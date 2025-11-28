Zohran Mamdani shares 'weirdest' thing he spotted at White House during Trump meet

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has drawn attention after he revealed the "weirdest thing" he has noticed during his recent visit to the White House while waiting for United States President Donald Trump.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani meet in the Oval Office at the White House, November 21, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In a recent interview, Mamdani was asked to describe the "weirdest thing" he saw at the White House.

Speaking on The Adam Friedland Show, Mamdani said he spotted a "UFC" coffee-table book among Trump's reading materials and added he had "no idea" that the White House was preparing to host a mixed martial arts event on the South Lawn in June 2026.

Recalling the moments leading up to the meeting, Mamdani explained, "I sit down, waiting for the time of the meeting, and in front of me are all of these different coffee-table books." He added that "one of them is UFC at the White House. I had no idea, and I was just flipping, flipping through that."

When asked whether the book featured fighters in action, Mamdani clarified that the images were mock-ups showing how the UFC's octagon-style arena might appear on the South Lawn.

The upcoming event, which Trump had hinted at earlier this year as part of commemorations for America's 250th anniversary, is set for June 14, 2026 -- coinciding with the president's 80th birthday.

When questioned on whether he planned to attend, Mamdani simply responded, "No," accompanied by a laugh.

In a separate conversation with NBC, Mamdani stood by his earlier criticisms of Trump, reiterating that he views the president as a "fascist" and a "despot" despite their recent cordial encounter.

He told Meet the Press that "everything that I've said in the past I continue to believe... I think it is important in our politics that we don't shy away from where we have disagreements."

His remarks underscored that the political divide between the two remained intact even after their in-person meeting.

This tension contrasted sharply with the viral moment the pair shared during their appearance before the media at the White House.

When a reporter pressed Mamdani on whether he still considered Trump a fascist, the president stepped in, saying, "That's OK. You can just say it. That's easier... It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind."

The exchange, marked by unexpected ease between two ideological opponents, quickly spread online and drew widespread commentary.

The combination of Mamdani's candid recollection of the meeting, his continued criticism of Trump, and the light-hearted media moment has kept public attention focused on the unusual dynamic unfolding between the incoming New York mayor and the president.