Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated a new, earthquake-resistant NDRF campus in Arunachal Pradesh, significantly bolstering disaster preparedness and response capabilities across the vulnerable Northeast region with a focus on a 'zero-casualty' approach and community involvement.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the scale model of the newly inaugurated 12th Battalion NDRF campus in Hollongi, Papum Pare, on Sunday. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also present. Photograph: @PemaKhanduBJP X/ANI Photo

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 12th NDRF battalion campus in Hollongi, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday.

The government is implementing a 'zero-casualty' approach for disaster management, prioritising timely warnings and immediate evacuation.

The new earthquake-resistant campus will significantly strengthen disaster preparedness and response across the vulnerable Northeast region.

Community participation and training for NDRF and SDRF personnel are crucial for effective disaster management.

Improved forecasting and coordinated efforts have led to no lives lost in several cyclones in the last four years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government was following a 'zero-casualty' approach for disaster management, under which timely warnings and immediate evacuation measures were being prioritised to protect vulnerable people.

Strengthening Disaster Preparedness in Northeast

Inaugurating the 12th battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi, near Itanagar, he said it would significantly strengthen disaster preparedness and response across the Northeast, one of the country's most vulnerable regions to natural calamities.

Shah said the region is prone to various natural disasters and stressed the need for preparedness, modern warning systems and coordinated efforts to minimise loss of lives and property.

He said the campus has been constructed in accordance with earthquake-resistant standards, keeping in view the vulnerability of the region to seismic activity.

The home minister said the NDRF's expansion, improvement in resources and specialised training were among the key priorities of the government to strengthen the country's disaster management capabilities.

Community Engagement and Improved Response

Highlighting the importance of community participation in disaster management, the home minister appreciated the role of local volunteers, including children associated with scouts and trained 'Aapda Mitras', who remain prepared to assist people during emergencies.

He said disaster management efforts should not be limited to specialised forces but must involve people at the grassroots level, including village-level functionaries.

Shah claimed that the country's disaster response mechanism has improved, and timely cyclone warnings, issued 24 to 48 hours in advance, help authorities evacuate people from vulnerable areas and prevent casualties.

He said there have been several cyclones in the last four years in which no lives have been lost, attributing the achievement to improved forecasting, preparedness and coordinated evacuation efforts.

NDRF's Global Impact and Regional Training Hub

The NDRF has undertaken more than 11,000 rescue and relief missions in India and abroad, including in Japan, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka, he said, adding that the force has earned recognition through its professional response during disasters in different parts of the world.

He expressed confidence that the force would emerge as one of the leading disaster response agencies in the world.

Shah said the Northeast occupies an important place in the country's development and security framework.

He congratulated the state government and the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the establishment of the NDRF battalion campus.

Advanced Infrastructure for Disaster Management

Shah said an Olympic-size swimming pool and a diving tank have been constructed at the campus to train personnel.

He said the facility would also be open to swimmers from Itanagar and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh for free.

Expressing confidence in the state's sporting potential, Shah said he hoped that a swimmer winning a medal at the 2036 Olympics would begin his or her journey in the pool.

He said the entire campus and buildings of the 12th battalion have been constructed in accordance with earthquake-resistant standards, adding that disaster preparedness begins with resilient infrastructure.

The home minister said the campus would serve as a centre for strengthening disaster response capabilities not only in Arunachal Pradesh but also across the Northeast and adjoining regions by providing necessary training to NDRF personnel from all northeastern states.

He added that training for the State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) of all eight northeastern states will also be conducted at this campus.

The home minister said that since 2014, a robust disaster management system has been established by bringing the NDMA, NDRF, SDRFs and state machinery together in a coordinated manner.

With the help of science and technology, advance warnings of cyclones are now available up to seven days in advance, enabling the protection of lives and property, he said.

In recent years, several cyclones have passed without claiming a single life. This is a direct outcome of our advance preparedness and effective disaster management, he said.

"The Centre will extend all possible assistance to ensure round-the-clock disaster response operations in the Northeast," Shah added.

The Union home minister later left for Delhi, concluding his three-day visit to the northeastern state.