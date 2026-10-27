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ZSI Scientists Uncover New Electric Ray Species In Deep Arabian Sea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 16:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India have made a significant deep-sea discovery, identifying a new electric ray species, Tetronarce Ramanamurthy, in the southeastern Arabian Sea, marking a first for the northern Indian Ocean.

Key Points

  • Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) discovered a new electric ray species in the deep waters of the southeastern Arabian Sea on Tuesday.
  • The discovery marks the first confirmed record of the genus Tetronarce in the northern Indian Ocean, shedding new light on India's poorly explored deep-sea biodiversity.
  • The research was conducted under the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Deep Ocean Mission project, focusing on deep-sea cartilaginous fishes.
  • The new species, commonly named the Arabian Black Electric Ray, has been named Tetronarce Ramanamurthy in honour of Dr M V Ramana Murthy.
  • The findings, integrating classical morphological taxonomy with modern molecular tools, have been published in the international taxonomy journal Zootaxa.

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new species of electric ray from the deep waters of the southeastern Arabian Sea in the northern Indian Ocean, a ZSI statement said on Tuesday.

The discovery marks the first confirmed record of the genus Tetronarce in the northern Indian Ocean, shedding new light on the rich and poorly explored biodiversity of India's deep-sea ecosystems, the statement said.

 

Unveiling Deep-Sea Biodiversity

The research was carried out under the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Deep Ocean Mission project, which focuses on the taxonomy, distribution, biology, and status of deep-sea chondrichthyans (cartilaginous fishes) in Indian waters.

The findings have been published in the international taxonomy journal Zootaxa.

Collected off India's southwestern coast, the new species-commonly named the Arabian Black Electric Ray-is distinguished by several unique physical and genetic traits, the statement said.

Naming The New Species

The discovery was led by Dr K K Bineesh (Scientist) and Anil Kasinath (Junior Research Fellow) from the Marine Biology Regional Centre (MBRC) of ZSI in Chennai, in collaboration with Dr David A Ebert of the Pacific Shark Research Center at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, San Jose State University, USA.

The species has been named Tetronarce Ramanamurthy in honour of Dr M V Ramana Murthy, Mission Director of the Deep Ocean Mission, Ministry of Earth Sciences, recognising his outstanding contributions to marine science, ocean engineering, and marine hazard mitigation in India.

"Deep-sea marine habitats remain among the most difficult ecosystems to study," noted the research team.

"By integrating classical morphological taxonomy with modern molecular tools, we can uncover hidden marine life, clarify evolutionary relationships and establish critical baselines for ocean conservation," the statement added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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electric raytetronarce ramanamurthyzoological survey of indiaarabian seadeep ocean mission

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