Ukraine at 10 per cent.
3.1 per cent share of world arms are sold by Israel. Its weapons go mostly to India at 34 per cent, the United States at 13 per cent and the Philippines at 8.1 per cent.