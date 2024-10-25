News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP, fielded from Bandra East

Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP, fielded from Bandra East

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 25, 2024 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Friday released its second list, comprising seven candidates including MLA Zeeshan Siddique and two former Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

IMAGE: Zeeshan Siddiqui joins the NCP in presence of party chief Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: ANI on X

Zeeshan Siddique, whose father and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead earlier this month, will contest from Bandra East, which he had won in 2019 on a Congress ticket. He also joined the NCP.

The legislator on Thursday criticised the decision of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, a partner of Congress in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), to field Varun Sardesai in his constituency for the November 20 polls, saying staying together was never in their nature.

 

Zeeshan had been suspended from Congress for cross-voting in the recent legislative council elections. His father and Congress veteran Baba Siddique had crossed over to the NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, earlier this year.

Former BJP MP Pratap Chikhalikar, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Nanded, has been nominated from Loha.

BJP ex-MP Sanjay Kaka Patil, who unsuccessfully contested from Sangli in the general elections, has been given an NCP ticket.

He also joined the party on Friday.

Sanjay Kaka Patil will face off with Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Rohit Patil, son of late NCP leader R R Patil, in Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency in Sangli district.

Nishikant Patil will take on NCP-SP state president Jayant Patil in Islampur, while Sana Malik, daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, has been nominated from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

NCP has given the ticket to Sunil Tingre from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune.

It has picked Dnyaneshwar Katke from Shrirur. Until recently, Katke was the Pune district chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led NCP-SP.

Earlier, NCP had released its first list featuring 38 candidates. NCP, BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Mahayuti Believes It Will Win Maharashtra
Why Mahayuti Believes It Will Win Maharashtra
Upset BJP leaders to challenge ally Sena in Jalna
Upset BJP leaders to challenge ally Sena in Jalna
Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?
Is Maharashtra A Lost Cause For Modi?
101 get life sentence at one go for anti-Dalit violence
101 get life sentence at one go for anti-Dalit violence
2024 midcap, smallcap stock rally is world's best
2024 midcap, smallcap stock rally is world's best
Krystle's Beauty Mantra Is...
Krystle's Beauty Mantra Is...
#Make-UpCheck: Has Kareena Done It Right?
#Make-UpCheck: Has Kareena Done It Right?
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

SC allows Ajit Pawar to use 'clock' symbol, but...

SC allows Ajit Pawar to use 'clock' symbol, but...

MLAs who revolted against Uddhav in Sena's 1st list

MLAs who revolted against Uddhav in Sena's 1st list

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances