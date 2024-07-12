7 Most Populous Countries In 2025

In 2022, global population touched 8 billion. As per the US Census Bureau's International Database figures, can you guess which nation has the highest population?

Pic: Kind courtesy Yann/Wikimedia Commons

India
Population: 1,419,316,933

India is the most populated nation on earth in 2025 with over 1.4 billion people.

Pic: Kind courtesy Maruti Soni/Pexels

China
Population: 1,407,181,209

Can you imagine a country almost as large as India in population? Yes, it is China, rich in history and innovation, and home to more than 1.4 billion people, just a shade less than India.

Pic: Kind courtesy zydeaosika/Pexels

United States
Population: 342,034,432

Inhabited by over 342 million people, it’s a melting pot of both people, races and ideas.

Pic: Kind courtesy Garrison Gao/Pexels

Indonesia
Population: 283,587,097

Which is the world’s most populated island nation? Indonesia, with nearly 284 million residents, spreads across thousands of islands and is known for its natural beauty.

Pic: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

Pakistan
Population: 257,047,044

With more than 257 million people, it’s a country of the young.

Pic: Kind courtesy Syed Hasan Mehdi/Pexels

Nigeria
Population: 242,794,751

At 243 million people, it’s Africa’s most populated country.

Pic: Kind courtesy Ab_ Pixels.ng/Pexels

Brazil
Population: 221,359,387

When you think of Brazil, you might picture football, the Carnival, or the Amazon rainforest? But also picture the 221 million faces of South America's most populous country.

Pic: Kind courtesy Williamis Cesar/Pexels

