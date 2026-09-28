Collaborative Study Unveils Genetic Secrets Of Finless Porpoise

A groundbreaking collaborative study between Indian and South Korean scientists has unveiled critical genetic and ecological insights into the Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, underscoring urgent conservation needs for this vulnerable marine mammal in the Indian Ocean.

Key Points A joint study by ZSI and Pukyong National University provided new genetic, anatomical, and ecological insights into the Indo-Pacific finless porpoise.

Genetic analysis of a stranded porpoise from Kerala revealed distinct differences from Pacific populations, suggesting unique Indian Ocean sub-populations.

Ecological modelling showed that only 23.4% of suitable porpoise habitats are within recognised Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Major threats to the species include coastal industrial development, fishing gear entanglement, vessel collisions, and marine pollution.

Researchers advocate for systematic marine surveys, increased genetic monitoring, and expanded protected marine corridors for conservation.

A collaborative study by scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Pukyong National University in South Korea has provided new genetic, anatomical and ecological insights into the wide-ridged Indo-Pacific finless porpoise, a marine mammal.

A ZSI statement on Monday said the population of the mammal in the Indian Ocean remain poorly studied.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Ecology and Evolution, was based on a finless porpoise that was found stranded at Kozhikode beach on the Arabian Sea coast of Kerala.

ZSI scientists preserved the carcass through natural decomposition and later exhumed, cleaned, and assembled its skeleton into a complete, articulated specimen.

The skeleton has now been permanently preserved at the ZSI's Western Ghat Regional Centre in Kozhikode, where it is expected to serve as a reference for anatomical, taxonomic and evolutionary studies as well as public education.

Genetic Discoveries And Distinct Populations

The researchers generated the complete mitochondrial genome of the specimen and compared it with populations from the Pacific Ocean.

The genetic analysis revealed significant differences from Pacific populations, pointing to the possibility of distinct sub-populations within the Indian Ocean and highlighting the need for further genetic studies, the researchers said.

Conservation Imperatives And Future Steps

The multidisciplinary study also used ecological niche modelling to assess the potential distribution of the porpoise across the region.

It found that only 23.4 per cent of the potentially suitable habitats identified for the species currently fall within recognised Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) or Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs).

The researchers flagged coastal industrial development, accidental capture in fishing gear, vessel collisions and marine pollution as major anthropogenic pressures on the species.

"The Kozhikode stranding provided a rare opportunity to study the wide-ridged finless porpoise in the Arabian Sea," said ZSI scientist Manokaran Kamalakannan, who led the recovery and documentation of the specimen.

Preserving the animal as a complete articulated skeleton would ensure that the specimen remains available for scientific research and educational initiatives, he said.

Shantanu Kundu, associate professor at Pukyong National University, said the collaboration brought together Indian expertise in field taxonomy and specimen collection with South Korean capabilities in genomics and ecological modelling.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said the preservation of the stranded animal as a reference specimen demonstrated the importance of national zoological collections in understanding India's marine biodiversity.

Vishwanath D Hegde, scientist and officer-in-charge of the ZSI Western Ghat Regional Centre, said the articulated skeleton would provide students, researchers and visitors with an opportunity to study marine mammal morphology and increase awareness about coastal conservation.

The researchers have called for systematic marine surveys across the Indian Ocean, increased genetic monitoring and expansion of protected marine corridors to strengthen conservation of vulnerable coastal cetaceans.