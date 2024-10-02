10 Indians On Hunger Strike

Hunger strikes has been a powerful weapon of protest. Some Indians even died for the cause.
1. Mahatma Gandhi: He went on hunger strike at least 18 times during the freedom movement. His first fast was in 1917; last in 1948.
2. Jatin Das: Freedom fighter died after a 63-day hunger strike against the inhumane treatment of political prisoners in Lahore jail in 1929.
3. Bhagat Singh: The revolutionary freedom fighter was on a 116 day hunger strike against prison conditions. He was hanged in 1931.
4. Butukeshwar Dutt: A comrade of Bhagat Singh, he undertook a 63-day hunger strike in Lahore jail and was later imprisoned in the Cellular jail.
5. Hunger Strikes in Cellular jail: 33 prisoners went on hunger strike against the cruel treatment in 1933. Mahabir Singh, Mohan Namdas and Mohit Moitra died because of force feeding.
6. Potti Sreeramulu: The freedom fighter died after a 58 day hunger strike in 1952 which led to formation of Andhra Pradesh.
7. Irom Sharmila: The longest hunger strike in the world.
For 16 years she protested against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in Manipur. Was force-fed through the nose. She ended the strike in 2016.
8. Kisan Baburao Hazare: Undertook a 12-day fast in 2011 to press for the Lokpal Bill.
9. Sonam Wangchuk: The climate activist went on a 21-day hunger strike to conserve the ecology of Ladakh and demanding statehood for the Union Territory.
10. Manoj Jarange Patil: Was on hunger strike for 5 days demanding reservations for the Maratha community.