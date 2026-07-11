Zero trust on US, prepared for full-scale defence: Iran

In an official Telegram post regarding his meeting with the Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Ahmad Muzani, Ghalibaf asserted that Iran has "zero trust" on the US.

IMAGE: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed on Friday (local time) that Tehran remains prepared for "full-scale defence" should the US betray the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two countries last month.

Key Points Ghalibaf said he had communicated to American Vice President JD Vance during the recent peace negotiations.

The moment the Americans betray any understanding, Iran is prepared for a full-scale defence, the speaker said.

These remarks come against the backdrop of recent comments by Trump, who stated that while Washington has agreed to continue talks with Tehran's request, US considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over."

In an official Telegram post regarding his meeting with the Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly, Ahmad Muzani, Ghalibaf asserted that Iran has "zero trust" in the US, a sentiment he said he communicated to American Vice President JD Vance during the recent peace negotiations.

"During the negotiations, I made it clear to the Vice President of the United States that we have zero trust in you. In my view, only those prepared for war can negotiate with the U.S. We have never ceased our preparations to defend our country. The moment the Americans betray any understanding, we are prepared for a full-scale defence; we will stand firmly against them and will claim the rights of the Iranian nation," the post stated.

These remarks come against the backdrop of recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated that while Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic at Tehran's request, US considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is OVER!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's comments coincide with the arrival of Qatari negotiators in Iran, who are attempting to ease tensions and resume U.S.-Iran talks. According to CNN, citing a diplomat familiar with the matter, the visit was planned in coordination with the United States. The talks aim to de-escalate tensions and facilitate a potential return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.