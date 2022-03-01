News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament, gets a standing ovation

Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament, gets a standing ovation

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 01, 2022 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday received a standing ovation after he addressed the European Parliament as the Russian military operation entered its sixth day, where he said that Ukrainians are fighting for their land.

IMAGE: Members of European Parliament applaud at a special session to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium on March 1, 2022. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Speaking at an extraordinary session virtually of the European Parliament on Tuesday, he informed that all the major cities of Ukraine are blocked at present time.

"We're fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians," he said.

Russian military operation which started last week turned into in large conflict with casualties running into thousands.

 

Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

Reports say that more than 20 people have been injured in an explosion in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire on the fifth day of tensions between the two countries, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to evolve rapidly.

Raising concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine due to the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that escalating violence in Kyiv is resulting in the death of civilians.

Asserting that 'enough is enough', the Secretary-General during the 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine said that the soldiers need to move back to barracks and civilians must be protected in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries had begun in the Gomel region of Belarus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Destruction In Ukraine
Destruction In Ukraine
Ukraine: So What Happens Now?
Ukraine: So What Happens Now?
Vlad, This Is The 21st Century!
Vlad, This Is The 21st Century!
Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Wednesday
Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Wednesday
Sporting sanctions increase on Russia
Sporting sanctions increase on Russia
Kohli's 100th Test: Mohali to allow 50 percent crowd
Kohli's 100th Test: Mohali to allow 50 percent crowd
Day 4 of evacuation: 3 flights bring back 616 Indians
Day 4 of evacuation: 3 flights bring back 616 Indians
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

The World Weeps With Ukraine

The World Weeps With Ukraine

Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances