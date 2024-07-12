7 Most Populous Countries In 2025

In 2022, global population touched 8 billion. As per the US Census Bureau's International Database figures, can you guess which nation has the highest population?
India
Population: 1,419,316,933
India is the most populated nation on earth in 2025 with over 1.4 billion people.
China
Population: 1,407,181,209
Can you imagine a country almost as large as India in population? Yes, it is China, rich in history and innovation, and home to more than 1.4 billion people, just a shade less than India.
United States
Population: 342,034,432
Inhabited by over 342 million people, it’s a melting pot of both people, races and ideas.
Indonesia
Population: 283,587,097
Which is the world’s most populated island nation? Indonesia, with nearly 284 million residents, spreads across thousands of islands and is known for its natural beauty.
Pakistan
Population: 257,047,044
With more than 257 million people, it’s a country of the young.
Nigeria
Population: 242,794,751
At 243 million people, it’s Africa’s most populated country.
Brazil
Population: 221,359,387
When you think of Brazil, you might picture football, the Carnival, or the Amazon rainforest? But also picture the 221 million faces of South America's most populous country.
India's population touches 1.46 billion, fertility rate falls
India's population to peak in 2060s at 1.7bn: UN